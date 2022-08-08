ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

This man just won the Maryland lottery for the second time in two months

For most people, winning the lottery is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But one Delaware man was lucky enough to win the lottery twice -- in just two months. Powerline technician Duane Ketterman regularly crosses the state line to work in Maryland and buys lottery tickets on his visits, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery.
