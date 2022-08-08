ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
TV SHOWS
TheDailyBeast

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Is One Terribly Boring Fantasy Series

Plans for a screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s celebrated DC/Vertigo graphic novel series The Sandman have been around for almost as long as the three-decades-old title itself. Following numerous starts and stops, Netflix has finally delivered with The Sandman, a 10-part venture (Aug. 5) starring Tom Sturridge as the title character, who’s also known as Dream (or Morpheus) and is one of the seven Endless, a family of god-like metaphysical elements who’ve assumed human form à la Gaiman’s American Gods and Good Omens. Dream’s saga is a sprawling one that spans the ages and grapples with issues of destiny, hope,...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)

Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
MOVIES
Decider.com

How is ‘The Sandman’ Connected to Netflix’s ‘Lucifer’?

When The Sandman premiered on Netflix this weekend, it finally brought one of Neil Gaiman‘s most beloved stories to life. The first season of The Sandman adapts the first two volumes of Gaiman’s comics — Preludes & Nocturnes and The Doll’s House — to vivid life. However, the inclusion of Gwendoline Christie‘s version of Lucifer Morningstar might raise some questions amongst the Lucifer on Netflix fandom. Namely: Is The Sandman‘s Lucifer the same character Tom Ellis plays in the uber-popular show Lucifer? The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, aka Morpheus, who is one of the “Endless.” As his name suggests, Dream rules...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Dee
Person
Tom Sturridge
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
David Thewlis
ComicBook

She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer

Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
MOVIES
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘The Sandman’ Review: Neil Gaiman’s Netflix Series Is All World-Building and Little Else

Click here to read the full article. Like an enormous hourglass with two wobbly ends, “The Sandman” never finds its balance. The Netflix series, based on Neil Gaiman’s award-winning comic books and adapted by the author himself (alongside David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg), is tasked with introducing the streaming service’s massive (though slightly shrinking) audience to its elaborate fantasy world, filled with mythical characters who rule and roam their given realms yet live within a shared, ever-expanding universe. As if edifying the masses about the secret significance of our slumber wasn’t tricky enough, the first season can’t settle on a...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Diner#Morpheus Dreamstone
Variety

How to Watch ‘Prey’ Online: The ‘Predator’ Prequel Is Now Streaming

Click here to read the full article. The infamous Predator gets a fresh update and an amazing new action hero (Amber Midthunder) in the prequel film out today. “Prey,” the fifth installment of the “Predator” franchise is now available to stream on Hulu. The new thriller is getting loads of love with a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (and 85% audience score). Created by brothers Jim Thomas and John Thomas, and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film goes back to 1719 detailing an early days encounter with this iconic alien hunter. The hero of the story is a young warrior...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Idris Elba has BDE (big dad energy) and we can’t get enough

Idris Ebla is the definition of BDE, and you’re only partially on the right track if your mind immediately went somewhere rather risqué. One of PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Men of the Year, Elba clearly exudes confidence that can instantly make a person weak at the knees, but his Big Dad Energy is even more appealing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Netflix
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Smith reveals his reaction to Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’

The Sandman finally dropped on Netflix last weekend, and it’s gone down like a dream. On top of premiering at number one in 89 countries, the adaptation of the seminal Vertigo comic book series is also being embraced by both critics and audiences alike. It’s also got a bunch...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Strangers has three new horror movies in the works

The home invasion slasher is an enduringly popular sub-genre within horror movies, and over ten years since it came out in 2008 – Bryan Bertino’s The Strangers has only gained in cult classic status. It had an underseen sequel come out a decade after its release in 2018, called The Strangers: Prey at Night, but fans have been wondering if the idea would be returned to again.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Sandman’ star was thrilled to turn the idea of Lucifer on its head

The Sandman, like every season of its sister Netflix series Lucifer barring the first, has swung hard out of the gate and never looked back. With captivating performances across the board, treats for fans old and new, and what is perhaps the single greatest episode of a fantasy drama series to date, The Sandman weaves together a masterful adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic series of the same name, once thought to be “unfilmable.”
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s wrecking crew in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ explained

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is nearly ready to take that giant-sized Hulk leap into the MCU when the show debuts on Disney Plus next week. Details are already firming up over what surprises and cameos fans can expect especially in regards to which heroes and villains may appear in the show.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans wonder if DC took Joker too far in ‘The Batman’

A deleted scene from The Batman has the Joker looking realistic — too realistic as far as some fans are concerned. “Do you think the Joker design from The Batman might be too extreme for the general public?” Vince_Tsung asked their fellow Redditors about the newest live-action rendition of the DC Comics supervillain.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy