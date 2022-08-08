Read full article on original website
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Mixed-use Planned for One of Chandler’s Last Vacant Sites
Property owner Meridian West Development is planning a new mixed-use development on an approximately 50-acre site at the SWC of Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road in Chandler. The site is one of the city’s few remaining vacant and undeveloped parcels. Plans for the project – named The District Downtown...
El Mirage Industrial Park Plan Keeps Growing
Dermody Properties’ $1.5B, 10MSF vision for the 961-acre LogistiCenter at Copperwing industrial park master plan continues to move closer to reality. The 1.75MSF, 108-acre LogistiCenter at Copperwing Phase 1 site plan review request was scheduled before the El Mirage Planning and Zoning Commission this week and will go to City Council next month. Plans call for four buildings of between 282KSF and 659.7KSF.
Major retailers to anchor next phase of East Valley shopping center
Queen Creek residents won't have to go far to find options for furnishing their homes. Ashley Furniture and Hobby Lobby will anchor the second phase of Queen Creek Crossing.
Arizona Projects 08-12-22
1. Clayco has begun broken ground on the 584KSF, four-building Power Industrial development at the SEC of Pecos and Power roads in Mesa. The project was designed by DLR Group. 2. VanTrust Real Estate, LLC has started work on VT 202 – a 181KSF industrial development on 12.1 acres along 59th Avenue, between Buckeye and Lower Buckeye roads.
Mixed-use Planned for Litchfield Square
Heritage Place at Litchfield Square is the first planned commercial development under the city’s master-planned city center. The 26-acre Litchfield Square site – formerly called the Litchfield Park City Center – already has plans in place for parking garages, and infrastructure improvements in support of the development are partially completed, with one phase under construction and another planned for completion this December.
Sedona trying to create affordable housing by offering incentives for homeowners
At lease one killed, five injured in crash on Phoenix freeway. One child and two women were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical conditon, and another man and child were in critical condition. Witnesses say Phoenix bicyclist was hit by three different cars before death. Updated: 53 minutes ago.
Editor’s Top 5: AZBEX Year 13 1st Half Review
If you are an AZBEX Digital magazine subscriber (and if you’re not, you should be), you’ll see “Volume 13, Issue 51” in the top right corner of this issue. That means this is the first issue of the second half of our 13th publication year. While it’s undeniably an exercise in vanity to look back at our own work over the last six months/50 issues, we think it’s also as useful period as any to stop and take a temperature reading of the Arizona A/E/C market.
36.55 acres in Phoenix sell for $9M for build-for-rent project
On the tails of announcing its closing on a 40-acre parcel near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Empire Group purchases a second parcel less than a mile up the road. Securing approximately 37-acres for $9.08 million located east of North Valley Parkway and Rancho Laredo Drive. This parcel is the future site for Village at Sonoran Vista, a gated community that will include 240 single-family build-for-rent homes, plus the developer’s signature lifestyle amenities.
Chandler man finally gets $1,600 apartment security deposit returned
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — John Connery will be the first to tell you that moving is not fun. “The experience of moving can be very stressful and exhausting,” Connery told On Your Side. While Connery has spent over a month slowly unpacking, he says he’s also spent a lot of his time dealing with his old apartment complex called 909 West.
Residents, businesses in homeless ‘zone’ sue Phoenix
A group of residents and local business owners are suing the city of Phoenix over a large homeless encampment near the state Capitol, alleging the city has abdicated its duty to enforce laws in the area. No tags for this post.
10 already sold at 37-lot Rosewood Highlands in Storyrock
Rosewood Homes announced the start of model home construction and pre-sales with 10-homes already sold at its new 37-lot Rosewood Highlands neighborhood in Storyrock in Scottsdale. Rosewood’s new gated neighborhood offers some of the most beautiful homesites in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area surrounded by the 30,000-acre McDowell Sonoran Preserve with sweeping 360-degree views of the McDowell Mountains, Four Peaks and Troon Mountain.
State Route 24 extension opens a day early in the East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The long-anticipated State Route 24 extension is set to open on Friday, a day earlier than originally anticipated. The multi-million dollar project began in Nov. 2020 for an interim extension that runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.
Markets in Valley cities, towns cooling differently
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report last week said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
A Design Shift in Southwest’s New Gates in Phoenix
I took the kids out to Phoenix for a week at “Camp Pop and Grandma” recently, and that gave me an opportunity to check out the newly-opened gates in Phoenix’s Terminal 4. The area is unsurprisingly nice, but I wasn’t expecting to see the design change that they implemented for this eighth and final concourse in the 30+ year old terminal.
Local Mexican Chain Opens New Restaurant Location
Another Mexican restaurant has opened.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants populating greater Phoenix. While many of these restaurants are individually owned, a handful have risen to the top and spread throughout the Valley, reaching out to nearly every corner of the region. One particular Mexican restaurant is now looking to expand even further, and despite opening its first Phoenix restaurant back in 2005, it has expanded rapidly, as it just opened its latest location, pushing the restaurant chain to over 30 locations and there are no plans on slowing the expansion any time soon.
The 25 Sunniest Cities in the U.S.
If you’re looking for a change of scenery, don’t underestimate the importance of sunlight.
Applications Open For Backyard Garden Program
The City of Phoenix Office of Environmental Programs is beginning its next cohort of the Backyard Garden Program, where participants will receive a garden system — including training, support, and maintenance for one year — at no cost to them. Available garden systems include:. Traditional, raised-bed gardens. Regenerative...
Arizona Is Finally Getting A Second White Castle Location
Popular fast food chain White Castle is planning its second location for Arizona. AZ Family said that the restaurant, which is known for its sliders, has announced a new location for Tempe. The new location will be at 8755 S. Jewel Street at the Emerald center off Warner Road I-10.
Legendary Burger Chain Opening In Town
An iconic burger chain is opening in town.Gabriel Testoni/Unsplash. Anyone craving a burger in metro Phoenix has no shortage of options. Most of the main burger chains in the United States have at least one restaurant slinging beef patties somewhere in the Valley. However, there is one legendary burger chain with a cult-like following (and even movies named after it) that, until recently, has been strangely absent. Thankfully, that changed just a few years ago, and now a second location is in the works.
Mesa woman gets roof leak fixed after landlord avoids problem for nearly a month
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A wild monsoon storm hit the Valley on July 17 with heavy wind and rain. Lilly Hopkins pointed out the damage the storm caused to her Mesa apartment. It was a big leak in her roof that got bigger and bigger. “It quickly turned into just a big bundle of water that was in the ceiling, so I didn’t want to release it all at once and damage everything in my apartment,” said Hopkins.
