Heritage Place at Litchfield Square is the first planned commercial development under the city’s master-planned city center. The 26-acre Litchfield Square site – formerly called the Litchfield Park City Center – already has plans in place for parking garages, and infrastructure improvements in support of the development are partially completed, with one phase under construction and another planned for completion this December.

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO