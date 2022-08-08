Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Ribbon Cutting for Metcalfe Park Rock-Climbing Equipment
The City of Kingman would like to invite the community to the ribbon cutting to celebrate the new rock-climbing equipment at Metcalfe Park Friday, August 12 at 10:00 a.m. Metcalfe Park is located at 315 W. Beale & Grandview. Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin said, “This project began in April...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lightning strike causes power outage
BULLHEAD CITY – On Thursday, August 11 at 5:14 p.m., 602 Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) members in the eastern service area lost power for approximately two hours. This outage affected members in the Hualapais and Pinion Pine area. Extreme storms continue to plague MEC’s eastern service area. This time,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
County will be fogging in Mohave Valley Wednesday, Thursday
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mosquito surveillance conducted this week in Mohave Valley by the Mohave County Environmental Health Division (MCEHD) revealed the following locations that met the protocol to conduct mosquito fogging. The MCEHD uses the CDC’s recommended matrix as a guide of when to fog. FOGGING: Adult mosquito...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Theft and larceny in Mohave County
If you’re enjoying a cup of coffee and reading this article, chances are you are a common, working-class citizen. You provide for a family, pay taxes, and whittle down on the national debt. If this is you, then at some point, you have likely been a victim of larceny,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
BHC residents protect their community
BULLHEAD CITY – Two residents protected their condominium community in Bullhead City as a transient from Washington wandered the parking lot early Sunday, August 7. Spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded at 4:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting at the Marina Villas Riverfront Condos, 1800 Clubhouse Drive.
thestandardnewspaper.online
North Kingman fire under investigation￼
KINGMAN – Authorities are investigating the cause of a suspicious fire that destroyed a doublewide mobile home and a garage/carport attachment in north Kingman. Chief Dennis Hoke said personnel from the Northern Arizona Fire District and Kingman Fire Department responded at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 11 to the incident in the 2100 block of E. Packard Avenue.
zachnews.net
Bullhead City, AZ: Man and woman suspects remain at large after theft inside Feil Jewelers during the afternoon last Monday.
Source: Bullhead City Police Department (Information) Pictures: Bullhead City Police Department (Courtesy) Bullhead City, Arizona: Man and woman suspects remain at large after a theft inside Feil Jewelers located along the 2100 block South Mohave Valley Highway (Arizona State Route 95) that occurred on Monday, August 8th, 2022. According to...
Man found dead inside truck submerged in sand following monsoon rains
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public about the dangers of entering flood waters after a man was found dead inside a vehicle that was submerged in sand. According to the office, deputies found the truck in a wash east of Kingman at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The […]
thestandardnewspaper.online
Three charged in GV home invasion
GOLDEN VALLEY – On Wednesday, Aug. 10, at approximately 4:47 a.m., Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies responded to the 600 block of Santa Maria Rd. in Golden Valley for a reported home invasion. It was reported that three men had come to the residence wearing camouflaged clothing...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pound of meth seized
BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET) detectives found a large amount of drugs inside a man’s car when he was contacted for falling asleep behind the wheel. On Wednesday August 3 at about 8 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Palo Verde...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Ketchner found guilty again￼
KINGMAN – Darrell Ketchner has spent months facing charges in various Mohave County courtrooms over time, and various convictions have him currently serving time in the Arizona Department of Corrections until 2053. And now Ketchner will die in prison, barring dramatic developments, following new convictions in a retrial for the brutal stabbing death of Ariel Allison, 18, more than 13 years ago.
kjzz.com
Man dies in Arizona after being swept away in truck during monsoon rains
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KUTV) — A man has died after officials in Arizona said his truck got swept into a wash during monsoon rains. Deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began just after 10 a.m. on Monday. They said someone riding their ATV in the area reported seeing a white Chevy truck that was upside down with a deceased man inside.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Three killed in head-on collision near Kingman
KINGMAN – Three people were killed in a head-on collision about six miles north of Kingman. Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) personnel responded at 1:04 a.m. on Sunday, July 31 to the crash on Historic Rt. 66. “One of the vehicles involved...
Arizona manhunt on for suspect in Sunday homicide
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Arizona authorities are searching for a 28-year-old man in the investigation of a homicide on Sunday in Golden Valley, about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas. Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos has been identified as a suspect in the death of Michael Ryan Walker, 33, of...
