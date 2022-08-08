Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
azbex.com
Arizona Projects 08-12-22
1. Clayco has begun broken ground on the 584KSF, four-building Power Industrial development at the SEC of Pecos and Power roads in Mesa. The project was designed by DLR Group. 2. VanTrust Real Estate, LLC has started work on VT 202 – a 181KSF industrial development on 12.1 acres along 59th Avenue, between Buckeye and Lower Buckeye roads.
azbex.com
El Mirage Industrial Park Plan Keeps Growing
Dermody Properties’ $1.5B, 10MSF vision for the 961-acre LogistiCenter at Copperwing industrial park master plan continues to move closer to reality. The 1.75MSF, 108-acre LogistiCenter at Copperwing Phase 1 site plan review request was scheduled before the El Mirage Planning and Zoning Commission this week and will go to City Council next month. Plans call for four buildings of between 282KSF and 659.7KSF.
azbex.com
Mixed-use Planned for One of Chandler’s Last Vacant Sites
Property owner Meridian West Development is planning a new mixed-use development on an approximately 50-acre site at the SWC of Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road in Chandler. The site is one of the city’s few remaining vacant and undeveloped parcels. Plans for the project – named The District Downtown...
Major retailers to anchor next phase of East Valley shopping center
Queen Creek residents won't have to go far to find options for furnishing their homes. Ashley Furniture and Hobby Lobby will anchor the second phase of Queen Creek Crossing.
azbex.com
Mixed-use Planned for Litchfield Square
Heritage Place at Litchfield Square is the first planned commercial development under the city’s master-planned city center. The 26-acre Litchfield Square site – formerly called the Litchfield Park City Center – already has plans in place for parking garages, and infrastructure improvements in support of the development are partially completed, with one phase under construction and another planned for completion this December.
AZFamily
State Route 24 extension opens a day early in the East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The long-anticipated State Route 24 extension is set to open on Friday, a day earlier than originally anticipated. The multi-million dollar project began in Nov. 2020 for an interim extension that runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.
ABC 15 News
$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
Arizona Capitol Times
Residents, businesses in homeless ‘zone’ sue Phoenix
A group of residents and local business owners are suing the city of Phoenix over a large homeless encampment near the state Capitol, alleging the city has abdicated its duty to enforce laws in the area. No tags for this post.
AZFamily
Sedona trying to create affordable housing by offering incentives for homeowners
At lease one killed, five injured in crash on Phoenix freeway. One child and two women were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical conditon, and another man and child were in critical condition. Witnesses say Phoenix bicyclist was hit by three different cars before death. Updated: 53 minutes ago.
Phoenix New Times
Where Does This Phoenix City Council Candidate Really Live?
Five months ago, Denise Ceballos-Viner filed her notice of candidacy for the Phoenix City Council. In black ink, she penned her pertinent details: name, date, phone number, mailing address. But the address on the form, filed with the city clerk, is to a home she doesn’t own in South Phoenix....
AZFamily
Chandler man finally gets $1,600 apartment security deposit returned
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — John Connery will be the first to tell you that moving is not fun. “The experience of moving can be very stressful and exhausting,” Connery told On Your Side. While Connery has spent over a month slowly unpacking, he says he’s also spent a lot of his time dealing with his old apartment complex called 909 West.
Pinal residents sound off over ‘dangerous’ sheriff
Residents are concerned rightwing Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is more concerned with politics than policing. At a Board of Supervisors meeting last week, some residents said they felt Lamb, a Jan. 6 sympathizer, proponent of conspiracy theories and a Fox News regular, is only concerned with power.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Markets in Valley cities, towns cooling differently
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report last week said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
azbigmedia.com
36.55 acres in Phoenix sell for $9M for build-for-rent project
On the tails of announcing its closing on a 40-acre parcel near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Empire Group purchases a second parcel less than a mile up the road. Securing approximately 37-acres for $9.08 million located east of North Valley Parkway and Rancho Laredo Drive. This parcel is the future site for Village at Sonoran Vista, a gated community that will include 240 single-family build-for-rent homes, plus the developer’s signature lifestyle amenities.
ABC 15 News
Loose livestock in Buckeye causes crashes, property damage
BUCKEYE, AZ — Long before lumber and drywall developments were staked into the ground west of the White Tank Mountains, cattle and their ranchers were some of the only neighbors in that part of the West Valley. Growth in the area caused the bovine move away from one of...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you! (08/14)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Job Fair at Topgolf Glendale (located at 6101 N. 99th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place this Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register, click here.
SignalsAZ
Applications Open For Backyard Garden Program
The City of Phoenix Office of Environmental Programs is beginning its next cohort of the Backyard Garden Program, where participants will receive a garden system — including training, support, and maintenance for one year — at no cost to them. Available garden systems include:. Traditional, raised-bed gardens. Regenerative...
AZFamily
Police investigating after man’s body found on Mesa roadway
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of a Mesa intersection. Officers were called to the area of University Drive and Extension Road shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. Mesa police tell Arizona’s Family they’re investigating the death of an adult man, but say it’s not the result of a traffic collision. Police added that another person has been detained.
fox10phoenix.com
Lawsuit filed against city of Phoenix over failure to address homeless crisis
PHOENIX - A group of downtown Phoenix businesses and local residents have filed a lawsuit against the city over their alleged failure to tackle the homelessness crisis. "We are not seeking money damages in this lawsuit. We just want the city to do something about this crisis," said attorney Ilan Wurman.
VIDEOS: Monsoon storms cause heavy flooding near the Loop 101 and Cactus Road
A monsoon storm is hitting the East Valley Friday afternoon with storm chances continuing through the evening.
