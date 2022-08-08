Read full article on original website
Major retailers to anchor next phase of East Valley shopping center
Queen Creek residents won't have to go far to find options for furnishing their homes. Ashley Furniture and Hobby Lobby will anchor the second phase of Queen Creek Crossing.
azbex.com
Arizona Projects 08-12-22
1. Clayco has begun broken ground on the 584KSF, four-building Power Industrial development at the SEC of Pecos and Power roads in Mesa. The project was designed by DLR Group. 2. VanTrust Real Estate, LLC has started work on VT 202 – a 181KSF industrial development on 12.1 acres along 59th Avenue, between Buckeye and Lower Buckeye roads.
azbex.com
Mixed-use Planned for One of Chandler’s Last Vacant Sites
Property owner Meridian West Development is planning a new mixed-use development on an approximately 50-acre site at the SWC of Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road in Chandler. The site is one of the city’s few remaining vacant and undeveloped parcels. Plans for the project – named The District Downtown...
White Castle to open second Valley location in Tempe
Fan-favorite restaurant White Castle, known for its square sliders, has announced plans to open another location in the Valley!
Local Mexican Chain Opens New Restaurant Location
Another Mexican restaurant has opened.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants populating greater Phoenix. While many of these restaurants are individually owned, a handful have risen to the top and spread throughout the Valley, reaching out to nearly every corner of the region. One particular Mexican restaurant is now looking to expand even further, and despite opening its first Phoenix restaurant back in 2005, it has expanded rapidly, as it just opened its latest location, pushing the restaurant chain to over 30 locations and there are no plans on slowing the expansion any time soon.
gilbertsunnews.com
Panel has mixed reaction to townhome-cottage plan
A developer is proposing a rental complex of 72 townhomes and 66 cottages on 16.2 acres near the southeast corner of Val Vista Drive and Warner Road in Gilbert. The land is currently half in town limits and half in Maricopa County with annexation, General Plan amendment and rezoning cases simultaneously making their way through the approval process, according to planner Noah Schumerth.
fox10phoenix.com
2nd Arizona White Castle set to open in 2023 in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona got its first taste of White Castle three years ago and now, the popular burger chain has announced plans to open another location in Tempe. The Tempe White Castle is scheduled to open in 2023 and will be located at 8755 S, Jewel St., near Interstate 10 and Warner Road.
azbigmedia.com
Chef Joey Maggiore will debut 2 new restaurant concepts
Husband-and-wife duo, Chef Joey and Cristina Maggiore, are the restaurateurs and co-owners behind Scottsdale-based The Maggiore Group and are introducing two all-new concepts after creating buzzy concepts in the Valley such as:. • Hashtag-inspired and social media worthy brunch hotspot Hash Kitchen famous for its build-your-own Bloody Mary bar and...
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
azbex.com
El Mirage Industrial Park Plan Keeps Growing
Dermody Properties’ $1.5B, 10MSF vision for the 961-acre LogistiCenter at Copperwing industrial park master plan continues to move closer to reality. The 1.75MSF, 108-acre LogistiCenter at Copperwing Phase 1 site plan review request was scheduled before the El Mirage Planning and Zoning Commission this week and will go to City Council next month. Plans call for four buildings of between 282KSF and 659.7KSF.
crankyflier.com
A Design Shift in Southwest’s New Gates in Phoenix
I took the kids out to Phoenix for a week at “Camp Pop and Grandma” recently, and that gave me an opportunity to check out the newly-opened gates in Phoenix’s Terminal 4. The area is unsurprisingly nice, but I wasn’t expecting to see the design change that they implemented for this eighth and final concourse in the 30+ year old terminal.
gilaherald.com
You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall
Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
fox10phoenix.com
Made In Arizona: Phoenix area business making healthy treats for decades
It's been nearly 20 years since one Tempe business started to make granola, and they were recently honored as one of the city's top small businesses. FOX 10 Photojournalist Brian Kae has more on Laura's Gourmet Granola, for this week's edition of Made In Arizona.
This Is Arizona's Best Mexican Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
AZFamily
State Route 24 extension opens a day early in the East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The long-anticipated State Route 24 extension is set to open on Friday, a day earlier than originally anticipated. The multi-million dollar project began in Nov. 2020 for an interim extension that runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.
Phoenix New Times
Best Bites: Take a Trip To North Phoenix For This Superb Spicy Ramen
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. With many...
azbigmedia.com
10 already sold at 37-lot Rosewood Highlands in Storyrock
Rosewood Homes announced the start of model home construction and pre-sales with 10-homes already sold at its new 37-lot Rosewood Highlands neighborhood in Storyrock in Scottsdale. Rosewood’s new gated neighborhood offers some of the most beautiful homesites in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area surrounded by the 30,000-acre McDowell Sonoran Preserve with sweeping 360-degree views of the McDowell Mountains, Four Peaks and Troon Mountain.
The 25 Sunniest Cities in the U.S.
If you’re looking for a change of scenery, don’t underestimate the importance of sunlight.
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
ABC 15 News
$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
