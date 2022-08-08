(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.19% to $12.68 at 15:41 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 1.61% to $15,510.70, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up to now, an all-around positive trend trading session today.

