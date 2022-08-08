Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Two Georgia health systems to receive $300M in federal funds
(The Center Square) — The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is sending more than $300 million to help Georgia bolster health programs at the Grady and Augusta University health systems. The money will support Georgia’s Advancing Innovation to Deliver Equity program. Under the initiative, the two health systems...
Albany Herald
State DOT to hold committee, board meetings
ATLANTA -- The public is invited to attend or observe Georgia Department of Transportation Board committee and board meetings here Wednesday and Thursday, either in person or virtually. The meetings will be held at the fourth-floor Board Room of the One Georgia Center at 600 W. Peachtree St., NW in...
Albany Herald
Kemp announces $2 billion tax rebate proposal
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced he plans to issue around $2 billion in income and property tax rebates to Georgians next year – if he wins re-election in November. Record economic growth in Georgia has given the state a budget surplus and some of that money should be returned to people’s pockets, Kemp said.
Albany Herald
This man just won the Maryland lottery for the second time in two months
For most people, winning the lottery is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But one Delaware man was lucky enough to win the lottery twice -- in just two months. Powerline technician Duane Ketterman regularly crosses the state line to work in Maryland and buys lottery tickets on his visits, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery.
Comments / 2