ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

With move finally complete, Covington Public Works set to showcase new campus in Peaselburg Friday

Consider this a — somewhat — belated change of address notice: Covington Public Works has a new home. Crews from the department that maintains the City’s infrastructure settled into their new address at 1730 Russell St. in Peaselburg a little over a month ago, gradually moving trucks, equipment, inventory, and office furniture from their former complex at the end of Boron Drive in Latonia.
COVINGTON, KY
lovelandmagazine.com

East Kemper to close August 11-19

Symmes Township, Ohio – The Hamilton County Engineer’s Office is planning an emergency repair to a county-maintained culvert on East Kemper Road. Open Map in a new tab or window to see a larger view of the detour map.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Newport neighborhood spars with church over LED sign

Frustrated residents of Newport’s East Row packed the Newport City Building last Thursday evening over the installation of an LED sign at St. John’s United Church of Christ. The lights, the residents said, are too bright and are interfering with their lives. Newport’s East Row is the second...
NEWPORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Loveland, OH
Loveland, OH
Government
Eaton Register Herald

‘It can, and will be repaired’

GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
moversmakers.org

Fort Thomas arts center needs $3M

The community theater group in Fort Thomas has launched a $3 million capital campaign to improve the historic landmark building that is a centerpiece of the community’s urban redevelopment plans. Village Players is a nonprofit arts organization that began as a subsidiary of the Fort Thomas Woman’s Club in...
FORT THOMAS, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Master Plan#Land Use#Loveland City Council#The Press Release#Business Prosperity
moversmakers.org

Butler County foundations consolidate

Grantmakers in Butler County are getting better organized, while also continuing a legacy of supporting community needs with a summer distribution of more than $1 million. Local community leaders in Butler County’s Ross Township have created the Ross Community Foundation to support the charitable activities of the Ross community. The foundation has been established as an affiliate of the Hamilton Community Foundation.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Brent Spence project to affect two Covington parks

Two Covington parks are expected to shrink as part of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project. Portions of Goebel Park and Kenney Shields Park, which both border Interstates 71/75, will be sold to the Kentucky Department of Transportation in order to accommodate the projects. The massive infrastructure project which will...
COVINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
eaglecountryonline.com

Dearborn Co. Retired Teachers Foundation Names Educator Grant Recipients

The grants will support 10 teachers at Dearborn County schools. Back Row: E. G. McLaughlin, representing CIVISTA and the Betty McLaughlin Endowment; Nancy Lillie, DCRTF Member, Dr. Andrew Jackson, Superintendent of the Sunman-Dearborn School Corporation; Jim Stock, DCRTF Member; Jim Pierce, Knights of Columbus; Karl Galey, Superintendent of the Lawrenceburg School Corporation; Eric Low, Superintendent of the South Dearborn School Corporation. Front: Mallory Hummer, Award Winner; Stephanie Schomber, Award Winner; Cristin Dietz, Award Winner; Heather Lunsford, Award Winner; Jennifer Fischer, Award Winner; Christelle Middendorf, DCRTF Member; Jamie Herbert, Principal at Greendale Middle School; Shirley Bockock, DCRTF Member; Carol Bray, Award Winner; Jennifer Tucker, Award Winner; Melissa Weismiller, Award Winner; Karen Sue Harrill, School Nurse at Sunman Dearborn; Stacey Palmer, School Nurse at Lawrenceburg; Jessica Peak, School Nurse at South Dearborn, Cary Graham, St. Elizabeth-Dearborn; Betty Bourquein, DCRTF Director. Photo by Dearborn County Retired Teachers Foundation, Inc.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
linknky.com

1.5 mile path added to Riverfront Commons trail in Covington

In mid-June, construction on a 1.5 mile concrete path for the Riverfront Commons Trail in Covington was completed. The trail, which provides cyclists, runners and walkers with a scenic route along the Ohio River, begins west of the Brent Spence Bridge and stretches west toward Swain Court. “It’s difficult to...
COVINGTON, KY
dayton247now.com

New-to-Ohio burger joint, sets Warren County opening

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A hamburger and chicken wing joint is ready to make its Ohio debut in Mason. Norcross, Ga.-based WNB Factory will open at 9343 Mason Montgomery Rd in Mason on Aug. 15, officials told the Business Courier. The restaurant chain is being brought to southwest Ohio by franchisees Jason and Joseph Kang and their business partner Steve Jones – the owners of three SW Ohio sushi restaurants.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
lovelandbeacon.com

Famous bell tower still standing

FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-139 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (August 9, 2022) – In Issue 2022-139 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, we learn about a famous lean and the engineering flaw that caused it. FLAWED BEAUTY. The work on the foundations was started on this 55.9...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Traffic restrictions begin along Columbia Parkway for bridge improvements

CINCINNATI — A bridge rehabilitation project is set to begin along Columbia Parkway this week after a delay in the start date. Beginning Monday, August 8 contractors with the Ohio Department of Transportation will close the right lane and shoulder along eastbound Columbia Parkway from Beechmont Avenue to the Red Bank Road interchanges.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

New principals announced at three Boone County schools

Three Boone County schools are welcoming new leadership as the first day of school draws near. Boone County High School, Stephens Elementary School, and Florence Elementary School all have new principals at the helm, according to a recent Boone County Schools newsletter. Replacing former Boone County High School Principal Timothy...
BOONE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy