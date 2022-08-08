Read full article on original website
With move finally complete, Covington Public Works set to showcase new campus in Peaselburg Friday
Consider this a — somewhat — belated change of address notice: Covington Public Works has a new home. Crews from the department that maintains the City’s infrastructure settled into their new address at 1730 Russell St. in Peaselburg a little over a month ago, gradually moving trucks, equipment, inventory, and office furniture from their former complex at the end of Boron Drive in Latonia.
lovelandmagazine.com
East Kemper to close August 11-19
Symmes Township, Ohio – The Hamilton County Engineer’s Office is planning an emergency repair to a county-maintained culvert on East Kemper Road. Open Map in a new tab or window to see a larger view of the detour map.
wvxu.org
Hamilton Co. commissioners approve 3 tax levies for the November ballot
Hamilton County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve three tax levies for the November ballot. Voters will decide on renewing two levies at the current millage: indigent care and senior services. The third, for mental health services, will be up for an increase. Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas says the need...
linknky.com
Newport neighborhood spars with church over LED sign
Frustrated residents of Newport’s East Row packed the Newport City Building last Thursday evening over the installation of an LED sign at St. John’s United Church of Christ. The lights, the residents said, are too bright and are interfering with their lives. Newport’s East Row is the second...
Eaton Register Herald
‘It can, and will be repaired’
GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
moversmakers.org
Fort Thomas arts center needs $3M
The community theater group in Fort Thomas has launched a $3 million capital campaign to improve the historic landmark building that is a centerpiece of the community’s urban redevelopment plans. Village Players is a nonprofit arts organization that began as a subsidiary of the Fort Thomas Woman’s Club in...
linknky.com
Residents at Bellevue apartments, faced with rent hikes, unsure of next steps
City Center Street apartments in Bellevue was once a senior living center. Then LCH 1 LLC, based in Texas, purchased it in 2021 and changed its name to The School Haus, a moniker derived from the building’s former life as Bellevue High School. School Haus, like many other properties...
wvxu.org
Clermont County's brand new land bank awarded $500k to demolish vacant buildings
A new Land Bank in Clermont County will facilitate the demolition of about 30 vacant buildings over the next year. The organization was just formed this summer and already has a $500,000 state grant. State lawmakers gave counties the option to form a land bank over a decade ago. Community...
moversmakers.org
Butler County foundations consolidate
Grantmakers in Butler County are getting better organized, while also continuing a legacy of supporting community needs with a summer distribution of more than $1 million. Local community leaders in Butler County’s Ross Township have created the Ross Community Foundation to support the charitable activities of the Ross community. The foundation has been established as an affiliate of the Hamilton Community Foundation.
Fox 19
Lakota School Board amends policy for board members visiting schools
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Lakota School Board voted to amend a policy that will tighten school security for visitors and board members. The 4-1 vote to amend policy 9150 goes into effect immediately but still has to be voted on again for full adoption at the next school board meeting.
linknky.com
Brent Spence project to affect two Covington parks
Two Covington parks are expected to shrink as part of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project. Portions of Goebel Park and Kenney Shields Park, which both border Interstates 71/75, will be sold to the Kentucky Department of Transportation in order to accommodate the projects. The massive infrastructure project which will...
Cincinnati Public Schools addresses concerns over students riding Metro buses
From struggling to staff enough bus drivers to navigating high gas prices, transportation has been a difficult issue for many districts including Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS).
linknky.com
Boone GOP receives $25k private donation for losing candidate’s recount effort
A private donor gave $25,000 to the Boone County Republican Party with a request that the money be given to the Jessica Neal recount bond, according to Emily Shelton, a Boone County Republican Party precinct captain and the Republican member of the Boone County Board of Elections. “It was a...
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn Co. Retired Teachers Foundation Names Educator Grant Recipients
The grants will support 10 teachers at Dearborn County schools. Back Row: E. G. McLaughlin, representing CIVISTA and the Betty McLaughlin Endowment; Nancy Lillie, DCRTF Member, Dr. Andrew Jackson, Superintendent of the Sunman-Dearborn School Corporation; Jim Stock, DCRTF Member; Jim Pierce, Knights of Columbus; Karl Galey, Superintendent of the Lawrenceburg School Corporation; Eric Low, Superintendent of the South Dearborn School Corporation. Front: Mallory Hummer, Award Winner; Stephanie Schomber, Award Winner; Cristin Dietz, Award Winner; Heather Lunsford, Award Winner; Jennifer Fischer, Award Winner; Christelle Middendorf, DCRTF Member; Jamie Herbert, Principal at Greendale Middle School; Shirley Bockock, DCRTF Member; Carol Bray, Award Winner; Jennifer Tucker, Award Winner; Melissa Weismiller, Award Winner; Karen Sue Harrill, School Nurse at Sunman Dearborn; Stacey Palmer, School Nurse at Lawrenceburg; Jessica Peak, School Nurse at South Dearborn, Cary Graham, St. Elizabeth-Dearborn; Betty Bourquein, DCRTF Director. Photo by Dearborn County Retired Teachers Foundation, Inc.
linknky.com
1.5 mile path added to Riverfront Commons trail in Covington
In mid-June, construction on a 1.5 mile concrete path for the Riverfront Commons Trail in Covington was completed. The trail, which provides cyclists, runners and walkers with a scenic route along the Ohio River, begins west of the Brent Spence Bridge and stretches west toward Swain Court. “It’s difficult to...
wnewsj.com
Farm to fork family fun: Dinner in Fields coming up soon in Clinton County
UNION TOWNSHIP — The 13th annual Dinner in the Fields will be held on Saturday, August 20 at a new, state-of-the-art Nutrien Ag Solutions facility at 2022 Gleason Road northeast of Wilmington. The event will be an opportunity to visit the agricultural facility before it opens for business. And...
dayton247now.com
New-to-Ohio burger joint, sets Warren County opening
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A hamburger and chicken wing joint is ready to make its Ohio debut in Mason. Norcross, Ga.-based WNB Factory will open at 9343 Mason Montgomery Rd in Mason on Aug. 15, officials told the Business Courier. The restaurant chain is being brought to southwest Ohio by franchisees Jason and Joseph Kang and their business partner Steve Jones – the owners of three SW Ohio sushi restaurants.
lovelandbeacon.com
Famous bell tower still standing
FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-139 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (August 9, 2022) – In Issue 2022-139 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, we learn about a famous lean and the engineering flaw that caused it. FLAWED BEAUTY. The work on the foundations was started on this 55.9...
WLWT 5
Traffic restrictions begin along Columbia Parkway for bridge improvements
CINCINNATI — A bridge rehabilitation project is set to begin along Columbia Parkway this week after a delay in the start date. Beginning Monday, August 8 contractors with the Ohio Department of Transportation will close the right lane and shoulder along eastbound Columbia Parkway from Beechmont Avenue to the Red Bank Road interchanges.
linknky.com
New principals announced at three Boone County schools
Three Boone County schools are welcoming new leadership as the first day of school draws near. Boone County High School, Stephens Elementary School, and Florence Elementary School all have new principals at the helm, according to a recent Boone County Schools newsletter. Replacing former Boone County High School Principal Timothy...
