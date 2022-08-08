Read full article on original website
An Update from HomeFront
Editor’s note: Connie Mercer, the founder and long-time CEO of Lawrence-based nonprofit HomeFront, announced her retirement earlier this year. (For more on Mercer, see "Connie Mercer Moves to Expand Legacy Beyond HomeFront" from April 6's issue of U.S. 1.) We are thrilled to announce that HomeFront’s Board of Trustees...
Camden passes ordinance seeking information from large organizations about workers
Camden’s city council has passed an ordinance that requires large employers in the city to disclose information about employees, like addresses and compensation, so Camden officials can see who’s working in the city.
Thomas Edison State Helps Trenton Students Get Ready for School
A Back-to-School Readiness Fair held on Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. supplied students with backpacks, school supplies, and food donations. Thomas Edison State University hosted the fair to help prepare the community for the new school year. “We want to make sure that everybody knows that Thomas...
Burlington County kicks off new food and outreach program
They live and work with a new program that distributes free bag lunches to food insecure families plus information about housing relief and other assistance programs. Burlington County LIFT UP – Lunches & Information For Tenants and Underserved Populations – kicked off on Aug. 4 at the Dominique Johnson Recreation Center in Pemberton Township. During the event, Burlington County staff connected with more than 150 residents, assisting them with a wide range of issues and provided information about available assistance, including SNAP benefits, mortgage and rental aid, utility and home repair assistance and the county’s first-time homebuyer program.
Moorestown residents honor late native
In honor of the late Lynn Ware and her years of service to the township, Moorestown residents Holly Myers and Laura Moretti Cooper have organized a fundraiser for the Community House of Moorestown. All contributions will merge into a memorial gift – to be determined – for the community house...
Mayor Calls Emergency Meeting for Public Health Measures
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Mayor W. Reed Gusciora, announced an emergency council meeting to discuss the City’s monkeypox and Covid preparation response and the need to dedicate resources to ensure residents are protected. The meeting will take place on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 5 pm. The Biden Administration has...
First Friday Celebrates Trenton Artists and Traditions
Before the rain showers blanketed Trenton, ending the drought and breaking the heat, this month’s First Friday included a flurry of events across the city, ranging from an abstract art exhibit to a block party that spread throughout downtown. Jonathan Conner (LANK), the public projects manager at Artworks, said...
Atlantic City Mayor Small and Atlantic County Exec Levinson Break Bread
Looking to build and strengthen relations between the city and the county, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson sat down last night in Steve and Cookie’s in Margate. “The lieutenant governor asked me to make that one of our priorities,” Small told InsiderNJ, referring...
Atlantic City looks to put police in schools, increase presence on Atlantic Ave.
Atlantic City is looking at ways to make the schools and streets safer, the mayor and acting police chief said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. The city has applied for a $450,000 grant that would put a police officer in each of the city’s 11 schools. “Atlantic City...
Real haunted houses in NJ: Here are 15 of the best ghost tours
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. As New Jersey gets ready to leave summer behind and dive head first into autumn and Halloween, it’s time to start planning your ghost tour adventure. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has...
Gloucester County Emergency Alert Program
Get alerted about emergencies and other important community news by signing up for our Emergency Alert Program. This system enables us to provide you with critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods.
Imagination Kingdom Playground in Pemberton Township NJ
Imagination Kingdom Playground in Pemberton Township is touted in the region as being a destination playground trip and it is easy to see why. There is an abundance of castle-themed playground equipment to keep little ones occupied. Jersey Family Fun first reported on this Burlington County playground back in 2012,...
Thinking about local apartment complexes, affordable housing
The reality is, we already have quite a few apartment complexes in Hammonton, some of which have a component of affordable housing. History tells us Plymouth Place Apartments on Main Road was built as an affordable housing complex more than 20 years ago. It was supposed to meet our affordable housing requirement at that time—as set by the Council On Affordable Housing (COAH) of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA).
Armed Police & K-9 Dogs Coming To Atlantic County, NJ Schools?
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson (a career retired educator), is displaying bold, proactive leadership. Levinson has invited all School Superintendents to attend a presentation about the possible implementation of Police Officers and K-9 dogs in the Atlantic County public schools. The meeting will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022,...
Date Set for River Fest 2022 at Ballpark in Trenton, NJ
River Fest is back for 2022 and you know what that means...so is the World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship. Oh yeah. Save the date. It will be at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark (1 Thunder Road, Trenton) Saturday, September 24th from 12pm - 5pm with the Pork Roll eating contest happening at 3:30pm. You won't want to miss that.
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
Levitt AMP Music Brings Blues to One West State Street
Underneath the painted fixtures and the mid-century lighting, three Jazz groups performed for the Levitt AMP Trenton Concert Series at One West State Street. The first was Big Mike Blues Band, performing old blues with quick rhythm and a raspy sound. “It’s got guitar, bass, drums, harmonica, it’s blues. You gotta look it up. I can’t describe it. Other than it’s blues,” said Richard McPherson, the guitarist in the band.
Proud mother rents billboard in South Jersey after daughter becomes doctor
Kristine Smalls' face and her accomplishments are visible to everyone traveling along Route 130. It's all thanks to her very proud mother.
Endless Summer in NJ: Win a free getaway to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino!
New Jersey 101.5 is giving you a free getaway to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City!. Starting Monday, listen every weekday at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for our secret code word to enter on our app. Just look for the SUMMER button on our...
Drexel will offer 50% tuition discount to community college grads from Pennsylvania, New Jersey
Beginning in 2023, Drexel University will make access to its bachelors degree programs more affordable with a 50% tuition discount for community college graduates from Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The Drexel Promise program, unveiled on Tuesday, will welcome applications from transfer students who hold associate degrees from accredited community colleges...
