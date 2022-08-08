ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia Chamber backs Burt Jones for lieutenant governor

ATLANTA – The Georgia Chamber of Commerce endorsed Republican state Sen. Burt Jones for lieutenant governor Wednesday. The business group cited Jones’ pro-business record in its endorsement announcement. Jones also is the owner of a small business.
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

This man just won the Maryland lottery for the second time in two months

For most people, winning the lottery is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But one Delaware man was lucky enough to win the lottery twice -- in just two months. Powerline technician Duane Ketterman regularly crosses the state line to work in Maryland and buys lottery tickets on his visits, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy