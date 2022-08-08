ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Gov. Hochul encourages local N.Y. gov’ts to aid in combating extremism and domestic terrorism

ALBANY — Gov. Hochul highlighted steps New York is taking to combat domestic terrorism Tuesday as she encouraged local governments to prepare plans to counter extremism. The governor cited the race-fueled Buffalo mass shooting that left 10 dead in May as she outlined plans to bolster local efforts to prevent similar tragedies, including $10 million in state funds for the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams.
BUFFALO, NY
jamestowngazette.com

Two Elections will be held in Chautauqua County on August 23, 2022

Another Election is just around the corner, notes Chautauqua County Election Commissioners Luz E. Torres and Brian C. Abram. In a joint statement by the Commissioners they stated, “on August 23, 2022, there will be two separate Elections being held in Chautauqua County,”. “First, all registered voters are...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

$72.9 million facelift planned for Niagara Falls, Lockport senior apartments

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A New Jersey senior housing developer will buy two Niagara County properties in a $72.9 million acquisition and renovation. Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions LLC of Englewood Cliffs has the 200-unit Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls and the 150-unit Urban Towers in Lockport under contract. Orbach is working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on a tax-exempt financing package for both deals.
LOCKPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Awful Buffalo, New York Road Will Finally Be Improved

It looks like East Buffalo will finally be once again connected to downtown, without the headaches of potholes and a more walk and bike-friendly roadway. U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that $25 million dollars have been secured for downtown Buffalo through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.
BUFFALO, NY
Investigative Post

Big tax breaks for Amazon in Niagara County

Officials have given the final approval to $124 million in tax breaks to the e-commerce giant to build a warehouse in the Town of Niagara. It took the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency less than a minute Wednesday to approve $124 million in tax breaks for Amazon to bring 1,000 warehouse jobs to the Town of Niagara.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Town Pool To Close In Western New York

We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
WEST SENECA, NY
WIBX 950

18 Most Overrated Things In Buffalo, New York

Buffalo is one of the proudest communities in the United States. What do they think is overrated about it, though?. It's not meant to be negative, though easy to go there of course. The things in Western New York that its own people say are overrated, given too much credit, or not really that good. This was a question put up on Facebook, as seen below.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

13-year Starbucks employee says he was fired for being a union leader

AMHERST, N.Y. – A 13-year Starbucks employee in Erie County was let go by the company on Friday for violating store policies. But he says he didn’t break any rules, and alleges he was let go because he’s a union leader. The store at the corner of Sheridan Drive and Bailey Avenue in Amherst voted to unionize in March 2022.
AMHERST, NY
Investigative Post

Investigative Post

