Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Niagara County Clerk: reminder, pistol permit application rules change Aug. 31
Jastrzemski said those planning to submit an application for a pistol permit must submit it by August 31.
Niagara Falls man trying to get $22,000 back from contractor
A Niagara Falls man said he is trying to get back $22,000 from a contractor who never did the job he was hired to do
AG puts ReAwaken America Tour coming to Batavia this week on warning
BATAVIA, N.Y. — There is more controversy Tuesday over the ReAwaken America Tour coming to Genesee County this weekend, after a letter sent by the New York State Attorney General to event organizers. The event has featured speakers including former President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump and former national...
AOL Corp
Gov. Hochul encourages local N.Y. gov’ts to aid in combating extremism and domestic terrorism
ALBANY — Gov. Hochul highlighted steps New York is taking to combat domestic terrorism Tuesday as she encouraged local governments to prepare plans to counter extremism. The governor cited the race-fueled Buffalo mass shooting that left 10 dead in May as she outlined plans to bolster local efforts to prevent similar tragedies, including $10 million in state funds for the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams.
jamestowngazette.com
Two Elections will be held in Chautauqua County on August 23, 2022
Another Election is just around the corner, notes Chautauqua County Election Commissioners Luz E. Torres and Brian C. Abram. In a joint statement by the Commissioners they stated, “on August 23, 2022, there will be two separate Elections being held in Chautauqua County,”. “First, all registered voters are...
Protestors support local tenant evicted by landlords
A number of protestors gathered outside the home of a local landlord on Monday to show support of tenant Deborah Brenner, who was recently evicted from here residence. Read more here:
$72.9 million facelift planned for Niagara Falls, Lockport senior apartments
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A New Jersey senior housing developer will buy two Niagara County properties in a $72.9 million acquisition and renovation. Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions LLC of Englewood Cliffs has the 200-unit Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls and the 150-unit Urban Towers in Lockport under contract. Orbach is working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on a tax-exempt financing package for both deals.
This Awful Buffalo, New York Road Will Finally Be Improved
It looks like East Buffalo will finally be once again connected to downtown, without the headaches of potholes and a more walk and bike-friendly roadway. U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that $25 million dollars have been secured for downtown Buffalo through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.
wnypapers.com
Hochul announces issuance of guidance to support counties' development of domestic terrorism prevention plans
In wake of Buffalo attack, governor issued executive order 18 requiring each county & city of New York to develop plans to confront domestic terrorism, including racially & ethnically motivated violence. √ Summit focused on development of local threat assessment and management teams. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the issuance of...
Big tax breaks for Amazon in Niagara County
Officials have given the final approval to $124 million in tax breaks to the e-commerce giant to build a warehouse in the Town of Niagara. It took the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency less than a minute Wednesday to approve $124 million in tax breaks for Amazon to bring 1,000 warehouse jobs to the Town of Niagara.
Town Pool To Close In Western New York
We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
Erie County DA warns residents about telephone scam
The Erie County District Attorney's office is warning county residents about a scam that recently victimized a Lancaster resident.
WKBW-TV
How some Western New York school districts are preparing for a bus driver shortage
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — School districts across Western New York are preparing for a bus driver shortage just one month before the school year starts. "Bus drivers and support staff, that is definitely a dire need. We're looking for bus drivers. We're looking for bus aides," Grand Island Assistant Superintendent Michael Lauria said.
Health care workers at Kaleida deliver 10-day notice of informational picket
Health care workers have delivered a 10-day notice to the Kaleida Health administration for an informational picket that will be held on August 18, the union representing the workers announced.
Engineers, geologists investigate cracks in the ground and foundation of home in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, N.Y. — A technical and scientific investigation is underway in a Genesee County community to find out why large cracks are appearing in the ground and the foundation of at least one expert and officials in the town of Pembroke are trying to figure out how this might impact other homes as well.
18 Most Overrated Things In Buffalo, New York
Buffalo is one of the proudest communities in the United States. What do they think is overrated about it, though?. It's not meant to be negative, though easy to go there of course. The things in Western New York that its own people say are overrated, given too much credit, or not really that good. This was a question put up on Facebook, as seen below.
wutv29.com
13-year Starbucks employee says he was fired for being a union leader
AMHERST, N.Y. – A 13-year Starbucks employee in Erie County was let go by the company on Friday for violating store policies. But he says he didn’t break any rules, and alleges he was let go because he’s a union leader. The store at the corner of Sheridan Drive and Bailey Avenue in Amherst voted to unionize in March 2022.
One WNY Town Lands On List Of Worst Places To Visit In New York State
Wow! Tell us how you really feel. One town in Western New York has landed on the list of the 40 worst places to visit in New York State. MindYourDollars.com put together the list, which includes cities like Miami, Chicago, and Las Vegas. But one small town in WNY has made the list.
Pembroke family’s insurance claim denied as house continues cracking
A family in Pembroke is trying to figure out how they'll cover the loss of their home as the foundation continues to crack.
Elma house is Erie County's 18th million-dollar home sale this year
ELMA, N.Y. — A suburban house became the 18th residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million this year when it was acquired by a doctor connected to Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center. According to an Aug. 8 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office,...
Investigative Post
