Ambar Lucid may only be 21 years old, but the young artist is wise beyond her years. In the past few months alone, we've seen her evolve not just as a music artist, but also as a person. In less than a year, she moved to Los Angeles and dropped a number of singles since her 2020 album "Garden of Lucid," including "girl ur so pretty," "Dead Leaves," "La Torre," and "Timeless," all off her upcoming album "Estrella," named after Lucid's alter ego and set to release later this year. The "Estrella" tour kicked off this summer with the first few shows selling out, and if you can believe it, her new stuff is even more euphoric than her first two albums. While some may refer to Lucid's music as "dreamy pop music," the truth is her sound really can't be categorized — it's incomparable to anything else out there. She's also so much more than just a talented vocalist and singer-songwriter. The girl is deep. She has embraced radical self-love and empowerment to heal, grow, and work through generational traumas, and the transformation shows in her work. There's a reason why her latest releases feel so soothing — at times even spiritual. That's because the Capricorn sun, Cancer rising, and Aries moon has focused this year on getting grounded. Therapy and her own spiritual practices have all played a role in getting her to where she's at today, and she's very intentional about integrating all those lessons into her art.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO