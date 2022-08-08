Read full article on original website
Video: Nebraska football press conference interviews, Aug. 10
Check out Nebraska press conference video from the Huskers' media availability on Wednesday, including interviews from Mickey Joseph, Mark Whipple and more. Then see more to see more of our Husker coverage from the Huskers' fall camp. Shatel:. People are also reading…
As Nebraska's opener nears, health and leadership are coming together for Casey Thompson
LINCOLN — Casey Thompson stood in front of a few dozen reporters and television cameras Wednesday and said words that surely didn’t come easy. On this day, the defense beat the offense. Nebraska’s likely starting quarterback delivered the line without a hint of emotion. Just the facts from...
Marcus Washington adjusting to Nebraska and leadership role
LINCOLN — Texas transfer Marcus Washington watched his step when he first walked into Nebraska’s receivers room. He kept opinions to himself, or at least, he waited to voice them. “I didn’t want to step on anybody’s toes,” Washington said. “You’ve got to earn respect first to become...
Nebraska’s unique situation at middle blocker, and more observations from the first day of practice
John Cook likes to refer to looming projects as "the art of coaching." The Nebraska volleyball coach has one on his hands this season at middle blocker. Consider this scene from Tuesday, the Huskers' first practice of the season. 22-year-old Kaitlyn Hord and 17-year-old Maggie Mendelson were standing by each other each learning how to play middle blocker for the Huskers.
Nebraska's Teddy Prochazka talks Donovan Raiola and Casey Thompson
LINCOLN — Teddy Prochazka’s first practice back after his knee surgery felt like his first practice as a freshman. Prochazka hadn’t felt football's "initial shock,” as he called it, in 10 months. Hand placement, conditioning, hits. “You have to roll with the punches,” the Elkhorn South...
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 2 Casey Thompson
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Sharp as a tack, organized to the max, Thompson is the clear favorite to be Nebraska’s starting quarterback. Barring injury or something unforeseen, the Texas transfer will be the guy...
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 1 Ochaun Mathis
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Today we highlight No. 1, Ochaun Mathis.
Watch now: Scenes from Nebraska volleyball team practice
Nebraska’s unique situation at middle blocker, and more observations from the first day of practice. John Cook likes to refer to it as "the art of coaching." On his plate this season is integrating a 22-year-old senior and two freshmen at middle blocker.
Corn This Way: Episode 8- Husker Hogwarts "Transferous Portalous"
Corn This Way: Episode 8- Husker Hogwarts "Transferous Portalous" On a new episode of "Corn This Way," Z looks at how Nebraska's season could sink or swim based on transfers. Check out all of our team coverage from Husker football and volleyball. Shatel: What's the biggest game on Nebraska's schedule?
