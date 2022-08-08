Read full article on original website
Related
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man
Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
Police Issue Felony Warrant For a Juvenile Male in Texarkana Shooting
Texarkana Police are looking for a juvenile allegedly in connection to a shooting that took place yesterday on Tuesday, August 9. According to a press release, Texarkana Arkansas Police were dispatched to a house in the 500 block of East Street due to a shooting. Here's What We Know. Officers...
foxsportstexarkana.com
TAPD seeking male juvenile who allegedly shot victim in 500 block of East Street
TEXARKANA — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department (TAPD) says they are searching for a male juvenile suspect who allegedly shot a suspect in the leg on Aug. 9. TAPD says that at around 3:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Street regarding a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers rendered aid and called for an ambulance.
Shooting in Texarkana leaves 1 wounded, teen suspect sought
Police in Texarkana are investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas lieutenant to lose one eye after being shot in face
A Bowie County lieutenant and veteran of the U.S. Marines is reported to "lose his left eye and possibly be blind in his right eye" after being shot in the face during a traffic stop.
txktoday.com
Arrest Warrant Issued for Juvenile in East Street Shooting
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, around 3:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 500 block of East Street. According to Texarkana, Ark. Police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim lying on the ground bleeding with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the left leg. Officers immediately rendered aid and called for an ambulance.
5 arrested in Camp County, charged with burglary
CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two 21-year-olds and three juveniles were arrested and charged with burglary of habitation Sunday night, according to the Camp County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said a deputy was dispatched to a possible burglary in progress around 9:30 p.m., when he and a DPS trooper who was backing him up, passed a […]
easttexasradio.com
Jury Selection Underway For Woman Charged With Capital Murder
Jury selection is underway in Bowie County in the Capital Murder and Kidnapping trial of Taylor Parker, who is now 29. She’s accused of killing 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock of New Boston who was eight months pregnant and cutting the unborn infant from Hancock’s body. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
KTAL
Police warn of bogus ‘serial killer’ posts circulating on social media
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are warning the public about a bogus story circulating online about a supposed “serial killer” stalking women by hitting their cars with his truck. The post is turning up in online sales sites, warning of a “serial killer or abductor who is...
No injuries after 18-wheeler overturns on Highway 59
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An overturned 18-wheeler closed the southbound flyover on Highway 59 after a single-vehicle crash on the bridge. No injuries were reported by Texarkana police, and the flyover from Interstate 30 West was closed while officials responded to the scene. “Thankfully no one was hurt,” officials said. “But it is creating a […]
Gilmer Police locate missing man last seen Aug. 9
UPDATE – Justyne Reeves has been located by investigators, according to police. GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer Police Department issued a missing person report on Thursday via Facebook for Justyne Reeves. On Thursday Aug. 11 Justyne Reeves was reported as a missing person to the Gilmer Police Department. Reeves was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. […]
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, July 10-16
• Tecorrian Gilbert, of Lone Star, was arrested by Daingerfield police for deadly conduct.• Jonathan Richard Dickerson, of Naples, was ...
KSLA
Murder suspect found dead, ending nearly 20-hour manhunt
Aguliar is considered armed and dangerous. BCSO looking for man considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen in Horatio, Ark.
txktoday.com
Murder Suspect Found Dead
A suspect accused of shooting a Bowie County deputy and a murder that happened in Hooks on Saturday afternoon has been found dead. Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, was found dead in the search area Sunday morning. An all night manhunt commenced after the suspect shot a Bowie County deputy...
Pounds Of Marijuana And Guns Land A Mt. Pleasant Teen In Jail
Thursday, August 4th wasn't a good day for a Mt. Pleasant, Texas teen after being arrested on drug and gun charges. Isaiah Cassio is learning a life lesson early and the hard way after tips lead the Titus County Sheriff's Office and Mt. Pleasant Police Department to his residence. Titus...
Pills, Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, Meth Found During Search Of A Cumby Residence Saturday
3 Others Also Jailed Over Weekend On Unrelated Controlled Substance Charges. Officials reported finding multiple types of pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and fraudulently used or possession of ID and debit cards during a search of a Cumby residence Saturday night; four people were taken into custody on felony charges as a result. At least three others were also jailed on felony controlled substance charges over the weekend, according to arrest and jail reports.
arkadelphian.com
Body recovered from Caddo River
CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
KTBS
Texarkana, Texas police encourage school zone safety
TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana, Texas Police Department reminds motorists to be safe when driving near schools and school busses. School zones are activated when the district reopens on Aug. 17. Police say drivers need to slow down to the posted speed limit when the lights are flashing. Always come...
ktoy1047.com
Body found in Hope pond identified
The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
hopeprescott.com
Drug Task Force arrest
HOPE – On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 8th North Task Force Agents and Hempstead County Deputies arrested 37-year-old Ashley Langston of Hope for alleged Possession of a Scheduled IV Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone.) Langston was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Center where she was booked for the above offense. Langston is awaiting a First Court Appearance.
Comments / 0