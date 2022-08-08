Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
globalphile.com
N. Michigan Ave., Streeterville and Oak Street in Chicago, IL
North Michigan Avenue or the Magnificent Mile, is a must when you visit Chicago. Here you will find many shops, department stores, and boutiques lining the northern half of the street that continue on Oak Street to the north. Many stores are found in the in vertical malls like Water Tower Place and 900 N. Michigan Shops. There are a number of historic buildings as well. Make sure to see the Tribune Tower at 435 N. Michigan, the Wrigley Building across the street at 400 N. Michigan, the John Hancock Center at 875 N. Michigan, the classic Drake Hotel and the Historic Water Tower at 806 N. Michigan, which is one of the few structures to have survived the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. My top recommendations include:
Eater
John Leguizamo Visits One of Chicago’s Most Cherished Mexican Restaurants
Sure, Lollapolooza sent publicists into overdrive last month sending out photos of acts like Green Day, BTS, and others dining around town (OK, so they were mostly Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises’ restaurants in River North). On Tuesday, the owners of Carnitas Uruapan — one of the city’s most cherished taquerias — their own celebrity visit. Move over Metallica, as actor John Leguizamo (Chef, Spawn, Carlito’s Way) stopped by 18th Street.
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted Sites
Chicago has been hailed as one of the most haunted cities in the world and you can see many of the city's ghostly sites. St. Michael's Church in Old Town Chicago said to be hauntedkmaschke/flickr.
Jet’s Pizza Opens 400th Location
The 400th store is in the neighborhood of Jefferson Park in Chicago, IL
947wls.com
Chicago River’s First-Ever Summer Float Party is this Weekend
Move over kayaks and canoes because a Summer Float Party is coming through!. The first-ever float party on the Chicago River is set for Sunday, August 14th. Hosted by the Friends of the Chicago River, the event will invite 500 people to take to the water on the North Branch of the Chicago River in floats and flow downstream from the boat launch at west River Park to Clark Park. Floaters can hit the river anytime between 12:30 PM and 2 PM. The event lasts until 5 PM.
End-of-summer Chicago road trip ideas from Illinois Office of Tourism
The Illinois Office of Tourism is sharing some ideas for road trips before the kids head back to school.
10 Chicago Chefs on What “The Bear” Gets Right (And Wrong) About the Restaurant Industry
The Bear, Hulu’s new hit show about the inner workings of a Chicago restaurant, has taken the world by storm, and not just because of its soon-to-be-iconic Malört billboard. (But seriously, which alderman do we talk to about replacing all the billboards in the city with that?) Thankfully...
Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo Presents Adults Night Out: 90’s Block Party
Outside of bars, clubs, and hookah lounges, there aren't any places for adults to go and be themselves. Like I couldn't imagine being able to go to a bowling alley, arcade, or some other fun attraction and know that there will be no kids, or better yet, anyone under the age of 18 there as well. Some places have started to make adult nights a common thing as they have been raking in revenue and seeing satisfied customers.
What’s in a name? The origin of Chicago’s street names
CHICAGO – Driving, navigating or riding on Chicago’s streets can be an adventure, to say the least. The city has more than 2,500 named streets which add up to over 4,000 miles for vehicles, buses, bicyclists and pedestrians. The federal government tasked southern Illinois mapmaker James Thompson with...
947wls.com
Deal to keep Lollapalooza in Chicago includes allowing more fans to attend and keeping other music fests out of Grant Park
Mayor Lori Lightfoot proudly took the stage at Lollapalooza 2022 to announce (what we already knew) that Lollapalooza would stay in Chicago. The mayor had negotiated with festival organizer C3 to keep the iconic music fest in Grant Park for another 10 years. But, what did it take to keep...
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool
Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
panoramanow.com
Kielbasa Fest – East Chicago
Kielbasa Fest has now become an annual event at Kosciuszko Park, located at 151st Street and Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago. The park is named after the famous polish war hero. The festival will be held on Saturday, August 20th, 2022. The idea for the fest was started when a...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)
Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
Chicago Air and Water Show: When and Where to Watch the Event's ‘Full-Force' Return
A long-time fixture of Chicago summers is set to make its way back to the lakeshore later this month. The Chicago Air and Water Show will take off for a two-day run from Aug. 20-21 at North Avenue Beach, according to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Chinatown (Chicago)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Chinatown, Chicago?. Chinatown is a neighborhood in southern Chicago, Illinois, United States, formed by workers escaping anti-Chinese violence on the west coast. Chinatown is often confused with “New Chinatown,” but you should know that they are different places....
Eater
Mad Social Closes After Six Years in West Loop and Three More Shutters to Know
As Chicagoans continue to revel in the respite of summer — replete with sunshine, festivals, and fun — the city’s hospitality industry is still grappling with the ripple effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Staffing shortages remain a significant challenge, and the pressure is only ramped up by sky-high food costs and would-be patrons who are dining out less due to inflation.
wgnradio.com
Painting by Spike O’Dell to be auctioned for charity
Former WGN Radio host Spike O’Dell joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the LEGENDS Dream Big Tournament being held at the Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa to raise funds for charities including the Field of Big Dreams charity and Cubs Charities, featuring the auction of one of Spike’s paintings.
chicagoconstructionnews.com
Chicago selling land for development next to Kedzie Green Line station
The Chicago Department of Planning and Development (CPD) has published a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) regarding the eventual development of land the city currently owns next to the Kedzie Green Line station. The Kedzie station, above Lake Street, is in the East Garfield Park community area, next to The Hatchery,...
Cold Weather Haters, Look Away: Old Farmer's Almanac Calls for Rough Chicago Winter
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been predicting the weather for centuries, and we’re learning more about what the publication believes is in store for the Chicago area this winter. According to this year’s forecast, which will be released later this month, parts of the upper Midwest, including the...
