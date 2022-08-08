Read full article on original website
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Ben Affleck Kissing Jennifer Lopez While Holding Dunkin’ Donuts Is the Best Redemption Arc of 2022
If you didn’t root for Ben Affleck at his 2021 Dunkin’ Donuts breakup meme, you don’t deserve him at his 2022 Dunkin’ newlywed meme. Be that as it may, the internet could not help itself from reacting to yet another viral photo of the Boston-born and -raised actor embracing his New England roots while making out with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, in Los Angeles.
Kourtney Kardashian Gives Tour of Private Suite at L.A. Airport Before Flying Commercial: Photos
Flying (commercial) in style! Kourtney Kardashian gave a tour of her luxurious suite at the Los Angeles airport before she flew on a commercial flight. “Obsessed with [Reserve Private Suites] when flying commercial,” the Kardashians star, 43, captioned a video via her Instagram Stories before sharing clips of herself in Chicago, Illinois. The reality star walked fans through the gorgeous space provided by PS, which featured a bathroom stocked with amenities, including medications, oral care products and other hygiene items.
Khloé Kardashian’s White-Blonde Money Piece Bangs Are The Perfect Face-Framing Hairstyle
Everyone's favourite hair chameleon Khloé Kardashian has done it once again. Just after hearing her big news reveal (read: KoKo welcomes baby number two!), Khloé has debuted a new hairstyle whilst out in LA celebrating a new business, launched by her two friends. Wholesome, right?. Alongside her LBD,...
Trippy Mega Mutant Bored Ape Sold for 2300 ETH
In a staggering deal that is now one of the most significant Bored Ape NFT sales ever, a Trippy Mega Mutant Bored Ape has sold for 2300 ETH ($3.91 million). The breathtaking deal happened on Tuesday night and is part of a broader sale of items totalling upwards of $4 million. The new owner of Mutant Ape #30005 is @Lior.Eth after buying the Ape from the NFT collector, @0xb1.
Gigi Finds a Chic Alternative to Birkenstocks
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s been a big summer for Gigi Hadid on the fashion front. The American super has quietly launched her own knitwear brand, spearheaded the jorts revival, and made lime-green a color to rival Valentino’s Pink PP. While most of her peers have basked in the excuse to wear very little in line with the season’s cut-out trend, Hadid has preoccupied herself with #stonercore and her cute Frankie’s Bikinis collab.
Venus Goes Into Leo On August 11th, 2022
On August 11, Venus will enter Leo, giving us the confidence to seize more romantic and financial prospects. If you need a bit of razzle dazzle in your love life and career, you’re in luck because Venus is going into Leo.
How To Be a Financially Gracious Houseguest When Staying With Friends or Family
Whether you're heading out of town or need a local place to crash for at least a few nights, you're saving a ton of money by staying with friends or family members. This is great, but just because you...
Best Amazon Prime Original Series of All Time
With high-speed internet widely available to most Americans on a variety of devices, instantaneous enjoyment of countless hours of television is more or less always a click away. Like Netflix and other streaming services, Amazon Prime now produces original content. Their first effort was “Alpha House,” a political comedy starring John Goodman, that premiered in […]
"The Handmaid's Tale" Season 5 Premieres on Hulu
Elisabeth Moss as June in "The Handmaid's Tale"Courtesy of Hulu. It has been confirmed that the long-awaited Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale will return on Hulu on September 14, 2022 with two installments. Hulu's series was renewed for Season 5 in December 2020 while Season 4 was still in progress. Season 4 ended well over a year ago on June 16, 2021.
