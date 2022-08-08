ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 2

 

mainlinetoday.com

Where to Grab a Great Pizza in Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs

Any way you slice it, Main Line residents love their pizza. These are 20 of our favorite spots to grab a perfect pie. Among the hand-stretched 16-inch pies at this popular neighborhood spot, the artfully executed Primavera Pizza is a fan favorite. It comes loaded with spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, kalamata olives and basil pesto.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

21 Best in Class Philadelphia Cheesesteaks

- Philadelphians love cheesesteaks because they trigger happy memories. I'm Jim Pappas, and I have eaten 1,000 different cheesesteaks in the last four years. When I ask people about their favorite Cheesesteak, I hear about my dad's favorite place, eating in the back of mom's station wagon and waiting in line for a cheesesteak after a night out with friends.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

The Schulson Collective opens Samuels deli

A new all-day deli just opened in Philadelphia. The menu features pastries and bagels in the morning, fried chicken, soda floats, and more by night. PHL17’s Alex Butler takes us to Samuels deli to see what’s on the menu!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Who Will Be Performing at Philadelphia's 10th Le Dîner en Blanc?

- International pop-up dining sensation Le Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia returns next Thursday, August 18th. In honor of the 10th edition, organizers have announced that over 75 musicians and performers will entertain guests at this year’s surprise location. Le Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia Announces Entertainment for 10th Anniversary...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Watch: Dozens of teens ransack Jamaican restaurant in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As restaurants try to recover from the pandemic, a Jamaican restaurant in Philadelphia is facing another challenge after being ransacked. Video shows the teens come into the store and trash the place. Detectives say they are looking into the incident. Cellphone video captured dozens of teenagers ransacking a Jamaican restaurant in Germantown on Saturday."So they came in the place and they started to kick over the chairs and kick over the tables," an employee said.In a video of the rampage now circulating on social media, you see a teenager throw a chair into the glass of the front counter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Heavenly Slice of Pie at Pizzeria Beddia in Fishtown

- Last night I had THE best pizza I've ever had. Clearly, Pizzeria Beddia is an extraordinary jewel. Yup!! My dinner companions Kevin Waddy, a former chef, a pizza lover, and our new friend Autumn Lockwood, agreed that this was THE best pizza ever. It was special. Pizzeria Beddia in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City

The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Classic Italian Dishes Ralph’s Italian Restaurant

- Ralph’s Italian restaurant, located at 760 S 9th Street, is an iconic Philadelphia institution in the Italian market, operating for over 100 years. It is considered the oldest Italian restaurant in the country. Ralph's Italian Restaurant. Ralph's is owned and operated by the fourth and fifth generations of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Everything inside former Archbishop Prendergast High School up for sale this weekend

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The historic Prendie high school building where generations of young women were educated is set for a new life as a college campus. But before its transformation, comes an auction of interior items this weekend.Everything inside of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is up for sale this Saturday and Sunday, from old church pews to auditorium chairs to yearbook photos."When people come in, everybody does have to sign a liability release form and they're free to roam around," pre-demolition sales owner Kevin Tobin said.The building was first an orphanage and eventually became an all-girls...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Living in Upper Darby: A Neighborhood Guide

Philly’s largest suburb has become its most cosmopolitan, promising “The World in One Place.”. Those who think of Upper Darby as white-bread haven’t been here in a while. Over the past 30 years, immigrants from Asia, Latin America, Africa and elsewhere have made this middle-of-the-road suburb a truly diverse global community. These new Upper Darbyites have opened businesses that welcome everyone, starting with the big H Mart (7050 Terminal Square), the pan-Asian food emporium.
UPPER DARBY, PA
PhillyBite

Annual Bourbon Bash at Bank & Bourbon in Philadelphia

- To celebrate the anniversary of its new incarnation, Bank & Boston is holding an Annual Bourbon Bash, complete with food, drinks, and live music. This stylish American eatery offers farm-fresh fare and a slew of Bourbon and whiskey to quench your thirst. Afterward, sip some bourbon and sample some delicious live music.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy