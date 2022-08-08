Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Northeast Philadelphia salvage shop closing, giving away everything for free
The Philly Reclaim salvage shop in Tacony is closing on Monday, Aug. 15, and all of its contents are being given away for free. The catch: All patrons must haul the items — varying from cabinets, sinks and wood paneling — away themselves.
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Grab a Great Pizza in Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs
Any way you slice it, Main Line residents love their pizza. These are 20 of our favorite spots to grab a perfect pie. Among the hand-stretched 16-inch pies at this popular neighborhood spot, the artfully executed Primavera Pizza is a fan favorite. It comes loaded with spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, kalamata olives and basil pesto.
PhillyBite
21 Best in Class Philadelphia Cheesesteaks
- Philadelphians love cheesesteaks because they trigger happy memories. I'm Jim Pappas, and I have eaten 1,000 different cheesesteaks in the last four years. When I ask people about their favorite Cheesesteak, I hear about my dad's favorite place, eating in the back of mom's station wagon and waiting in line for a cheesesteak after a night out with friends.
phl17.com
The Schulson Collective opens Samuels deli
A new all-day deli just opened in Philadelphia. The menu features pastries and bagels in the morning, fried chicken, soda floats, and more by night. PHL17’s Alex Butler takes us to Samuels deli to see what’s on the menu!
Newtown Township To Receive New Seafood Restaurant, Use Former Location of Corner Bakery Cafe
The former location of the Corner Bakery Cafe will be used for the seafood restaurant.Image via Jeff Werner, Newtown, PA Patch. Newtown Township will see yet another restaurant grace the small town as a popular New Jersey seafood chain makes its debut in Bucks County. Jeff Werner wrote about the new eatery for the Newtown, PA Patch.
Iron Chef Garces Grand Opens Buena Onda with Giant Burrito Cutting
The new locations coming start with this first one in Rittenhouse neighborhood
PhillyBite
Who Will Be Performing at Philadelphia's 10th Le Dîner en Blanc?
- International pop-up dining sensation Le Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia returns next Thursday, August 18th. In honor of the 10th edition, organizers have announced that over 75 musicians and performers will entertain guests at this year’s surprise location. Le Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia Announces Entertainment for 10th Anniversary...
Watch: Dozens of teens ransack Jamaican restaurant in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As restaurants try to recover from the pandemic, a Jamaican restaurant in Philadelphia is facing another challenge after being ransacked. Video shows the teens come into the store and trash the place. Detectives say they are looking into the incident. Cellphone video captured dozens of teenagers ransacking a Jamaican restaurant in Germantown on Saturday."So they came in the place and they started to kick over the chairs and kick over the tables," an employee said.In a video of the rampage now circulating on social media, you see a teenager throw a chair into the glass of the front counter...
Munchie's Ice Cream is a family-run spot that stays open late for sweet snacks
Twenty-three-year-old Alyssa Cuculino used the winnings from a 50-50 raffle to start Munchies Ice Cream, a chilled-out snack stop that stays open until midnight most nights of the week.
Phillymag.com
After the Devastating Loss of Jim Burke, Philly’s Restaurant Community Rallies Together to Honor His Legacy
For the month of September, restaurants nationwide are invited to feature one of chef Burke's favorite foods and drinks as menu specials, donating the proceeds to a GoFundMe set up to help the family. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Philadelphia’s...
PhillyBite
Heavenly Slice of Pie at Pizzeria Beddia in Fishtown
- Last night I had THE best pizza I've ever had. Clearly, Pizzeria Beddia is an extraordinary jewel. Yup!! My dinner companions Kevin Waddy, a former chef, a pizza lover, and our new friend Autumn Lockwood, agreed that this was THE best pizza ever. It was special. Pizzeria Beddia in...
NBC Philadelphia
First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City
The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
‘The World in One Place’: It’s a Different Upper Darby These Days
Upper Darby, Philadelphia’s largest suburb, is now also the most cosmopolitan, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine. In Upper Darby can be found “The World in One Place,” United Nations, PA, she writes. It’s former reputation as a white bread town is gone. In the past 30...
phillyvoice.com
Wawa drops 24-hour service at another Center City store as company expands footprint
Wawa has spent much of the last year touting plans to double its total store count by 2030, entering new markets from North Carolina to Alabama, Tennessee and further into central Pennsylvania in the coming years. But in Philadelphia, where the company had seemed bullish during the last decade, Wawa...
PhillyBite
Classic Italian Dishes Ralph’s Italian Restaurant
- Ralph’s Italian restaurant, located at 760 S 9th Street, is an iconic Philadelphia institution in the Italian market, operating for over 100 years. It is considered the oldest Italian restaurant in the country. Ralph's Italian Restaurant. Ralph's is owned and operated by the fourth and fifth generations of...
Everything inside former Archbishop Prendergast High School up for sale this weekend
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The historic Prendie high school building where generations of young women were educated is set for a new life as a college campus. But before its transformation, comes an auction of interior items this weekend.Everything inside of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is up for sale this Saturday and Sunday, from old church pews to auditorium chairs to yearbook photos."When people come in, everybody does have to sign a liability release form and they're free to roam around," pre-demolition sales owner Kevin Tobin said.The building was first an orphanage and eventually became an all-girls...
Phillymag.com
Living in Upper Darby: A Neighborhood Guide
Philly’s largest suburb has become its most cosmopolitan, promising “The World in One Place.”. Those who think of Upper Darby as white-bread haven’t been here in a while. Over the past 30 years, immigrants from Asia, Latin America, Africa and elsewhere have made this middle-of-the-road suburb a truly diverse global community. These new Upper Darbyites have opened businesses that welcome everyone, starting with the big H Mart (7050 Terminal Square), the pan-Asian food emporium.
PhillyBite
Annual Bourbon Bash at Bank & Bourbon in Philadelphia
- To celebrate the anniversary of its new incarnation, Bank & Boston is holding an Annual Bourbon Bash, complete with food, drinks, and live music. This stylish American eatery offers farm-fresh fare and a slew of Bourbon and whiskey to quench your thirst. Afterward, sip some bourbon and sample some delicious live music.
Philadelphia Ice Cream Shop Named Among Best In America
This week's gonna be a hot one. What better way to keep cool than with ice cream? A food and travel website suggests heading to one shop in Philadelphia. Franklin Ice Cream Bar was named the best ice cream shop in Pennsylvania on Thrillist's newest list. The shop specializes in...
phl17.com
Woman stabbed multiple times in the throat inside a South Philadelphia apartment building
Philadelphia (WPHL) A woman was fatally stabbed early Friday morning inside an apartment building in South Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2300 South 20th Street around 12:18 am. According to police, a 64-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the throat inside the second-floor hallway. She was pronounced dead...
