The stage has been set for the Asheville Championship, taking place at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center- Asheville November 11-13, 2022. The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will be a part of the four-team field along with Elon, East Tennessee State, and Harvard. Tickets will go on sale in September via each individual university as well as AshevilleChampionship.com.
Carencro’s Pelican Park is bringing back it’s Glow in the Cro Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday, September 2nd and Saturday, September 3rd. Hot Air Balloons will be flying over Carencro in the mornings! The Glow event will be held in the evenings. There will also be several...
