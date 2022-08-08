The stage has been set for the Asheville Championship, taking place at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center- Asheville November 11-13, 2022. The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will be a part of the four-team field along with Elon, East Tennessee State, and Harvard. Tickets will go on sale in September via each individual university as well as AshevilleChampionship.com.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO