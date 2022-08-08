Read full article on original website
smokesignalsnews.com
Foothills businesses’ petition aimed at informing Pickens commissioners about support for sewer action
The business community at the Foothills Village shopping center in Marble Hill have started a petition to collect names of those who want the Pickens County Commissioners to know how important the center’s sewer issue is to them. The current 21-year-old sewer/septic plant is nearing the end of its...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County residents continue to berate commissioners over proposed tax hike
CONYERS — Rockdale County residents continued Tuesday to express their outrage, frustration and fear over a property tax increase proposed by the Board of Commissioners. Over and over, citizens called on commissioners to halt plans for a tax increase, citing the number of residents who are on fixed incomes, the current rate of inflation and the increased assessments they have already received on their home values.
Is tax relief ahead for Forsyth County homeowners?
Discussion will start after Labor Day that could see tax rates drop.(Photo/Kate Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Education decided to move forward with the county’s legislators to find possible solutions for lowering tax rates.
myasbn.com
First Look: Gwinnett Place Mall Redevelopment Plan Aims to Revitalize Community
On August 2, Gwinnett County’s Board of Commissioners officially adopted a priorities outline for the Gwinnett Place Mall Equitable Redevelopment Plan. A developer purchased the mall for $20 million in 2020, and, notably, is a primary filming location for the Netflix series Stranger Things. Only a few stores are...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington sets millage, approves pay increase
COVINGTON — Property owners in the city of Covington will not see an increase in their tax bills this year. City Council members voted to approve the rollback millage rate at their Aug. 1 meeting, keeping property tax collections at the same level as last year. Council members also...
Georgia homeowners concerned new development is flooding their property
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Residents in Newton County are experiencing flooding issues. They attribute these issues to a new subdivision being built earlier this year, Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln learned. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Behind my house I got a pond,” homeowner...
Latest Athens mask “mandate” was short-lived
City Hall says the face covering requirement that had been in place for Athens-Clarke County has been lifted: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners imposed the mask mandate for public buildings last month, as coronavirus case counts were spiking. They say cases have declined over the past two weeks. From the A-CC government...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE IS GIVEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE OFFICIAL CODE OF GEORGIA ANNOTATED THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER AND WINE PACKAGE SALES-RETAIL HAS BEEN FILED BY MAHNOOR MAHMOOD TO THE ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
NOTICE IS GIVEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE OFFICIAL CODE OF GEORGIA ANNOTATED THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER AND WINE PACKAGE SALES-RETAIL HAS BEEN FILED BY MAHNOOR MAHMOOD TO THE ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA. THE NAME OF THE BUSINESS IS ONE STOP 799 THE NAME OF THE CORPORATION IS SHEIKHS, LLC . THE EXACT LOCATION OF THE PLACE OF BUSINESS FOR WHICH THE LICENSE IS SOUGHT AT _4606 SW EAST FAIRVIEW ROAD, STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA 30281. THE NAME(S) AND ADDRESS(ES) OF EACH OWNER OF THE BUSINESS IS/ARE: JUNAID MAHMOOD RESIDENT OF 125 OAKWOOD TRL, MCDONOUGH GA 30252 AND IRAM MAHMOOD RESIDENT OF 125 OAKWOOD TRL, MCDONOUGH GA 30252 FILED WITH THE ROCKDALE COUNTY, PLANNING & INSPECTIONS DEPARTMENT AT PO BOX 289, CONYERS, GA 30012 904-77843 8/10/2022.
CBS 46
Fulton County school seeks help with dangerous situation
ROSWELL Ga. (CBS46) - Families at a small school that sits on the border of two north Fulton County cities are growing frustrated that neither city government has addressed a dangerous traffic situation at the school’s entrance. Porter Academy, a private school for children with varying developmental needs, opened...
Monroe Local News
Paddle boards will not be allowed on Hard Labor Creek Regional Reservoir
Kayaks and electric power boats will still be allowed on the reservoir. Anglers, kayakers and canoeists will still have access to the Hard Labor Creek Regional Reservoir but there will be no move to allow paddle boards on the lake, according to Jimmy Parker of Precision Planning, project manager for HLCRR. The matter was raised at last week’s meeting of the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Management Board (HLCRMB) and Walton County Water & Sewerage Authority (WCWSA) after requests had been made to make that change to the rules.
Monroe Local News
Walton County Animal Control remains overloaded with owner surrenders and strays
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Aug. 8, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are again many dogs and cats without interest and expired holds in the shelter. If you are in a position to help, you can go to...
accesswdun.com
Hall County drivers to experience delays on I-985 this week
The Georgia Department of Transportation has warned Hall County drivers about potential delays on I-985 northbound this week. GDOT will do slab replacement and spall repair on the roadway between mile markers 11 and 13 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The right lane will be closed...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Stonecrest officials consider decriminalizing marijuana
Stonecrest City Council recently discussed decriminalizing one ounce or less of marijuana in city limits. Municipal Court of Stonecrest currently supports laws that remove criminal sanctions for low-level marijuana use. The newly proposed ordinance, if passed, would allow law enforcement to punish marijuana possession with a civil citation rather than a criminal record or potential jail time for those caught with one ounce or less.
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County restaurant famous for possibly labor-inducing eggplant parm closes after 40 years
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - After 40 years, an iconic Cobb County restaurant is closing. Scalini's Italian Restaurant has been a metro Atlanta area legend for years. Now, after 40 years of servicing the community, the restaurant announced its closure on its website. "Thank you to all our customers for your...
Monroe Local News
Cox Media Group is looking for a part-time activation specialist for its Athens radio group
Cox Media has an opening for a part-time activation specials for CMG Athens Radio. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. According to the ad, “the Activation Specialist for CMG Athens Radio reports directly to the Promotions & Activations Manager and represents the radio stations as a Brand Ambassador at events and on social media, as well as assisting the promotions team in the office by preparing for events, fulfilling contest and prizing and utilizing other skills to create content across departments. This role is an entry-level, part-time position, with the opportunity to potentially shadow current CMG employees and assist in videography, graphic design, social media, marketing, promotions, event planning, sales and programming.”
Monroe Local News
Aldi in Loganville is hiring
Aldi at 370 Athens Highway in Loganville is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Aug. 8, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Monroe Local News
Ross Dress for Less in Monroe is hiring
Ross Dress for Less in the Monroe Pavilion has open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Ross Dress for Less career website on Aug.7, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Gloria Berry, 75, of Walton County
Gloria Berry died at Northside Hospital Gwinnett on August 5th, 2022. She was 75 years old. She was born Gloria Jo Conner on December 14, 1946, in Athens, Georgia to P.K. and Sallie Conner. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Charles Morgan Berry, and mother-in-law, Remel Horne Berry.
CBS 46
Amazon donates Ring security systems to 1K Atlanta seniors through nonprofit
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tech giant Amazon is helping ensure safety for Atlanta seniors by donating 1,000 Ring security systems through the nonprofit called HouseProud. The Ring security bundles will include a doorbell, stick-up camera, and pathway lights. Those will all be distributed through House Proud, a non-profit that serves seniors throughout the metro by making sure they are dry, safe, and warm.
Monroe Local News
Steven Durocher, M.D., named Piedmont Walton Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer
Monroe, Ga. (August 9, 2022 )— Piedmont Walton Hospital has announced Steven Durocher, M.D, as the hospital’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Durocher has practiced emergency medicine at Piedmont Walton for more than 13 years and will maintain his clinical duties as an emergency medicine doctor in addition to his role as CMO.
