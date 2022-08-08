ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

Rockdale County residents continue to berate commissioners over proposed tax hike

CONYERS — Rockdale County residents continued Tuesday to express their outrage, frustration and fear over a property tax increase proposed by the Board of Commissioners. Over and over, citizens called on commissioners to halt plans for a tax increase, citing the number of residents who are on fixed incomes, the current rate of inflation and the increased assessments they have already received on their home values.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
County
Walton County, GA
City
Monroe, GA
Monroe, GA
Business
Walton County, GA
Government
Monroe, GA
Government
Walton County, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
Covington sets millage, approves pay increase

COVINGTON — Property owners in the city of Covington will not see an increase in their tax bills this year. City Council members voted to approve the rollback millage rate at their Aug. 1 meeting, keeping property tax collections at the same level as last year. Council members also...
COVINGTON, GA
WGAU

Latest Athens mask “mandate” was short-lived

City Hall says the face covering requirement that had been in place for Athens-Clarke County has been lifted: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners imposed the mask mandate for public buildings last month, as coronavirus case counts were spiking. They say cases have declined over the past two weeks. From the A-CC government...
ATHENS, GA
NOTICE IS GIVEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE OFFICIAL CODE OF GEORGIA ANNOTATED THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER AND WINE PACKAGE SALES-RETAIL HAS BEEN FILED BY MAHNOOR MAHMOOD TO THE ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA.

NOTICE IS GIVEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE OFFICIAL CODE OF GEORGIA ANNOTATED THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER AND WINE PACKAGE SALES-RETAIL HAS BEEN FILED BY MAHNOOR MAHMOOD TO THE ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA. THE NAME OF THE BUSINESS IS ONE STOP 799 THE NAME OF THE CORPORATION IS SHEIKHS, LLC . THE EXACT LOCATION OF THE PLACE OF BUSINESS FOR WHICH THE LICENSE IS SOUGHT AT _4606 SW EAST FAIRVIEW ROAD, STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA 30281. THE NAME(S) AND ADDRESS(ES) OF EACH OWNER OF THE BUSINESS IS/ARE: JUNAID MAHMOOD RESIDENT OF 125 OAKWOOD TRL, MCDONOUGH GA 30252 AND IRAM MAHMOOD RESIDENT OF 125 OAKWOOD TRL, MCDONOUGH GA 30252 FILED WITH THE ROCKDALE COUNTY, PLANNING & INSPECTIONS DEPARTMENT AT PO BOX 289, CONYERS, GA 30012 904-77843 8/10/2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Fulton County school seeks help with dangerous situation

ROSWELL Ga. (CBS46) - Families at a small school that sits on the border of two north Fulton County cities are growing frustrated that neither city government has addressed a dangerous traffic situation at the school’s entrance. Porter Academy, a private school for children with varying developmental needs, opened...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Paddle boards will not be allowed on Hard Labor Creek Regional Reservoir

Kayaks and electric power boats will still be allowed on the reservoir. Anglers, kayakers and canoeists will still have access to the Hard Labor Creek Regional Reservoir but there will be no move to allow paddle boards on the lake, according to Jimmy Parker of Precision Planning, project manager for HLCRR. The matter was raised at last week’s meeting of the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Management Board (HLCRMB) and Walton County Water & Sewerage Authority (WCWSA) after requests had been made to make that change to the rules.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County drivers to experience delays on I-985 this week

The Georgia Department of Transportation has warned Hall County drivers about potential delays on I-985 northbound this week. GDOT will do slab replacement and spall repair on the roadway between mile markers 11 and 13 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The right lane will be closed...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Stonecrest officials consider decriminalizing marijuana

Stonecrest City Council recently discussed decriminalizing one ounce or less of marijuana in city limits. Municipal Court of Stonecrest currently supports laws that remove criminal sanctions for low-level marijuana use. The newly proposed ordinance, if passed, would allow law enforcement to punish marijuana possession with a civil citation rather than a criminal record or potential jail time for those caught with one ounce or less.
Monroe Local News

Cox Media Group is looking for a part-time activation specialist for its Athens radio group

Cox Media has an opening for a part-time activation specials for CMG Athens Radio. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. According to the ad, “the Activation Specialist for CMG Athens Radio reports directly to the Promotions & Activations Manager and represents the radio stations as a Brand Ambassador at events and on social media, as well as assisting the promotions team in the office by preparing for events, fulfilling contest and prizing and utilizing other skills to create content across departments. This role is an entry-level, part-time position, with the opportunity to potentially shadow current CMG employees and assist in videography, graphic design, social media, marketing, promotions, event planning, sales and programming.”
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Aldi in Loganville is hiring

Aldi at 370 Athens Highway in Loganville is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Aug. 8, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Ross Dress for Less in Monroe is hiring

Ross Dress for Less in the Monroe Pavilion has open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Ross Dress for Less career website on Aug.7, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Gloria Berry, 75, of Walton County

Gloria Berry died at Northside Hospital Gwinnett on August 5th, 2022. She was 75 years old. She was born Gloria Jo Conner on December 14, 1946, in Athens, Georgia to P.K. and Sallie Conner. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Charles Morgan Berry, and mother-in-law, Remel Horne Berry.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Amazon donates Ring security systems to 1K Atlanta seniors through nonprofit

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tech giant Amazon is helping ensure safety for Atlanta seniors by donating 1,000 Ring security systems through the nonprofit called HouseProud. The Ring security bundles will include a doorbell, stick-up camera, and pathway lights. Those will all be distributed through House Proud, a non-profit that serves seniors throughout the metro by making sure they are dry, safe, and warm.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Steven Durocher, M.D., named Piedmont Walton Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer

Monroe, Ga. (August 9, 2022 )— Piedmont Walton Hospital has announced Steven Durocher, M.D, as the hospital’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Durocher has practiced emergency medicine at Piedmont Walton for more than 13 years and will maintain his clinical duties as an emergency medicine doctor in addition to his role as CMO.
MONROE, GA

