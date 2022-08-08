ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Refurbished Pan Am sphere finds new home at Miami Worldcenter

By Jacqueline Quynh
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F9U57_0h9pafFU00

Refurbished Pan Am globe finds new home at Miami Worldcenter 02:43

MIAMI - You may remember it from the old Miami Science Museum. It's been gone since that space closed.

On Monday, the globe has a new home, it's in the heart of the Miami Worldcenter.

"It's so cool to see the world a hundred years ago," Arin Motwani, a young student said.  Well, almost a century-old artifact, but it's been around long enough to tell many stories about Miami and the Jet Age.

"It was so different and everything happened here in Miami from Dinner Key, from Key West I mean this was a hub of amazing forward-thinking," JP Magnano, Pan Am Foundation said.

The super-sized 3D Earth was commissioned by Pan American World Airways from Rand McNally, the famous map maker.  It was completed in the 1930s when Miami City Hall was a terminal for aircraft known as flying boats.  And there's a reason why they were called flying boats, they flew close to the water, took off from the sea, and had to be refueled often.  Gradually technology allowed for longer flights, and faster too.

"Pan Am had to open up all these routes, going to each country talking to politicians and dignitaries," Magnano explained.  Over time, more people were able to book flights.  "And they made it glamourous because it was very expensive to fly back then because it was a regulated industry," Magnano added.

Deregulation helped bring more airlines to the table, but also put Pan Am out of business.  The famous sphere was saved, and for 55 years stood at the Miami Science Museum until that moved, so it was put in storage.  Now it's been refurbished by the developers of Miami Worldcenter.

"It's pre-Cold War because USSR still exists, it's pre-World II because Germany right now is expanding," Zain Khan, geography enthusiast and 6th grader.

Now to the delight of young and old, it's out on public display, accessible 24/7.

"So, when the opportunity came to bring this world, this globe into Miami World Center, the center of it all, in a way that could be cherished by our community going forward how could we say no?" Nitin Motwani shared with CBS 4.

Motwani calls it an honor to welcome home the 6,500-pound behemoth, while his son calls it a marvel.  "We're much more connected than we all feel," Arin said while he was looking at the huge globe.  A marvel that is sure to inspire him and many others to see the world.

To take a picture with the iconic globe, you'll have to look out next to the Paramount Miami Worldcenter; that's by NE 2nd Street, in between NE 10th and NE 8th Street.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Broward approves film, TV incentives to spur growth

FORT LAUDERDALE - From the crime drama "The Glades" to the long-running cable series "Burn Notice," South Florida is no stranger to film and television productions. But now Broward County is on the verge of becoming a breakout star.On Tuesday, key players in the effort to bolster the film industry met at the county commission chambers in the government center. "We are in the planning stages of planting a huge flag in South Florida," said DJ Viola. Viola is a Hollywood producer and director and a major player in Broward's ambitious plan.He is working to create a massive production site much like the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Look Up! August supermoon peaks Thursday night

MIAMI - Look up Thursday night and check out the last supermoon of the year. August's supermoon will reach peak illumination at 9:36 p.m. The rising moon will appear above the east-southeastern horizon. A supermoon occurs when a full or new moon is within 90% of the perigee, its closest approach to Earth. The supermoon will appear full, bigger, and brighter the next few nights. August's full supermoon is called the Sturgeon moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer. This supermoon's light will interfere with the Perseid meteor show expected to peak on Friday and Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Verizon customers fume after service outage

MIAMI - Some South Floridians are fuming on social media after Verizon's cellular service went out.Verizon said the outage was caused by a cut in a fiber optic during overnight construction work. "A fiber cut caused by overnight construction is impacting service for customers in the Miami area -- concentrated around Hialeah and extending south to Kendall and Homestead. Our engineers are aware of this issue and are onsite working with our vendor partners and local crews to resolve this issue quickly."Romy Carrillo, who runs a landscaping business in Miami, said it's been frustrating. "I turn it on and off and nothing would work. I'm losing my clients. Nobody can talk to me. I can't text message, I can't call anybody, it's affecting me," she said. "I don't have one call coming in."Some of the carrier's customers took to Twitter to complain.  At the peak of the outage, Downdetector.com reported more than 2,000 user reports cited issues with Verizon. As the service is being restored, that number has dramatically dropped.Around noon, Verizon said all service had been restored.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Hot & hazy, rain chance remains low

MIAMI - Another hazy, hot, humid day ahead across South Florida. It was a warm and mainly dry start with temperatures in the low 80s. A few showers swept in on the breeze. In the afternoon, the rain chance remains low as most storms move inland and to the west coast. Highs climb to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s. The air quality is moderate due to the Saharan dust. There is a high threat for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.  The rain chance will rise...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: Inside look at how Miami Police solved recent murder

MIAMI - Miami Police are giving CBS4 an exclusive inside look at how they solved a recent homicide as they say they lately are solving more murders than ever.Assistant Miami Police Chief Armando Aguilar told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the clearance rate for solving homicides so far this year is at 77 percent compared with 47 percent in 2021.Aguilar showed CBS4 how he says some first-rate detective work, DNA evidence and some luck led to the capture of repeat offender, 56-year-old Charlie Wooden, who is now charged with 2nd-degree murder in the death of another homeless man, 30-year-old Juan Hernandez.Aguilar...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Hot, humid, and hazy

MIAMI - A hot, humid, and hazy Wednesday afternoon has a low rain chance due to drier Saharan dust that has moved in. Although the day should be mainly dry, a few stray showers will be possible since the breeze will be building out of the east at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts as high as 20 miles per hour.Afternoon highs are in the low 90s and it feels like the triple-digits when you factor in the humidity. Hydration is key to avoiding heat exhaustion or heat illness.The Saharan dust will lead to filtered...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: Teen volunteer has purr-fect job caring for vulnerable kittens

MIAMI - What is the job of a cat foster mom? It's critical for Miami-Dade Animal Services in helping the neediest cats and kittens in our community. Every day this summer and almost all year-round Abigail Batic is busy with one little ball of fur or another. The Hialeah Gardens High School student says the foster parenting role sort of landed on her doorstep."I started to foster cats because we found an orphaned kitten in our front yard, so I was learning how to bottle feed her and I came across the MD Animal Service animal foster application," Batic said.She shows...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Nonprofit Style Saves gets ready for 12th annual back-to-school event

WYNWOOD - There's a lot going on at Mana Wynwood on this day preparing for the 12th annual Style Saves  Back to School event on Saturday and Sunday.The Miami-based nonprofit was founded by Rachael Russell Saiger and Isabela Rangel Grutman.The weekend provides underprivileged students and families the opportunity to receive uniforms, sneakers, school supplies, clothes and more in a department store-style format."This weekend we're going to be disturbing the community backpacks, uniforms, everything that they need to go back to school with style, plus extra goodies as well," said Isabela Rangel Grutman VP of Styles Saves.This year, the biggest ever,  they...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami City Hall#Deregulation#Miami Science Museum#Dinner Key#Jp Magnano#Pan Am Foundation
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Keep umbrella handy

MIAMI - A showery weekend is in the forecast for South Florida, especially during the morning and overnight hours. Showers will become more isolated during the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures topping at 90 degrees each day. Tropical moisture sticks around through Tuesday which will keep rain chances high for scattered showers and storms.A drier change returns Wednesday as Saharan Dust swings across South Florida. The rain will be at 20% through the end of the week which will lead to sunnier but hazy skies and hotter temperatures.Forecast highs will get into the low 90s the rest of the work week with heat indices in the triple digits.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

SW Miami standoff ends with barricaded man taken to hospital

MIAMI - An armed man who had barricated himself inside a SW Miami home has been taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said. Earlier in the day on Monday, Miami-Dade police called in a SWAT team after an armed man barricaded himself in a home. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they responded to a call in the 14600 block of SW 82nd Avenue. When they arrived, they determine the man was armed and barricaded in the home. They contacted the police who took over.It is unclear if the man will face any charges, according to Miami-Dade Police Department spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida woman joins others in lawsuit over 'Stop the Woke Act'

FORT LAUDERDALE - The case against the 'Stop the Woke Act' went before a judge this week after a group filed a lawsuit to try to stop it.  The new law went into effect July 1st, it not only bans critical race theory in schools but blocks businesses from requiring diversity practices or training.  CBS 4 sat down with one of the plaintiffs in the case from Broward County. "Chicago Freedom movement was the work that got us the Fair Housing Act and my father and Dr. King, and Al Raby was instrumental in doing this," Chevarra Orrin told us....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Florida gas prices dip to five month low

MIAMI - For the eighth consecutive week, Florida gas prices have fallen, they're down 15 cents from last week As of Monday, the state average was $3.78 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price since March 4th. The state average has now declined a total of $1.11 per gallon since setting a new record high of $4.89 on June 13th. In Miami on Monday, the average was $3.89 a gallon and Fort Lauderdale's average was $3.86. Monday's national average was $4.06 a gallon. "Falling oil prices and drooping gasoline demand have paved the way for the...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Germany
CBS Miami

Facing murder charge, Instagram model Courtney Clenney held without bail pending extradition

MIAMI - Miami State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the filing of criminal charges against Instagram model Courtney Clenney during a Thursday afternoon press conference in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend at an apartment they both shared in Miami.  Clenney, aka Courtney Tailor, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.      On Thursday afternoon, Clenney appeared in a courtroom on Hawaii's Big Island, where she waived her right to an extradition hearing and agreed to return to South Florida. The judge there, Henry Nakamoto ordered her held without...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Two women injured in Hollywood plaza shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - Two women were injured in a Hollywood shooting on Monday. Police said around 6:15 p.m. they received word of a possible shooting in a small strip shopping plaza in the 2500 block of Sheridan Street. When officers arrived, they found two females who had "injuries consistent with a shooting" in a laundromat in the plaza. They were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition. At this time police are requesting the assistance of the community. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the police or Broward Crime Stoppers.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Man killed in SW Dade park

MIAMI - A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in a southwest Miami-Dade park. It happened not too far from where a rash of shootings has happened over the last few weeks. Miami-Dade police said just before 9:15 p.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of SW 252 Street and SW 128 Place. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s in a park who had been shot in the head. "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and unfortunately pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. Investigators are looking for physical evidence and try to see if anybody may have seen or heard anything," said police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. The park was closed at the time. Just over a week ago, there was a string of shootings in southwest Miami-Dade that left multiple people injured, including two 15-year-olds and two 13-year-olds. Police are urging people to speak out to end this violence.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

West Miami beef thief suspect busted

MIAMI - West Miami police said a brazen beef bandit was arrested Tuesday after he returned to the same store that he had robbed twice in the middle of the day over a recent four-day period. CBS4 brought you the story on the thefts last week. Surveillance video from the Tropical Supermarket, at SW 8th Street at 62nd Avenue, shows the man taking $800 dollars worth of meat right in front of customers and walking out of the store. The market is just blocks away from the West Miami police department. Detectives identified the man as 32-year-old Lazaro Cabrera-Calero. They said he seemed unconcerned when taking the meat and stuffing it in a backpack. "He's pretty confident, like he is shopping and not in any rush and was not concerned about cameras seeing his face or anything like that," said Detective Richard Menor. Menor added that the store's manager got a tip saying that the meat was being sold locally.
WEST MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Mobile Home Park community off Pembroke Road dealing with eviction

Pembroke Park - In a field at the back of Lakeside Park Estates Mobile Home Park off Pembroke Road, concrete and pieces of mobile homes are piling up.  It's what's left of some homesites after the park owner notified tenants in March they were being evicted.  There are over 200 homesites that residents rent. Trinity Broadcasting Network, the owner of the park did not respond to requests for comment. Since residents were informed of the eviction, at least 100 have left.Laurie Laney, who has lived here for 20 years hasn't figured out her next move. "It's very sad because not only did we live...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
CBS Miami

Southwest Miami-Dade shooting critically injures teen

MIAMI - A teen was shot overnight in southwest Miami-Dade.Miami-Dade police said officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found a 16-year-old had been shot near 107th Avenue and SW 171st Street. The teen was taken by family members to Jackson South Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.  
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade and Broward schools hiring more teachers

MIAMI - As hundreds of thousands of students prepare to return to classes next week, Miami-Dade and Broward Public schools are hiring more teachers.New figures obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench from Miami-Dade schools show that they have 17,385 teachers for this school years and there are 224 openings. The school system has hired 550 new teachers.A spokeswoman for Broward Public schools says there are about 15,000 teachers on staff for the upcoming school year and 221 teacher openings, which is down dramatically from the same time last year when there were 409 teacher openings.Teachers return to work tomorrow in Broward...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

City of Miami officials want more county help to tackle homeless issue

MIAMI - The plan to put tiny homes for the homeless on Virginia Key may soon be on hold.  On Monday afternoon, Commissioner Joe Carollo and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez held a press conference saying they want more assistance from the county to tackle the homeless issue.  Right now, the only location approved to put tiny homes for the homeless is Virginia Key but Mayor Suarez says they want to look for other options both inside and outside of city limits and figure out a better strategy with the county."We feel it's an unfair burden for the city to have...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
75K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy