Chestertown, MD

Celebrating Harriet Tubman’s Bicentennial: Engraved Bricks Honor Legacy, Raise Funds for Sculpture

It’s not too late to be part of history and make a lasting tribute in honor of Harriet Tubman and the community!. Phase Two of Alpha Genesis Community Development Corp.’s brick fundraising campaign has begun with the release of a limited number of custom engraved bricks for the plaza at the Dorchester County Courthouse where a new Harriet Tubman sculpture will be installed this fall.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Mobile Wellness Team Participates in National Night Out at Worton Park

UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown’s Mobile Wellness Team engaged the community in wellness activities during National Night Out activities at Worton Park on August 2, 2022. Mobile Wellness Team members provided blood pressure screenings and pre-diabetes screenings, and distributed masks and hand sanitizer at the annual event which brought out community members and organizations together with law enforcement personnel for an evening of solidarity.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
CAN’s Notes on August 8 Cambridge City Council Meeting

Meeting started as usual at 6:00 pm with the approval of the agenda. Presentations from the Public, as listed in the agenda:. Car and Bike Show Event: Need to reach out for additional information – Sergio Martinez is requesting to have “First Annual Andy Perez Car and Bike Show Extravaganza. A previous version of this event was approved by the Commissioners, but the event had to be rescheduled.
CAMBRIDGE, MD

