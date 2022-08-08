Home and Away spoilers: Tane Parata’s SHAKEN by a MENACING message!

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) finds a threatening note on his car in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

When Tane gave Tex Wheeler (Lucas Lineham) a tour of the gym a week or two ago, he thought he was just showing a potential new gym member what’s what at Summer Bay Fit.

And he thought nothing of it when Tex questioned him about how the Parata family came to acquire the business either!

What Tane doesn’t realise is that Tex isn’t who seems to be…

Tex isn't the nice guy everyone thinks he is! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Anyone who’s met Tex since he arrived in the Bay tend to think he’s a nice, decent guy who works as a handyman at the caravan park and bait shop…

But what they don’t know is that Tex is part of a biker gang and it was their cash that was stolen in the armed robbery.

Now they want it back.

So Tex has secretly been snooping around the gym and watching the Parata clan.

The other day, the gym’s admin supremo Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) noticed that a photo of her mum Mia and stepdad Ari had gone missing from the office…

Tex was interested in a photo of Ari and Mia which then disappeared… (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

In today’s episode of Home and Away, the picture turns up in Tane’s car with a threatening note which menacingly says: ‘Your brother stole our money. We want it back.’

The photo turns up on Tane's car with a threatening message… (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

So when Tane finds said note and photo, he’s understandably spooked…

Nikau ducked out of going to the awards ceremony. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) has some explaining to do after backing out of going to the awards ceremony where he was to receive an award for bravery.

When Nikau admits that he hates being the centre of attention, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is understanding, but wishes that he had mentioned it earlier.

Later, John and Tane plan a more low-key celebration away from the spotlight, but Nikau isn’t impressed when Naomi Stevens (Jamaica Vaughan) is invited, too.

John and Tane arrange a low-key presentation of Nikau's award! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Nikau’s still reeling after Naomi tried to kiss him the night before.

So he's got a face like thunder when he has to sit opposite Naomi as John presents him with his award.

Nikau's made it clear that he’s not interested because he’s got a girlfriend.

Naomi, however, insists there’s an undeniable connection between them…

Naomi wants Nikau, but he's not interested. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

…but Nikau’s not having a bar of it and tells her in no uncertain terms that he never wants to see her again.

Nikau tells Naomi he doesn't want to see her again. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

When a flustered and apologetic Chloe arrives late for work at the Diner, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) suggests that it may be time to lessen her load.

That suggestion has been put to her before by Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), but not wanting to let anyone down, Chloe’s been determined to juggle her job at the Diner with her new admin job at the gym.

Chloe quits her job at the Diner! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

This time, however, Chloe quits on the spot, but instantly regrets it and resolves to ask for her job back…

But what will the Diner’s bosses Irene and Leah Patterson-Baker (Ada Nicodemou) say when she begs to be reinstated?

The Diner's bosses Leah and Irene and co-worker Marilyn are shocked when Chloe walks out! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Also today, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) convinces her dad Alf (Ray Meagher) to give Tex a permanent job.

Roo talks Alf into taking on Tex permanently. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.