Coronation Street spoilers: Faye Windass kisses Michael!

By Ellen Markwardt
 4 days ago

Faye Windass makes a drunken mistake in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Faye Windass watches Craig and Jess larking about at their community engagement stall and is hurt that he appears to be enjoying himself. Meanwhile, Carla congratulates the factory workers for getting the order out ahead of time and cracks open the fizz. In the Rovers back yard, Faye makes a pass at Michael, what will he do?

Craig breaks the news that Stu could be released within a matter of days. Meanwhile, Yasmeen delivers a speech about domestic abuse to the fundraiser guests, but she becomes visibly panicky.

Later, Roy calls at Speed Daal and finds Yasmeen suffering another panic attack and struggling to breathe. Elsewhere, in the prison visiting room, Stu tells Zeedan about his case files and how he intends to prove his innocence so Zeedan calls at the solicitors’ office and asks Adam to request Stu’s case files. But Yasmeen is distraught when Adam tells her what he’s doing for Zeedan. Yasmeen confronts him, and when Stu calls and begs Zeedan to pass the phone to Yasmeen, she kills the call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKD3c_0h9pUf6O00

Yasmeen makes her feelings about Stu known (Image credit: ITV)

Summer calls at the garage and finds Aaron nursing a fat lip. Arron run saway, but Summer soon catches up with him. When she quizzes him again about his injury, he snaps.

Later, he apologises and reveals that the person who caused his injuries is his Dad, explaining that his Dad’s an alcoholic and occasionally lashes out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOLUP_0h9pUf6O00

Summer agrees to keep quiet (Image credit: ITV)

Audrey calls at No.8 and announces her plans to give the salon a complete makeover with no expense spared. Stephen tells Ken and Rita about Audrey’s plans and Stephen realises they know more than they’re letting on. He grills Audrey and she lies, making out she had a minor health scare. Stephen suggests that now would be a good time for her to sign the trust fund paperwork, but insists she’s not in any rush.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.

