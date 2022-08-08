ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

South Carolina deputies capture suspect who escaped during medical exam

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple law enforcement agencies on Tuesday were involved in a vehicle pursuit after a suspect escaped from custody during a medical exam. According to the Dorchester Count Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Jeron McCants had been arrested earlier that day by the Summerville Police Department. He was at the Summerville Medical Center […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Fight between coworkers leads to 1 shot, 1 detained in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting involving coworkers downtown on Wednesday. One person was shot and another detained, police said. Police said the incident was between two employees of the same business on Pinckney Street. They were arguing when one shot the other in the...
CHARLESTON, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia Police Department to conduct public safety checkpoints this week

The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that officers will be conducting public safety checkpoints Friday and Saturday. According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, CPD will be working alongside the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The citywide effort is to reduce and deter traffic violations, including speeding and reckless driving.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
City
Columbia, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

1 shot during argument in downtown Charleston, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Charleston on Wednesday afternoon. Police said two employees at a downtown business got into an argument on Pinckney Street, near the Market, and one of two individuals shot the other in the buttocks. The victim ran to Hanks […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
AIKEN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Driving
WCBD Count on 2

64 citations issued during BCSO, CPD traffic operation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two local law enforcement agencies teamed up in July to crack down on dangerous driving in the Charleston area. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department patrolled the Clements Ferry Road corridor in response to complaints regarding roadway safety and speed-related collisions. Between July 17 and July 23, the two […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

SC Bar Recognizes David Lail of Yarborough Applegate Law Firm for Raising Awareness about Drunk Driving Prevention

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The SC Bar recognizes David Lail, Partner at Yarborough Applegate Law Firm, for his role in the 2022 Law Enforcement Recognition Dinner and Training Symposium, hosted by MADD South Carolina. Held in North Charleston, the event was organized to express gratitude and appreciation for law enforcement who work tirelessly to keep our roads safe.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy