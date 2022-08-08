Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sheriff: Man’s plan to ambush South Carolina deputies thwarted by training
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 25-year-old man with a hand-drawn map that included “dead pigs” written at the bottom tried to ambush deputies from his home but his plan was stopped when the deputies followed their training and got out of the firing zone, a South Carolina sheriff. One deputy was slightly injured when one […]
South Carolina deputies capture suspect who escaped during medical exam
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple law enforcement agencies on Tuesday were involved in a vehicle pursuit after a suspect escaped from custody during a medical exam. According to the Dorchester Count Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Jeron McCants had been arrested earlier that day by the Summerville Police Department. He was at the Summerville Medical Center […]
abcnews4.com
Fight between coworkers leads to 1 shot, 1 detained in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting involving coworkers downtown on Wednesday. One person was shot and another detained, police said. Police said the incident was between two employees of the same business on Pinckney Street. They were arguing when one shot the other in the...
coladaily.com
Columbia Police Department to conduct public safety checkpoints this week
The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that officers will be conducting public safety checkpoints Friday and Saturday. According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, CPD will be working alongside the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The citywide effort is to reduce and deter traffic violations, including speeding and reckless driving.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 shot during argument in downtown Charleston, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Charleston on Wednesday afternoon. Police said two employees at a downtown business got into an argument on Pinckney Street, near the Market, and one of two individuals shot the other in the buttocks. The victim ran to Hanks […]
Some changes could be coming to Orangeburg's Public Safety Department
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg is proposing some changes to its Department of Public Safety. The city administrator says the goal is to make the department more competitive for recruiting. One of the recommendations is hiring a battalion chief to oversee the fire service. “Our firefighters felt...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
The Post and Courier
Letters: North Charleston councilman’s traffic stop stirs anger, support
North Charleston City Councilman Jerome Heyward represents my district, a diverse community of residents. I am ashamed and embarrassed for his recent actions. He should be ashamed for the manner in which he conducted himself and treated local law enforcement officers during a routine traffic stop July 24. The stop...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
911 dispatcher helps South Carolina woman when she unexpectedly goes into labor at home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Talk about a special delivery. A pregnant South Carolina woman unexpectedly went into labor while at home. The baby was coming too quick to make it to the hospital, but the birthing went well thanks to a 911 dispatcher. Shonda Fuller, 38 weeks pregnant, was giving...
64 citations issued during BCSO, CPD traffic operation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two local law enforcement agencies teamed up in July to crack down on dangerous driving in the Charleston area. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department patrolled the Clements Ferry Road corridor in response to complaints regarding roadway safety and speed-related collisions. Between July 17 and July 23, the two […]
Suspect hit Richland County deputy with car, sheriff says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a teenage suspect hit one of his officers with a car, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries, an incident he says shows the dangers of what his deputies face. A visibly frustrated Lott talked about the incident that...
Sheriff: SC man’s plan to ambush officers thwarted by training
A 25-year-old man with a hand-drawn map that included “dead pigs” written at the bottom tried to ambush deputies from his home but his plan was stopped when the deputies followed training and got out of the firing zone, a South Carolina sheriff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
Police: Bartender assaulted at North Charleston bar; two arrested
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are behind bars following an alleged assault against a bartender that happened Tuesday at Whiskey Sports Bar and Grill. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was called to the bar, located on Dorchester Road, in reference to two disorderly patrons at the business, according to a […]
crbjbizwire.com
SC Bar Recognizes David Lail of Yarborough Applegate Law Firm for Raising Awareness about Drunk Driving Prevention
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The SC Bar recognizes David Lail, Partner at Yarborough Applegate Law Firm, for his role in the 2022 Law Enforcement Recognition Dinner and Training Symposium, hosted by MADD South Carolina. Held in North Charleston, the event was organized to express gratitude and appreciation for law enforcement who work tirelessly to keep our roads safe.
Businessman frustrated over large potholes in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A businessman in North Charleston said he is frustrated over what he calls a major pothole problem. “I want to be known for having the best Mini and BMW service in town, not for having the best potholes on my street,” said Chad Matthews, owner of Total Mini and BMW […]
Man arrested after attempted carjacking, home invasion in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested early Wednesday after attempting to carjack two people and confronting a family with a gun at their home in West Ashley. Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to allegations that a man attempted to rob two people of their cars while at Time to Shine […]
wach.com
"He had a plan in place": Sheriff provides update on deputy ambush shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department provided an update on last Wednesday's ambush shooting Tuesday. According to Sheriff Leon Lott, the suspect, Frederic Westfall, drew out a plan to lure deputies in and ambush them. Westfall made two 911 calls saying a woman was being assaulted...
charlestondaily.net
Charleston-North Charleston ranked as the 5th worst metro in the nation for pedestrian deaths in a new study
The number of people struck and killed while walking reached yet another new high in 2020. More than 6,500 people were struck and killed while walking in 2020, an average of nearly 18 per day, and a 4.5 percent increase over 2019. This epidemic continues growing worse because our nation’s...
The Post and Courier
Discount grocer closes 2nd Charleston-area store this year; new chicken restaurant on way
A discount grocer recently shuttered a second location in the Charleston area this year. Save A Lot at 5060 Dorchester Road in the recently upgraded and renamed Shoppes at Montague Corners, formerly Oak Ridge Plaza, has joined a store in Goose Creek that also closed earlier this year. Each store...
Comments / 0