Winter Springs, FL

City
Winter Springs, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Jesse Phillips
orlandoweekly.com

DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor

Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing. In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Former downtown development titan returns with planned $200M tower

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Cameron Kuhn — the real estate developer who built some of downtown Orlando’s signature projects and whose downfall amid debt, lawsuits and foreclosure troubles largely played out in public view — has emerged again in the City Beautiful’s development scene.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

It’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood

Charging The Villages homeowners for these poorly constructed decorative fixtures is wrong on a couple of levels. 1) developers not accepting responsibility for the mistakes they made. 2)the water tower and windmill are not part of the infrastructure. If they are, the homeowners bond pays is supposed pay for infrastructure.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner

ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Seminole County School Board reviewing new laws and policies

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — With lots of changes happening in classrooms all over the state as students head back to school, the Spectrum News watchdog team is focusing on Seminole County and best practices for teachers following the new Parental Rights in Education law. What You Need To Know.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close next month at De Leon Springs

DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. - The Old Spanish Sugar Mill at De Leon Springs State Park will close after 61 years in business. A new restaurant is expected to open in its place. "We have been blessed to serve as a Central Florida staple since 1961," the restaurant wrote. "We sincerely thank you for making us your ‘go-to’ for when you’ve got company or a chocolate chip pancake craving. Thank you again for sharing those memories with us. The Sugar Mill was without a doubt the coolest breakfast restaurant in America."
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

Villager clarifies she’s not in trouble over mermaid but in violation for ‘co-mingling colors’

A resident of The Villages has clarified she’s been called to a public hearing this week not over her mermaid mural but for “co-mingling colors.”. The home of Erin Kellett at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens will be the subject of a public hearing slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The meeting will be at Savannah Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL

