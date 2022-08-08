Read full article on original website
Health
CONCORD — A nationwide survey by the Annie E. Casey Foundation ranks New Hampshire the secon…
Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in New Hampshire
The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
Winnipesaukee – How did it get here?
When I was a child, I was always curious about why the landscapes I saw looked the way they did. In fact, I have a very distinct memory of cruising on my family’s boat out by Hanson Cove and asking my father why the mountains “looked like that.” He went on to explain how a giant sheet of ice once covered the area and helped to shape the mountains and the surrounding landscape. I was in awe of his answer, imagining a massive sheet of ice towering over where I was standing. This little moment of curiosity led me to pursue a degree in earth sciences, with a special interest in glaciology. The Lakes Region has an interesting geologic history that may satisfy your own curiosities about the region.
