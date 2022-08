Buy Now North Texas fans cheer on the school’s football team at Apogee Stadium. On Aug. 19, the Light the Tower Collective will meet with potential donors to its name, image and likeness group that is planning to sign UNT athletes to NIL deals. DRC file photo

The Light the Tower Collective will meet with a select group of potential donors on Aug. 19 at Apogee Stadium.

The collective’s founders, a group of North Texas boosters, announced their intentions to create an name, image and likeness collective late last month.