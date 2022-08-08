ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia sets new records for investment, job growth

ATLANTA – New investment in Georgia topped $21.2 billion during the last fiscal year, with 358 projects creating 51,132 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday. The investment and jobs figures surpassed the state’s previous records by 94% and 53%, respectively. “We are proud companies continue to recognize the...
Georgia squirrel hunting season opens Monday

SOCIAL CIRCLE — For hunters and outdoors lovers looking for a healthy, sustainable source of protein and a good woodland hike, squirrel hunting season, which opens in Georgia Monday, can meet both of those goals. “Squirrel hunting season is a great introduction to hunting,” Alan Isler, chief of the...
