Clayton News Daily
Georgia's electricity rates lower than national average, but higher than nearly all of its neighbors
(The Center Square) — The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84)...
Clayton News Daily
Georgia sets new records for investment, job growth
ATLANTA – New investment in Georgia topped $21.2 billion during the last fiscal year, with 358 projects creating 51,132 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday. The investment and jobs figures surpassed the state’s previous records by 94% and 53%, respectively. “We are proud companies continue to recognize the...
Clayton News Daily
Georgia squirrel hunting season opens Monday
SOCIAL CIRCLE — For hunters and outdoors lovers looking for a healthy, sustainable source of protein and a good woodland hike, squirrel hunting season, which opens in Georgia Monday, can meet both of those goals. “Squirrel hunting season is a great introduction to hunting,” Alan Isler, chief of the...
