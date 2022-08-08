ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Warns New Bacteria May Cause Deadly Infections in U.S.

Federal health officials are warning about a potentially deadly bacteria, which is typically common in tropical and sub-tropical areas, which has now been identified in soil and water along the southern coast of the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement on July...
Newsweek

Dad Loses Part of His Intestines to 'Rare' Infection After Eating Oysters

A father from Kentucky underwent nine surgeries after falling severely ill from eating oysters while on a family trip to Boston. Chris Thurman developed a bacterial infection, assumed by doctors to be from consuming seafood carrying the bacteria. After falling ill, doctors were forced to remove part of his intestines and place him on a ventilator.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Parechovirus (PeV) is currently circulating in the United States: CDC

A Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory was issued today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to the circulation of parechovirus (PeV) in the United States. Since May 2022, CDC has received reports from healthcare providers in multiple states of PeV infections in neonates and young...
CBS Boston

2 common viruses could trigger Alzheimer's disease, researchers say

BOSTON - Two common viruses, in combination, could trigger the onset of Alzheimer's disease in some people. It's estimated that one in two Americans have been infected with the herpes virus which can cause cold sores. Some people develop painful blisters. Others have no symptoms. Eventually, the virus becomes dormant, still residing in the body but inactive. Now researchers at Tufts University and the University of Oxford have demonstrated that the varicella virus, the virus that causes chickenpox and shingles, may help re-awaken the herpes virus which then leads to an accumulation of proteins in the brain associated with Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say that a varicella vaccine, to prevent chickenpox and shingles, has been shown to reduce the risk of dementia, perhaps by interrupting this pathway. 
Medical News Today

Vitiligo and COVID-19 vaccine: Links and more

Recent evidence has shown that COVID-19 vaccination may correlate with the onset or worsening of vitiligo. Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition involving skin pigmentation or color loss. A person with vitiligo develops patches of skin with little or no pigmentation across their body. COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing the...
AboutLawsuits.com

CDC Warns of Gastrointestinal Illness Risk Linked to Park “Splash Pads”

Federal health officials indicate there may be hidden risks associated with “splash pads,” and other increasingly popular water fountains which allow children to cool off on hot days, potentially leading to the spread of gastrointestinal illnesses. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a a...
NBC News

Australia’s bad flu season is a warning for the U.S. this year

The U.S. may be in for a severe flu season this year if trends in the Southern Hemisphere — historically a seasonal harbinger for the U.S. — hold true. It isn't the first time since the Covid pandemic began that experts have warned of a bad flu season or even a "twindemic": a bad flu season on top of a winter surge of Covid. But so far, that hasn't materialized.
DogTime

Study Shows Dogs Can Detect Disease With Incredible Accuracy

It’s no secret dogs have a supreme sense of smell – about 10,000 to 100,000 times as powerful as humans’. Dogs’ impressive snouts were essential for their ancestors, helping them sniff out prey or predators. Today, we train them to detect everything from illicit drugs and firearms to missing people. They can even sense disease.
The Independent

Langya virus: What is the new disease discovered in China?

A potentially new fatal virus has been discovered in China, Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has said.The Langya henipavirus, known as “Langya,” is believed to have been passed to humans by shrews.According to a report in the Taipei Times, citing data from the CDC, 35 human infections have been reported so far.The report says that 26 patients "developed symptoms including fever, fatigue, a cough, loss of appetite, muscle pain, nausea, headache, and vomiting."Human-to-human transmission has not been recorded.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More China conducts fourth day of military drills near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visitChina conducts fourth day of military drills near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visitAntony Blinken calls for cooling of tensions between US and China over Taiwan
Scary Mommy

A Lyme Disease Vaccine Is One Step Closer To Reality

As infected black-legged deer ticks have spread further and further across the country over the past few decades, more and more parents have had to deal with Lyme disease — worrying about their kids playing outside, doing checks for ticks, and making certain their kids stay healthy if infected.
