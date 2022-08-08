Read full article on original website
Related
AboutLawsuits.com
CDC Warns New Bacteria May Cause Deadly Infections in U.S.
Federal health officials are warning about a potentially deadly bacteria, which is typically common in tropical and sub-tropical areas, which has now been identified in soil and water along the southern coast of the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement on July...
CDC: 'Unusually large' number of newborns infected with potentially life-threatening virus that can trigger fever, poor feeding, and seizures
At one hospital, 23 'previously healthy' newborn babies were diagnosed with parechovirus. Experts think the virus may be surging as COVID rules relax.
23 infants hospitalized in Tennessee for parechovirus, CDC warns
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning doctors about the spread of parechovirus, a common viral infection that can cause severe illness among infants younger than three months. From April 12 through May 24 of this year, 23 infants were admitted to the Monroe Carell Jr....
A potentially deadly bacteria has been found in US soil and water for the first time. These are the symptoms of an infection the CDC has said to look out for.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CDC warns potentially deadly bacteria detected in U.S. for 1st time
The CDC issued a warning Wednesday after a potentially deadly bacteria was found in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi near the homes of two people who were hospitalized after becoming sick. Why it matters: It's the first time the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei has been detected in water and soil...
Dad Loses Part of His Intestines to 'Rare' Infection After Eating Oysters
A father from Kentucky underwent nine surgeries after falling severely ill from eating oysters while on a family trip to Boston. Chris Thurman developed a bacterial infection, assumed by doctors to be from consuming seafood carrying the bacteria. After falling ill, doctors were forced to remove part of his intestines and place him on a ventilator.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Parechovirus (PeV) is currently circulating in the United States: CDC
A Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory was issued today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to the circulation of parechovirus (PeV) in the United States. Since May 2022, CDC has received reports from healthcare providers in multiple states of PeV infections in neonates and young...
Hospitals report more cases of parechovirus in infants: "This is not normal"
Multiple health systems are now reporting a potential uptick in serious cases of parechovirus infections in infants, after cases largely disappeared from children's hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. A new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention documents how cases have increased at one medical center in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 common viruses could trigger Alzheimer's disease, researchers say
BOSTON - Two common viruses, in combination, could trigger the onset of Alzheimer's disease in some people. It's estimated that one in two Americans have been infected with the herpes virus which can cause cold sores. Some people develop painful blisters. Others have no symptoms. Eventually, the virus becomes dormant, still residing in the body but inactive. Now researchers at Tufts University and the University of Oxford have demonstrated that the varicella virus, the virus that causes chickenpox and shingles, may help re-awaken the herpes virus which then leads to an accumulation of proteins in the brain associated with Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say that a varicella vaccine, to prevent chickenpox and shingles, has been shown to reduce the risk of dementia, perhaps by interrupting this pathway.
Medical News Today
Vitiligo and COVID-19 vaccine: Links and more
Recent evidence has shown that COVID-19 vaccination may correlate with the onset or worsening of vitiligo. Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition involving skin pigmentation or color loss. A person with vitiligo develops patches of skin with little or no pigmentation across their body. COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing the...
Washington Examiner
CDC grilled after revealing it didn't perform data analysis on COVID-19 vaccine doses
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is demanding answers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the agency told a nonprofit group that it never conducted a mandated data mining analysis on reported adverse effects that followed the administration of COVID-19 vaccine doses. The CDC is tasked with performing a...
Mosquito bites left a woman with a West Nile virus infection that caused facial paralysis and diarrhea for 3 months
A woman in New Jersey experienced partial facial paralysis as a symptom of West Nile virus. She also reported weakness in one arm and diarrhea due to the mosquito-borne illness. Most people infected with West Nile do not experience symptoms, but cases involving the brain can be fatal.
Bacteria Behind Rare Disease Detected In US Soil 'For The First Time': CDC
Authorities have identified Burkholderia pseudomallei in U.S. environmental samples "for the first time." The bacteria can cause the infectious disease known as melioidosis or Whitmore's disease. Health officials tested samples after two "unrelated individuals" in the Gulf Coast region of the southern U.S. fell ill with melioidosis on two separate...
CDC: Dozens of people got diarrhea after playing in splash pads and ingesting fecal matter
Splash pads aren't always disinfected. Two outbreaks, which occurred days apart, involved two different germs — Shigella bacteria and norovirus.
NME
Public health alert issued for meningococcal disease after death of Splendour In The Grass attendee
A public health alert has been issued for meningococcal disease after the death of a man who attended Splendour In The Grass, one of two cases in attendees at the Byron Bay festival last month. In a statement dated August 5, NSW Health said it had been notified of two...
AboutLawsuits.com
CDC Warns of Gastrointestinal Illness Risk Linked to Park “Splash Pads”
Federal health officials indicate there may be hidden risks associated with “splash pads,” and other increasingly popular water fountains which allow children to cool off on hot days, potentially leading to the spread of gastrointestinal illnesses. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a a...
Australia’s bad flu season is a warning for the U.S. this year
The U.S. may be in for a severe flu season this year if trends in the Southern Hemisphere — historically a seasonal harbinger for the U.S. — hold true. It isn't the first time since the Covid pandemic began that experts have warned of a bad flu season or even a "twindemic": a bad flu season on top of a winter surge of Covid. But so far, that hasn't materialized.
Study Shows Dogs Can Detect Disease With Incredible Accuracy
It’s no secret dogs have a supreme sense of smell – about 10,000 to 100,000 times as powerful as humans’. Dogs’ impressive snouts were essential for their ancestors, helping them sniff out prey or predators. Today, we train them to detect everything from illicit drugs and firearms to missing people. They can even sense disease.
PETS・
Langya virus: What is the new disease discovered in China?
A potentially new fatal virus has been discovered in China, Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has said.The Langya henipavirus, known as “Langya,” is believed to have been passed to humans by shrews.According to a report in the Taipei Times, citing data from the CDC, 35 human infections have been reported so far.The report says that 26 patients "developed symptoms including fever, fatigue, a cough, loss of appetite, muscle pain, nausea, headache, and vomiting."Human-to-human transmission has not been recorded.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More China conducts fourth day of military drills near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visitChina conducts fourth day of military drills near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visitAntony Blinken calls for cooling of tensions between US and China over Taiwan
A Lyme Disease Vaccine Is One Step Closer To Reality
As infected black-legged deer ticks have spread further and further across the country over the past few decades, more and more parents have had to deal with Lyme disease — worrying about their kids playing outside, doing checks for ticks, and making certain their kids stay healthy if infected.
Comments / 0