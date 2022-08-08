Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins
The 26-year-old David Pastrnak is entering the final year of his contract which carries a $6,666,667 salary cap hit. TSN: David Pagnotta on TSN Montreal 690 radio on Monday on David Pastrnak, the Boston Bruins, and a potential contract extension. “Well, certainly discussions are there with respect to getting him...
NBC Sports
Could Lysell make Bruins' roster? Sweeney gives encouraging response
The Boston Bruins need an infusion of scoring and speed, and one player who could provide both is Fabian Lysell. The 19-year-old right winger was Boston's first-round pick (21st overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft. He had a fantastic 2021-22 season with the WHL's Vancouver Giants, tallying 62 points (22 goals, 40 assists) in 53 games, in addition to an even more impressive playoff run.
NHL
Makar has Stanley Cup slumber party before heading to childhood rink
Avalanche defenseman, 2022 Conn Smythe winner, shows off trophy in Calgary. Nothing like a sleepover with your new best friend. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, the 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, invited the Stanley Cup into his childhood room for a little rest and relaxation before a big day. Makar...
Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Dave Hakstol
Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol did not impress in the franchise's inaugural season.
Report: Kevin Durant has 2 preferred landing spots
As Kevin Durant ramps up his efforts to force a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, he may be eyeing two particular teams as potential landing spots. The Boston Celtics are a “desired landing spot” of Durant’s, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Durant would also be interested in the Philadelphia 76ers, Begley says. Some members of the 76ers have pushed for the team to engage in trade talks, though no serious discussions have occurred.
Nets asked Celtics for Tatum and Brown in trade for Durant
BOSTON -- The Brooklyn Nets are asking for a lot in return for Kevin Durant, as they should. But they're taking things a little too far in their discussions with the Boston Celtics.It was reported a few weeks ago that the Nets were asking the Celtics for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and a haul of draft picks in return for Durant. It's a hefty asking price that the Celtics reportedly balked at. But that is not their most outrageous ask in their Durant trade talks.According to The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, the Nets initially asked for both Jayson Tatum and...
Former Maple Leafs first rounder Rodion Amirov hopes to return to hockey by November
In a lengthy interview with Russian newspaper Sports Express, translated by Sports Illustrated and discussed by David Alter, Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov spoke about his brain tumor diagnosis and treatment, as well as his planned return to hockey. Amirov explained that he received a hit to the head while playing for Ufa Salavat Yulaev of the KHL early last season and began to experience symptoms typical of a head injury. With the issue persistent, Amirov sought the help of specialists in Germany back in October who, after several months, confirmed the worst to him in January: a brain tumor.
NHL・
Yardbarker
TLN Prospect #6: Alex Steeves’ next step is a spot in the Maple Leafs lineup
Alex Steeves only wanted to do one thing when he entered the Maple Leafs organization last year, and that was dominate. It was like the 22-year-old was shot out of a cannon when he made his professional hockey debut with the Marlies. He was coming off an injury in the prospect tournament a month earlier, but you couldn’t even tell with the way he was playing.
NHL・
Yardbarker
Bruins Will Need Zacha’s Flexibility Early in 2022-23
Over the past two NHL trade deadlines, the Boston Bruins were rumored to have interest in New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha. At both deadlines, the Devils ended up holding onto Zacha, but that all changed in July. Boston general manager (GM) Don Sweeney acquired Zacha in a trade for Erik Haula.
Dodgers Roster News: Austin Barnes Leaves Team, Wolters Recalled
The veteran Dodgers catcher is excused to deal with a family emergency.
NBA Mock Trade: Warriors Deal Former Top Three Pick to Thunder
The Thunder could cash in chips for a young cornerstone center.
Liberty's Playoff Path Gets Crystal Clear After Win in Atlanta
Crystal Dangerfield and Betnijah Laney came up big in the first leg of a crucial doubleheader.
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR AND HIS BROTHER HAVING GOOD, CLEAN FUN WITH THE STANLEY CUP
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
Cards look to ride 1-2 punch in bid to knock down Brewers
The St. Louis Cardinals are trending in the right direction with their two candidates for the National League’s MVP award
