FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Mallory-Welch, Piazza, Nunez Entries For Edwardsville Arts Fair Show Creativity
EDWARDSVILLE - This is one in a series of articles with photos and descriptions of entries in the Edwardsville Arts Fair at City Park on September 23-24. The artists featured here are Jennifer Mallory-Welch of Jacksonville, Eliza Piazza of Evansville, Ind., and Cristina Nunez of Columbia, MO. Artist Name: Jennifer...
Judges Help Students Prepare For School Year
EDWARDSVILLE - Judge Martin Mengarelli and Judge Maureen Schuette from the Third Judicial Circuit coordinated efforts in the circuit to participate in a statewide initiative sponsored by the Illinois Conference of Chief Judges and the Illinois Judges Association to help a local organization’s students prepare for success in the 2022-2023 school year.
Superior Chiropractic & Rehab Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville
The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to celebrate Superior Chiropractic & Rehab's new office in Glen Carbon. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
Bozarth, Straeffer, Shaw, Display Work for Art Fair
EDWARDSVILLE - Alison Bozarth, Amanda Straeffer and Buddy Shaw have art displayed below with comments from them about their work. Location: Fort Branch, IN. Artist Statement: Amanda's work is influenced by her travels with friends and family. She is often inspired by the ocean and her work reflects that influence. Her work intends to instill a sense of peace and tranquility.
SOE’s Fries Named Education Professional of the Year
EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s Ryan Fries, PhD, professor and chair of civil engineering, has received the Patrick T. McCoy Education Professional of the Year award. The award, presented by the Missouri Valley District Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE), recognizes an educator who has...
EAC Hosts New Exhibit - "Out and About" Banner Contest
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Arts Center has an upcoming exhibit set for the DeToye Student Gallery - "Out and About" Banner Contest. The exhibit dates are now until September 9 and there is a reception in the EAC Gallery from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. About the Exhibit:. “Still...
Bench/Plaque Dedicated: Marvin "Preach" Webb Will Never Be Forgotten In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - Marvin “Preach” Webb will never be forgotten in the City of Edwardsville. On Friday, Preach had a bench featuring a plaque inscribed in his honor dedicated to him with a strong group of family and friends in attendance. City officials believe the bench and plaque will...
Annual Olden Days Festival Back Better Than Ever On August 27 and 28 In Dow
DOW - The Annual Olden Days Festival is back better than ever and set for Saturday, August 27, 2022, and Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 23946 State Highway 3, in Dow, IL. The Olden Days Festival was held last year in 2021, and it was the first year back after the COVID-19 Pandemic. It was very successful, but organizers believe this year will be spectacular.
Alton Resident WWII P.O.W. Memoir Released
ALTON - The memoir of life-long Alton resident, Henry Eugene “Gene” Maul, has been released by LuLu Press, Inc. The memoir, Diary of Henry Eugene Maul, Prisoner of War, is a compilation by his eldest daughter, Diana Maul Halstead, a 1970 graduate of Alton High School. The Maul family was a fixture of Alton going back to the late 1830’s.
One Hospitalized With Burns, More Than 200 First Responders Battle Interco Blaze
MADISON - One employee is reportedly hospitalized with burns after a warehouse fire at Interco - a Metaltronics Recycler - near the World Wide Technology Raceway on Wednesday afternoon. Thankfully, no first responders were injured at the scene and two buildings have been reported destroyed in the terrible blaze. Cars...
Multiple Units Battle Massive Blaze At Interco In Madison
MADISON - Multiple units are battling a massive warehouse fire Wednesday morning in Madison, IL. The business is near the World Wide Technology Raceway. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. A red alert was issued by the Madison, IL., Police Department and asked residents...
Beyond Parody: Family Divided
It’s 2022, and sometimes I will get a text from a friend I have not spoken to in some time. They will ask me how the “fam” is doing. For those unfamiliar, “fam” is short for family, and it is usually used in the context of referring to our friends as close. Family is important to a lot of us today, though it would seem in many mainstream circles, the nuclear family is attacked frequently. As strange as that is, frequent drug and alcohol use can affect many of our families (and friends). Mothers frequently worried about their son or daughter that has been using fentanyl or drinking every day for a few weeks can affect their personal sanity.
City Of Edwardsville's New East Fire Station Will Prioritize Efficiency, Safety
EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville's newest fire station will include environmentally efficient innovations and be built in the heart of Edwardsville’s growing eastern corridor. The $5.1 million East Fire Station will be located on nearly 2 acres of land the city purchased last year on the north...
South Roxana Police Arrest Godfrey Man On Multiple Charges After High-Speed Chase
SOUTH ROXANA - On Monday, August 8, 2022, the South Roxana Police Department Sgt. Lewis Haines attempted to stop a motorcycle for traffic-related offenses, when the driver fled from the traffic stop, a short pursuit took place that ended at Madison and Illinois 111. The motorcycle was reported stolen out of Missouri. This is the second Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding case the South Roxana Police Department filed in two days through the State's Attorney’s Office.
280 Pounds Of Cannabis Discovered in Home Search In Godfrey, Man Charged In Case
GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in the 200 block of Woodbury Manor in Godfrey, and deputies said they discovered a large amount of cannabis. A total of 280 pounds of cannabis was discovered during the search. Charged in the...
