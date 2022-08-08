ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Cali Shawarma Wrap Will Have You on the Right, Garlicky Path to Deliciousness

Falasophy, a modern Lebanese eatery in Irvine, California, has just debuted the Cali Shawarma Wrap. Recognizing that a California burrito and shawarma both share the deliciousness of French fries, Falasophy created a sandwich that includes their juicy chicken shawarma sliced right from the spit, a potent portion of toum, tangy sumac, cheese, pickles, and luscious pomegranate molasses.
Watch a Michelin-Trained Chef Turn Jollibee Into a Gourmet Meal

For a Michelin-trained chef the likes of Loic Sany, it's certain that whatever meal he prepares for you will wind up as a top notch experience. But can Chef Sany's skills help him transform fast food into a gourmet meal? I'm betting that the former Chopped finalist will see it as par for the course.
Nature Valley Debuts New Crunchy Dipped Granola Squares

Nature Valley Granola Bars are always a pretty tasty snack that comes through in the clutch. But we've all seen the memes. Can't open one without it looking like Thanos snapped at it. But what if there was something binding it all together — something sweet, even?. Well that...
TAZO Aims to Give Back to the Planet & People with New Regenerative Tea Line

Sustainably focused tea brand TAZO continues its efforts to be better and do better with its newest line of regenerative tea blends. As TAZO’s first teas to be USDA Organic and made with Rainforest Alliance Certified and Fair Trade USA Certified ingredients, they’re the first step towards a planned multiyear portfolio transition.
How to Make Meat Candy Ribs With A Blackberry Jalapeño Glaze

Transforming a simple rack of ribs into a glossy, shiny piece of meat candy may seem difficult. However, this iteration is simple, making the low and slow effort absolutely worth it. Created by Foodbeast friend Ninjacue, these Blackberry Jalapeño ribs come with a custom sweet and spicy glaze. It's made...
