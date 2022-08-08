Read full article on original website
This Cali Shawarma Wrap Will Have You on the Right, Garlicky Path to Deliciousness
Falasophy, a modern Lebanese eatery in Irvine, California, has just debuted the Cali Shawarma Wrap. Recognizing that a California burrito and shawarma both share the deliciousness of French fries, Falasophy created a sandwich that includes their juicy chicken shawarma sliced right from the spit, a potent portion of toum, tangy sumac, cheese, pickles, and luscious pomegranate molasses.
Watch a Michelin-Trained Chef Turn Jollibee Into a Gourmet Meal
For a Michelin-trained chef the likes of Loic Sany, it's certain that whatever meal he prepares for you will wind up as a top notch experience. But can Chef Sany's skills help him transform fast food into a gourmet meal? I'm betting that the former Chopped finalist will see it as par for the course.
Celebrate 'Better Call Saul's' Last Episode with This Cinnabon Free Offer
Cinnabon has been the CENTER of AMC's Better Call Saul for 6 beloved seasons, so to mark the show's bittersweet finale, Cinnabon is giving fans a FREE Center of The Roll! This ooey gooey center will be offered for FREE as a special promotion on Monday, August 15th. The offer...
Nature Valley Debuts New Crunchy Dipped Granola Squares
Nature Valley Granola Bars are always a pretty tasty snack that comes through in the clutch. But we've all seen the memes. Can't open one without it looking like Thanos snapped at it. But what if there was something binding it all together — something sweet, even?. Well that...
TAZO Aims to Give Back to the Planet & People with New Regenerative Tea Line
Sustainably focused tea brand TAZO continues its efforts to be better and do better with its newest line of regenerative tea blends. As TAZO’s first teas to be USDA Organic and made with Rainforest Alliance Certified and Fair Trade USA Certified ingredients, they’re the first step towards a planned multiyear portfolio transition.
Flatbread, fried courgettes, and a feta dip: Honey & Co’s Greek meze recipes
A trio of make-ahead starters: warm flatbreads, a sharp and tangy pepper dip, and crisp courgettes with a drizzle of honey and a hit of chilli
How to Make Meat Candy Ribs With A Blackberry Jalapeño Glaze
Transforming a simple rack of ribs into a glossy, shiny piece of meat candy may seem difficult. However, this iteration is simple, making the low and slow effort absolutely worth it. Created by Foodbeast friend Ninjacue, these Blackberry Jalapeño ribs come with a custom sweet and spicy glaze. It's made...
