WATCH: Epic Drone Light Show Beams Up Atlanta To Celebrate Local Musicians
Pandora are celebrating all things music in the ATL by promoting local musicians. And they certainly kicked things off on an epic scale, by releasing over 300 drones above the ATL skyline to put on a spectacular light show (pictured above by @skydbproductions). The show was lighting up the night sky on August 8 & 9 but don’t worry if you missed it, as there’s some awesome footage of the show online!
Everything You Need To Know About The Black Theatre Festival In Atlanta
The Atlanta Black Theatre Festival is back, and many ATLiens are anticipating their stellar 2022 line-up. Jampacked with five full performances, twelve staged readings, a rooftop party, and more, if you’re a theatre-lover, you won’t want to miss this highly regarded marathon of curated events. A highlight from...
Don’t Miss Colony Square’s Free Live Comedy Shows In Midtown Atlanta
If you’re searching for a good laugh, then Colony Square has the perfect night for you. Their Laughing Hour on the Square is an awesome celebration of local comedy, and there’s not many nights left of this year’s programming!. Taking place every first Monday of the month...
Treat Yourself To A Unique Facial Experience At Atlanta’s Latest Spa
Skincare is an absolute must throughout the year. With Atlanta’s notoriously bipolar weather, it’s even more important make sure you are taking care of your skin. There is no shortage of spa and facial spots in Atlanta and another has just made its debut. HeyDay in Dunwoody is the latest facial spa to bring its expertise to the city.
