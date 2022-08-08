Pandora are celebrating all things music in the ATL by promoting local musicians. And they certainly kicked things off on an epic scale, by releasing over 300 drones above the ATL skyline to put on a spectacular light show (pictured above by @skydbproductions). The show was lighting up the night sky on August 8 & 9 but don’t worry if you missed it, as there’s some awesome footage of the show online!

