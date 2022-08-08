Read full article on original website
kosu.org
Headlines: FBI threats, recreational marijuana petition & Little League compassion
Local FBI agents respond to threats on agents and offices. (NewsOK) Stitt faces lawsuit over his recent appointment to the state Veterans Commission. (Tulsa World) State hires contractor to count signatures in recreational marijuana petition. (Oklahoma Watch) Prosecutors allege ballot harvesting in County Commissioner campaign. (Tulsa World) Greenwood Cultural Center...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Supulpa Woman Faces Trial in Washington County for Multiple Counts
Michelle Lucas of Supulpa was in the Washington County court on Friday, August 12 to face charges on three misdemeanors and a hold from the State of Missouri for charges similar to those in Oklahoma. Lucas is accused of identity theft and using the false identity to obtain credit to...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Rogers Charged with Second Count of First Degree Murder
A Bartlesville man accused in the shooting death of two men at the Kickstand Saloon in December 2021 is now facing a second count of murder in the first degree. Gregory Rogers was arraigned on the felony county in Washington County court. Rogers has already been charged for the shooting...
Tulsa Police Arrest Man In “Largest Fentanyl Bust In Department History”
Tulsa police arrested a man in what they call "the largest Fentanyl bust in department history." The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said the arrest comes as the state sees spikes in overdoses of Fentanyl. The OBN said drug-traffickers are trying to take advantage of Oklahoma's Opioid crisis, which has led...
Oklahoma man pleads guilty to threatening congressman
A Bartlesville man has pleaded guilty to charges after he sent multiple threatening statements to a U.S. Representative from Oklahoma.
kosu.org
Sean Roberts allegations, COVID education funding lawsuit, Gov. Stitt polling and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about calls from five Republican female lawmakers for Labor Commissioner candidate Sean Roberts to drop out of the race after accusations from his ex-wife of abuse and mistreatment, the ACLU of Oklahoma citing the downgrade of the Tulsa Public Schools accreditation in its opposition to House Bill 1775 and the Stitt Administration leveling a lawsuit of the Florida company in charge of handling COVID-19 education money following a scathing audit from the federal government.
Man wanted for armed carjacking in Tulsa was arrested in Claremore
TULSA, Okla. — Claremore police arrested 29-year-old Tyriest Martin for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony. Police told FOX23 that Martin stole the car in Tulsa. Tulsa Police Robbery Lt. Justin Ritter explained that Martin carjacked an 18-year-old...
IN-DEPTH: How the deadly drug fentanyl is impacting Tulsa
Tulsa police say fentanyl busts are on the rise; How the deadly drug, Fentanyl, is impacting Tulsa
publicradiotulsa.org
Massacre descendants' group: Don't submit your DNA to Tulsa graves investigators
A nonprofit that advocates for descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is advising people not to heed the city of Tulsa's call for them to submit samples of their DNA. "A few weeks ago, we were notified about the City of Tulsa contracting out the sophisticated job of identifying the 14 DNA samples secured from the mass graves site at Oaklawn Cemetery," Justice for Greenwood said in a news release. "I wish this were news to celebrate.
Three Amendments To Tulsa City Charter On August 23 Ballot
In less than two weeks, Oklahomans will vote on several local, state, and federal elections. In Tulsa, three City Charter Amendments are also on the ballot. Those three amendments propose to change three things for the City of Tulsa: Clarifying how the mayor's salary is set, residency requirements for candidates, and a change to how long the City Auditor is in office.
Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant
TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
Tulsa police investigating deadly shooting near bus stop
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a deadly shooting in east Tulsa after a man was found dead. The man was found beside a bus stop near a Sonic located on the corner of 11th and Garnett early Saturday. Police are still working to determine what happened. No...
Man in coma after hit-and-run, Tulsa police say
The Tulsa Police Department is looking for more information about a hit-and-run that left a man in a coma last week.
Oklahoma Employment Security Commission experiencing statewide outage
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) said it’s experiencing an “agency-wide” outage. All local offices and call centers are without internet and are currently closed. OESC said the outage is impacting its ability to deliver all services, including access to claims and UI benefits information. OESC said...
KTUL
Nearly $50 million in infrastructure funds to go towards Oklahoma road projects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Road projects across Oklahoma are set to receive nearly $50 million in infrastructure funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program to go towards fixing and modernizing the state's roads. The RAISE program granted $2.2 billion to states across the U.S. using...
Sand Springs PD search for owner of rogue donkey
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Is this your donkey?. Officers with the Sand Springs Police Department shared pictures of a donkey that was found walking along Highway 412 Friday morning. If you know who the owner is, please call the Sand Springs Police Department at 918-245-8777. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
kswo.com
Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek
BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County deputy and a second person have been shot at a home between Bridge Creek and Blanchard. The incident started earlier on Friday when the deputy was at the home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway...
Police search for 15-year-old wanted for January murder
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for a 15-year-old wanted for a murder that took place in January. After 22-year-old Brad Hale was killed, police charged 14-year-old Zion Crawford, 16-year-old Edson Bellefluer Jr. and 15-year-old Javione Valentine with First Degree Murder and Robbery. “They’re all around 13, 14,...
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
Tulsa Woman Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter For 2019 Death Of Motorcyclist
A Tulsa woman gets 10 years in prison for hitting and killing a motorcyclist three years ago. Karen Gillespie pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and two other charges. In April 2019, she turned in front of Ronnie Moss who was riding a motorcycle. Moss was in the hospital for 23...
