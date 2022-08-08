ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

kosu.org

Headlines: FBI threats, recreational marijuana petition & Little League compassion

Local FBI agents respond to threats on agents and offices. (NewsOK) Stitt faces lawsuit over his recent appointment to the state Veterans Commission. (Tulsa World) State hires contractor to count signatures in recreational marijuana petition. (Oklahoma Watch) Prosecutors allege ballot harvesting in County Commissioner campaign. (Tulsa World) Greenwood Cultural Center...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Rogers Charged with Second Count of First Degree Murder

A Bartlesville man accused in the shooting death of two men at the Kickstand Saloon in December 2021 is now facing a second count of murder in the first degree. Gregory Rogers was arraigned on the felony county in Washington County court. Rogers has already been charged for the shooting...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kosu.org

Sean Roberts allegations, COVID education funding lawsuit, Gov. Stitt polling and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about calls from five Republican female lawmakers for Labor Commissioner candidate Sean Roberts to drop out of the race after accusations from his ex-wife of abuse and mistreatment, the ACLU of Oklahoma citing the downgrade of the Tulsa Public Schools accreditation in its opposition to House Bill 1775 and the Stitt Administration leveling a lawsuit of the Florida company in charge of handling COVID-19 education money following a scathing audit from the federal government.
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Massacre descendants' group: Don't submit your DNA to Tulsa graves investigators

A nonprofit that advocates for descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is advising people not to heed the city of Tulsa's call for them to submit samples of their DNA. "A few weeks ago, we were notified about the City of Tulsa contracting out the sophisticated job of identifying the 14 DNA samples secured from the mass graves site at Oaklawn Cemetery," Justice for Greenwood said in a news release. "I wish this were news to celebrate.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Three Amendments To Tulsa City Charter On August 23 Ballot

In less than two weeks, Oklahomans will vote on several local, state, and federal elections. In Tulsa, three City Charter Amendments are also on the ballot. Those three amendments propose to change three things for the City of Tulsa: Clarifying how the mayor's salary is set, residency requirements for candidates, and a change to how long the City Auditor is in office.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission experiencing statewide outage

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) said it’s experiencing an “agency-wide” outage. All local offices and call centers are without internet and are currently closed. OESC said the outage is impacting its ability to deliver all services, including access to claims and UI benefits information. OESC said...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Sand Springs PD search for owner of rogue donkey

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Is this your donkey?. Officers with the Sand Springs Police Department shared pictures of a donkey that was found walking along Highway 412 Friday morning. If you know who the owner is, please call the Sand Springs Police Department at 918-245-8777. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
SAND SPRINGS, OK
kswo.com

Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek

BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County deputy and a second person have been shot at a home between Bridge Creek and Blanchard. The incident started earlier on Friday when the deputy was at the home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police search for 15-year-old wanted for January murder

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for a 15-year-old wanted for a murder that took place in January. After 22-year-old Brad Hale was killed, police charged 14-year-old Zion Crawford, 16-year-old Edson Bellefluer Jr. and 15-year-old Javione Valentine with First Degree Murder and Robbery. “They’re all around 13, 14,...
TULSA, OK

