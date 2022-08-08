This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about calls from five Republican female lawmakers for Labor Commissioner candidate Sean Roberts to drop out of the race after accusations from his ex-wife of abuse and mistreatment, the ACLU of Oklahoma citing the downgrade of the Tulsa Public Schools accreditation in its opposition to House Bill 1775 and the Stitt Administration leveling a lawsuit of the Florida company in charge of handling COVID-19 education money following a scathing audit from the federal government.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO