Lucas Catches 181 Pounds Over Two Days at Bass Pro Tour Fox Rent A Car Stage Six at Cayuga Lake Presented by Googan Baits

With strong ties to Tompkins County, Ithaca Police Department (IPD) Officer James Davenport has chosen the hamlet of Newfield to put down permanent roots and call home. “My great-grandfather, Amos Davenport, on my father’s side, was an electrician and owned his own business, Davenport Electric on 420 N. Geneva St. in Ithaca,” James said. “He also purchased a stretch of land along Cayuga that is now Lansing Station Road. At the time, it was only a small train station and nothing else.”

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO