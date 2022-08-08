ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Springs, NY

Lucas Catches 181 Pounds Over Two Days at Bass Pro Tour Fox Rent A Car Stage Six at Cayuga Lake Presented by Googan Baits

 2 days ago
Neal Outlasts Field to Top Group B at Bass Pro Tour Fox Rent A Car Stage Six at Cayuga Lake Presented by Googan Baits

UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – Pro Michael Neal of Dayton, Tennessee, who led Group B after the first day of competition, added another 14 scorable bass weighing 56 pounds, 8 ounces to finish the charge and earn the Group B Qualifying Round win Tuesday at the Bass Pro Tour Fox Rent A Car Stage Six on Cayuga Lake Presented by Googan Baits in Union Springs, New York. Neal’s two-day total of 35 bass weighing 139 pounds, 11 ounces, earned him the win by an 11-pound, 12-ounce margin and advanced the Tennessee pro directly to Thursday’s final-day Championship Round.
UNION SPRINGS, NY
A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
Michael Neal Continues to Bring the Heat on Cayuga Lake

UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – Fresh off of another Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Angler of the Year win, Michael Neal is yet again proving that he’s one of the hottest pros on the planet. During Group B’s first day on Cayuga Lake at the Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits, he put 83 pounds, 3 ounces on SCORETRACKER®, putting him in the lead going into Qualifying Day 2.
CAYUGA, NY
Syracuse.com

Deputies identify body recovered from depths of Canandaigua lake

Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- A 61-year-old man who went missing in Canandaigua Lake several days ago was recovered Monday, deputies said. Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton in Queens, was reported missing after he entered the lake from a boat and never resurfaced around 1:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
CANANDAIGUA, NY

