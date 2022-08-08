ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Bachelorette' Recap: Logan Officially Switches to Team Gabby After Making Rachel Feel Like a 'Huge Loser'

Rachel Recchia ’s “worst nightmare” came true on the Monday, August 8, episode of The Bachelorette after Logan Palmer informed her that he still had feelings for co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey — and he wanted to switch sides.

Logan, 26, who kissed both Gabby, 31, and Rachel, 26, during the first group date of the season, solidified his spot on “Team Rachel” when he accepted a rose from her at the second rose ceremony of the season. During the August 1 episode , he admitted to Jesse Palmer that he was more into Gabby, but he didn’t have a chance to tell Rachel and subsequently accepted another rose from the pilot. During Monday’s episode, however, he wasted no time telling Rachel how he felt.

“I feel like something's kind of been holding me back a little bit, a feeling that I've kind of been anchored down by. And at the beginning of this journey, first group date going over to your house, you and I shared a real connection. And I also got to talk with Gabby. And me and Gabby also had a strong connection,” he told her. “And at the end of the night, I originally thought that I was going to receive a rose from Gabby. It's been hard for me moving forward to kind of forget about that connection. And when I read that date card today, I felt that everyone else on that card was sure that you were going to be someone who they could end up with at the end of this. Well, I still had reservations and feelings for Gabby.”

Rachel questioned why he “accepted so many roses” from her, but Logan insisted that he was only recently “sure” about his feelings. The “rejection” prompted Rachel to cancel the day portion of her group date and left her spiraling about not being a good Bachelorette — again .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KIo07_0h9p9LMA00
Logan, Gabby Windey, and Rachel Recchia. ABC/Craig Sjodin

“My guys just keep getting the short end of the stick, constantly. I feel bad that they have to keep dealing with this week after week, but I'm not ready right now to just go on a group date and act like I don’t feel like a huge loser,” Rachel told the cameras through tears. “The worst part about Logan is the whole time he was just seeing how far he could get till he could switch to Gabby. ‘Logan, how many weeks were you gonna go before you did this — when you do apparently at that first group date? Why did you accept my rose?’ This is two weeks before hometowns, this is happening. I should have at least seven guys who want to be here for me and I don’t.”

As she got more emotional, she declared, “I’m literally just such a failure as a Bachelorette.”

Logan, for his part, went to see Gabby and while her primary concern was for Rachel, she allowed him to join her group of suitors. During her dates, Gabby rewarded Nate with the group date rose and bonded with Johnny during her one-on-one, giving him the rose after he opened up about his battle with depression.

Rachel ultimately went to the night portion of her group date and gave Tino the rose for admitting that he was disappointed that she didn’t come to him when she was upset about Logan because he wants to be there for her. She went on a one-on-one date with Aven and admitted she was “close” to falling in love with him.

At the rose ceremony, Logan got Gabby’s final rose, making him one of the six men in the running for a shot with the co-lead. Rachel, for her part, has five suitors remaining.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through to see who else is still in the running for Rachel and Gabby’s hearts:

