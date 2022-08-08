Read full article on original website
VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
Children find 6-foot snake sneaking under nightstand in Georgia home, police say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Not all heroes wear capes. A Georgia animal enforcement officer was able to rescue a massive snake from the bedroom of a Macon home. The nonvenomous rat snake snake was found slithering its way into a Bibb County home on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot on Ward St.
UPDATE: August 11, 2022 6:40 P.M. -- According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a male juvenile is in critical condition following a shooting that happened just before 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to a call about someone being shot on Ward Street near Downtown...
2 Ga. sheriff’s deputies under investigation after video shows man body slammed during arrest
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Two sheriff’s deputies in Butts County are under investigation after video of an arrest they made at a restaurant began making its rounds on social media. Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says cellphone video shows the deputies making an arrest at Shawn O’Brian’s Road...
‘Cowardly’ Ga. gang member wanted for 6 drive-by shootings arrested
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who was wanted for six drive-by shootings in Butts County has been taken into custody. Jaquavius Kesean Bland is a known member of the Bloods street gang, according to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long. Long says that Bland was taken into custody...
Jones County stores cited as sheriff's office cracks down on underage alcohol sales
Jones County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on selling alcohol to minors. This week, deputies performed a compliance check to stores with alcohol licenses.
'It's sad how bad the crime has gotten': Macon residents worry about rising crime after fatal shooting
MACON, Ga. — Some people are saying they are "sad and scared to go outside" after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in an attempted armed robbery. Witnesses told the Bibb County Sheriff's Office that two men approached Albea and his fiancée outside the Harrison Road store and demanded the keys to their car.
Dublin man charged after shots fired at football game in Johnson County, Ga.
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Friday, August 5, a suspect began randomly shooting into the air on Hershel Walker Drive just outside Lovett Stadium in Wrightsville. The incident happened during a scrimmage football game between the Johnson County Trojans and the Wilcox County Patriots. There were several hundred spectators attending the event and approximately […]
Rev. Al Sharpton delivers eulogy for Georgia woman who fell out of patrol car
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Civil rights icon Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy Thursday at the service for Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who died after an encounter with Hancock County deputies. WATCH THE FUNERAL BELOW. Rev. Sharpton noted that the service was both a celebration of life and an...
24-year-old man killed in shooting at Clayton County house party
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are investigating a double shooting at a house party that left a 24-year-old man dead. Officials say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at a party at a home on Oakville Trail in Hampton, Georgia. Officers responding to the scene found...
65 arrested in Warner Robins in Operation Safe Streets over weekend
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- In a collaborative effort with the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Warner Robins police conducted Operation Safe Streets over the weekend, resulting in 65 arrests. The operation included 23 WRPD officers, 22 HSCO deputies, and 20 GSP troopers along...
Thomaston-Upson County Schools: 'Massager' was mistaken as firearm, prompting lockdown
THOMASTON, Ga. - Upson County Sheriff's deputies said a hand-held massager that resembled a gun prompted a lockdown at all schools in Upson County. Deputies reported that the incident occurred on Tuesday around 11:50 a.m. when a parent dialed 911 stating their child saw another student with a handgun while in the boy's restroom at school.
Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash
A Thomaston-Upson County School District bus driver was pronounced dead Friday morning following a school bus crash. Additionally, two of the three students on board were injured and transported to the hospital. The school district is located about 45 minutes east of Macon, Georgia. According to a statement released by...
Victim identified in Americus homicide investigation
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The victim of an Americus homicide has been identified, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI is investigating the death of Calvin Jerome Smith, 19. It happened Monday on the 200 block of Brookdale Drive. Agents said the Americus Police Department asked for...
Sharpton to speak at service for woman who died in cops’ custody
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver a eulogy Thursday for a woman who suffered fatal injuries while in Hancock County deputies’ custody. Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, is speaking at the request of Grier’s family. Nationally renowned civil rights and personal...
Rev. Al Sharpton gives eulogy for Brianna Grier's homegoing service, woman who died in deputy cruiser fall
ATLANTA — People from Hancock County and more came to say goodbye Thursday as they remember the life of Brianna Grier. She was arrested the morning of July 15 when Hancock County deputies later said she was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. The family informed 13WMAZ that Grier died six days later.
VERIFY: No, it is not legal to hide your identity with a mask in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Recently, we introduced you to a scare actor haunting the parking lot and aisles of the Gray Highway Walmart. Trey Gerald's spooky looks have sparked a lot of questions, including whether his whole act is legal. We set out to verify. Our sources are Major Brad...
Monroe man dies while fishing on Lake Sinclair
The Eatonton Messenger is reporting that Bobby McIntyre, 62, of Monroe, died Tuesday evening while fishing on Lake Sinclair in Putnam County. He is believed to have suffered a medical emergency. Click or tap on this link for the full story on the Eatonton Messenger.
