Abbott's campaign hits back after NYC Mayor Adams threatens to bus New Yorkers to Texas
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's campaign on Tuesday shot back at New York City Mayor Eric Adams after Hizzoner threatened to send busloads of New Yorkers to Texas to campaign against Abbott in the upcoming gubernatorial election in retaliation for Texas sending busloads of migrants to the Big Apple. "I already...
Big Apple Mayor Eric Adams wants to take his quarrel with Governor Greg Abbott to Texas, threatening on Tuesday to bus New Yorkers to the Lone Star state to get out the vote against the southwestern Republican. 'I already called all of my friends in Texas and told them how...
Rep. Malliotakis introduces bill to hold New York, Hochul accountable for lax bail law after Lee Zeldin attack
EXCLUSIVE — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., is arguing that violent crime driven by repeat offenders released under the state’s controversial bail reform law won’t turn around unless New York voters elect Republican candidate Lee Zeldin over incumbent Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul in November. Malliotakis, who introduced a...
New York State Sen. Todd Kaminsky steps down
NEW YORK -- Long Island Democrat Todd Kaminsky announced Friday he is stepping down from the New York State Senate. Kaminsky has represented Nassau County's south shore since 2016 and previously represented the area in the State Assembly. In his letter of resignation, Kaminsky said he will "start a new chapter" in the private sector.In February, Kaminsky announced he would not seek another term.
Jill Biden heckled at Connecticut ice cream shop: 'Your husband is the worst'
First lady Jill Biden was heckled by unknown bystanders on Wednesday as she walked into a Connecticut ice cream shop. "Your husband is the worst President we ever had, you owe us gas money," a man shouted at Biden as she walked into the Arethusa Farms ice cream shop in New Haven.
Former NYPD Commissioner says if FBI raid doesn't stop Trump, 'their next move will be assassination'
Following the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik tweeted what he thinks will happen next if the raid doesn’t prevent Trump from running for office again.
Two New York reps join growing list of Democrats who refuse to commit to supporting Biden in 2024
Two New York Democrats declined to say whether they would support President Biden for president in 2024 Tuesday, adding to the list of Democrats who are soft on the idea of a Biden re-election campaign. When asked during a debate if Biden should seek re-election, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, said...
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
Dr. Mehmet Oz claims Democratic opponent John Fetterman ‘was living off Daddy’s money until he was 46'
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's blue-collar image is questioned by Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, who cites Fetterman's comfortable upbringing and reports of being financially supported by his parents until his mid-40s. Fetterman has confirmed the financial backing from his parents during his time as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, and said...
Bill Maher’s Embarrassing Interview With Chris Cuomo
On Dec. 4, 2021, after an investigation conducted by an outside law firm, CNN terminated its star host Chris Cuomo. The news came after it was revealed that in May of that year, Cuomo had been acting as an unofficial adviser to his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo, concerning the multiple allegations of sexual harassment against him (in clear violation of journalism ethics). Cuomo apologized for this breach of conduct and promised it would never happen again, and CNN let him keep his cushy gig.
thecentersquare.com
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
Litman: The Mar-a-Lago search could signal the end of another 'long national nightmare'
The FBI's search at Trump's residence constitutes a highly dramatic investigative move against a former president, much more dramatic than anything that occurred during Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal.
Jones rips lawmakers over border crisis: They were all about compassion until they were on their lawns
Fox News’ Lawrence Jones gives his take on the crisis at the southern border on "The Five." LAWRENCE JONES: Well, it's the reality of what's been happening in Texas for a very long time and, by the way, there are more people that come across the border in Texas in a day than what were dropped off in New York today, but how did we get to this point?
POLITICO
How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago
ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
New York: 2022 Stimulus Check Update ($1,050)
Like many other states, New York has started mailing out stimulus checks for those who are in need of financial relief due to rising inflation. "Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature are providing you this," the checks read.
