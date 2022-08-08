ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Daily Mail

NYC Mayor Eric Adams declares war on Texas Gov. Greg Abbot for bussing illegal migrants to the Big Apple and says he is considering dispatching New Yorkers to the border to campaign to unseat him!

Big Apple Mayor Eric Adams wants to take his quarrel with Governor Greg Abbott to Texas, threatening on Tuesday to bus New Yorkers to the Lone Star state to get out the vote against the southwestern Republican. 'I already called all of my friends in Texas and told them how...
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

New York State Sen. Todd Kaminsky steps down

NEW YORK -- Long Island Democrat Todd Kaminsky announced Friday he is stepping down from the New York State Senate. Kaminsky has represented Nassau County's south shore since 2016 and previously represented the area in the State Assembly. In his letter of resignation, Kaminsky said he will "start a new chapter" in the private sector.In February, Kaminsky announced he would not seek another term. 
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Andrew Cuomo
#S Storm#Politics State#Politics Governor#Janicedean
TheDailyBeast

Bill Maher’s Embarrassing Interview With Chris Cuomo

On Dec. 4, 2021, after an investigation conducted by an outside law firm, CNN terminated its star host Chris Cuomo. The news came after it was revealed that in May of that year, Cuomo had been acting as an unofficial adviser to his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo, concerning the multiple allegations of sexual harassment against him (in clear violation of journalism ethics). Cuomo apologized for this breach of conduct and promised it would never happen again, and CNN let him keep his cushy gig.
CELEBRITIES
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit

The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PsyPost

Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election

New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago

ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

