KDVR.com
Cool Kid of the Week, Meet Gavin!
Meet Great Day Colorado’s ‘Cool Kid of the Week, Gavin Clark. Gavin likes to fish and enjoy the outdoors as you can tell. If you want to be the next Cool Kid of the Week submit a photo of your kid having summer fun. Send to KWGN.com and go to the contest page to enter.
KDVR.com
Report: Colorado economy looking mixed mid-2022
Inflation is slowing nationally, and state economic signals are a combination of ups and downs. DJ Summers reports.
KDVR.com
Aggressive driving a growing trend in Colorado
According to AAA Colorado, trends show a growing number of road rage incidents in the state. Rogelio Mares reports. Packz 4 kidz gives out backpacks ahead of the return …. Boulder dog-leash restrictions go in effect Monday. Police recruiting video highlights job’s harsh reality. Wanted thief left baby in...
KDVR.com
Rescue dogs from Kentucky floods arrive in Colorado
The Dumb Friends League is working to shelter dogs that were rescued from the devastating flooding in Kentucky, where animal shelters are now overrun. Gabby Easterwood reports.
KDVR.com
Hot weekend ahead, wet start to next week
The heat will stay in place through the weekend with storm chances increasing. Here's Jessica Lebel's forecast. Denver Police helps local kids get ready for school. Packz 4 kidz gives out backpacks ahead of the return …. Hot weekend but a pattern change is coming. ‘Teach your kids to swim,’...
KDVR.com
Who’s responsible for home repairs after I-70 floods?
Insurance experts say 25% of flood claims are made by people who live in low-risk areas in Colorado after unusual events. Shaul Turner reports.
KDVR.com
How to help: Kentucky flood victims plea for assistance after claims rejected
(NEXSTAR) — Despite devastating flooding that washed away homes and killed at least 39 people in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear reports the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying numerous relief requests from victims. Surging waters last month swept away homes and inundated communities in the Appalachian region. While...
KDVR.com
You may have unclaimed money in the Colorado treasury
Odds are good that Coloradans may have money or property sitting in a state treasury bank vault. DJ Summers reports.
KDVR.com
Hot temps, dry weather stay through Saturday
It will be a dry Thursday evening on the Front Range with scattered storms across western Colorado. Here's Jessica Lebel's forecast.
