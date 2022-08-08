ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Cool Kid of the Week, Meet Gavin!

Meet Great Day Colorado’s ‘Cool Kid of the Week, Gavin Clark. Gavin likes to fish and enjoy the outdoors as you can tell. If you want to be the next Cool Kid of the Week submit a photo of your kid having summer fun. Send to KWGN.com and go to the contest page to enter.
Aggressive driving a growing trend in Colorado

According to AAA Colorado, trends show a growing number of road rage incidents in the state. Rogelio Mares reports. Packz 4 kidz gives out backpacks ahead of the return …. Boulder dog-leash restrictions go in effect Monday. Police recruiting video highlights job’s harsh reality. Wanted thief left baby in...
Hot weekend ahead, wet start to next week

The heat will stay in place through the weekend with storm chances increasing. Here's Jessica Lebel's forecast. Denver Police helps local kids get ready for school. Packz 4 kidz gives out backpacks ahead of the return …. Hot weekend but a pattern change is coming. ‘Teach your kids to swim,’...
How to help: Kentucky flood victims plea for assistance after claims rejected

(NEXSTAR) — Despite devastating flooding that washed away homes and killed at least 39 people in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear reports the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying numerous relief requests from victims. Surging waters last month swept away homes and inundated communities in the Appalachian region. While...
KENTUCKY STATE
