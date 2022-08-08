ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Stalker 2 studio celebrates International Cat Day with a horrifying new monster

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

Today, August 8, is International Cat Day , and to celebrate the moment GSC Game World has released concept art for a "bayun," which is essentially the Stalker 2 version of a cat. As you might imagine, it is horrific.

You think I'm kidding? Feast your eyes:

See more

"A very stealthy and nimble mutant," the image says. "For years, stories about it were regarded as mere fables. Bayun takes its name from its throat sacs, which allow the beast to imitate all kinds of sounds, including human speech."

The bayun is emaciated, denuded, oozing through open sores, has glowing green eyes (when it has eyes, that is), and yellowed fangs bared in a hideous grimace. What promises to make it really terrifying, though, are those throat sacs, and the mimicry they enable. Veterans of the Zone may remember the sound of a baby softly crying in the dark recesses of an abandoned underground laboratory, and how that ultimately worked out . I won't get into details, but I will admit—with not a trace of shame, because that shit was awful —that I squealed like a litter of frightened piglets when that whole thing went down.

The fact that it's a cat makes the bayun even worse. People who don't own cats may not realize this but they are capable of an incredible range of vocalizations. My own cat has a gut-curdling howl she busts out a couple times a month when playing with her favorite toy (which is doubly strange because otherwise, she hardly makes any noise at all), and for those of you unfamiliar with the Oh Long Johnson meme, get a load of this:

So imagine that, but irradiated, hungry, angry, and probably about the size of a large dog, and that's the bayun. It's possible that they won't actually appear in the game: This might be just a bit of gag concept art, and frankly I'd be fine with that because there are already enough problems to deal with in the Zone. But cats have previously appeared in the Stalker series, after a fashion: The Stalker fan wiki notes that they appeared as a mounted animal in Shadow of Chernobyl and Clear Sky, and that textures and sound files for "real" in-game cats are present as well.

Bayun, by the way, is not Russian for cat: That would be "koshka." Bayun is a specific cat from Russian fairy tales, who according to the Russian folklore blog Lukomorye has a powerful voice that can lull the unwary to sleep— forever! But those who can resist and are able to capture the cat are richly rewarded, for his voice can also cure injuries and diseases of all kinds.

He's a creepy looking bugger too:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0i5O_0h9p0SXU00

(Image credit: K. Kuznetsov (via Wikimedia, public domain))

Despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine , where GSC Game World is based, work on Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has continued after a brief pause , albeit at a slower pace: It's currently expected to be out sometime in 2023.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

All Secret Photo Ops locations in Spider-Man

Finding the Spider-Man Secret Photo Ops locations is no small feat, especially when there are no map markers to indicate where any of them are. These 50 sites are scattered across New York, and you'll have to snap a photo of each one if you want to unlock the ESU suit, which is basically Spider-Man wearing a t-shirt and jeans with his mask on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cat Day#Stalker#Video Game#Gsc Game World
PC Gamer

Hard West 2 review

Just about anything can be made better by the addition of the supernatural. Pirates of the Caribbean exploited a winning formula with its ghostly buccaneers, Stranger Things puts the demons in D&D, and Hard West has hit a home run with its tales of the weird wild west. An XCOM-like tactics game, except when it isn’t, Hard West 2 brings some up-to-date ideas to the poker table.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
PC Gamer

Here are 5 games you should grab in Fanatical's summer sale

Thousands of games are discounted, but here are some of our favourites. Fanatical's summer sale (opens in new tab) is currently underway, and with it comes a deluge of deals, discounts, and, uh, d'flash sales. If you feel like your backlog could stand to be a little deeper, you can head over to Fanatical's site and gorge yourself on cheap games.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Alone in the Dark is coming back with a 'completely original story' from the writer of SOMA

THQ Nordic announced the reboot of the classic survival horror game during today's online showcase. Alone in the Dark (opens in new tab) is officially coming back. Revealed today at THQ Nordic's digital showcase, the new game will be a "reimagination" of the 1990s survival horror trilogy featuring the characters, locations, and themes of the cult-classicsin "a completely original story."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to get every secret Spider-Man suit

Spider-Man suits are one of the most fun parts of the remastered game, letting you change your outfit while also getting all nostalgic about the web-swinging superhero's classic looks. There are a range of suits you can unlock throughout the game from the original Tobey Maguire movies, to Andrew Garfield, to the more recent Tom Holland ones.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Some of your old favs show up in a new Jagged Alliance 3 gameplay trailer

Today's THQ Nordic Digital Showcase included another look at Jagged Alliance 3, which we haven't seen since last year. (opens in new tab) It's a bit of recap of what we saw last year, but there's also a few minutes of new gameplay footage that evokes the old series pretty heavily. In it, we can see the mercenaries shooting bursts, single shots, firing on the run, and diving from cover to cover.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy