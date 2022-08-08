ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Daily Mail

PICTURED: Woman who had her house destroyed by Anne Heche when actress 'drunkenly drove her Mini Cooper into building at 90mph' - as she raises nearly $45,000 in a single day

A Los Angeles woman lost an 'entire lifetime of possessions' after actress Anne Heche plowed into her car into her home causing a fire that nearly claimed both women's lives. A GoFundMe page that has been set up for Lynne Mishele has raised close to $45,000 in a single day. According to that page, Mishele, who is referred to as a 'kind and generous person,' 'very narrowly escaped physical harm' following the crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Star of ‘Street Outlaws: Fastest in America’ Dies in Fiery Crash

Ryan Fellows, star of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, died after he crashed his car while filming a race for the TV series near Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Fellows was racing another driver on Sunday morning when he lost control of his gold Nissan 24oz. The car flipped and burst into flames near the finish line. “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a spokesperson for Discovery said in a statement. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” Street Outlaws is a documentary series that follows street racers around America. In a GoFundMe, Fellows’ family described him as “a road ‘warrior’” who was “admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him.” Read it at TMZ
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Ryan Fellows death: Street Outlaws star dies aged 41 in car crash while filming

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America star Ryan Fellows has died in a car crash while filming the Discovery reality series.The 41-year-old car enthusiast was racing another driver early on Sunday morning (7 August) outside Las Vegas when he lost control of his vehicle near the finish line, according to US reports.The car was a gold Nissan 240z, and it rolled over in the crash and caught fire, reports TMZ.People reportedly tried to pull Fellows out of the burning car, but were not able to save him.“The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)

New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL
Parade

'Hill Street Blues' Actor Taurean Blacque Dead at 82

Taurean Blacque, most notably known for his role as Detective Neal Washington on the TV series Hill Street Blues, has died. The actor was 82. He passed away in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, following a brief illness, his family shared. The official cause of death is still undetermined, according to Deadline.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

Tyler Sanders, 'The Rookie' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor, Dead at 18

Tyler Sanders, a young actor known for roles on ABC's The Rookie with Nathan Fillion and 9-1-1: Lone Star with Rob Lowe, is dead at 18. According to the New York Post, Sanders passed away at his home in Los Angeles, and reps for the young actor confirmed his death in a statement back on June 17. A cause of death hasn't officially been noted but, a later TMZ report from the outlet said that a drug overdose was suspected, claiming that authorities found white powder at the scene. A funeral service was held on June 27 in Houston, Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Video Shows Moment Huge Waves Crash Wedding Party In Hawaii

Seaside parties might not be the wave ... at least not in Hawaii right now, where crazy high tides completely destroyed a wedding reception. It all went down over the weekend, on the west coast of Hawaii's Big Island at the Hulihe'e Palace in Kailua-Kona ... when a couple set out to have a beautiful beachside reception. And, some guests caught the whole thing on camera.
HAWAII STATE

