literock973.com
Ithaca Police searching for alleged purse thieves
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for two people who allegedly stole a purse. Police say the crime happened just before 1 PM on Monday. The victim told officers the purse was stolen from a restaurant on North Aurora Street. Afterwards, the suspects allegedly charged thousands of dollars on the victim’s credit card.
Armed robbery investigation in Cortland County leads to two arrests
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A pair of Cortland County men are facing 5 felonies. A Sergeant of the Cortland Police Detective Division arrested two men Friday stemming from an investigation into an April armed robbery. Casey Burke, of Homer, and Richard Stevens, of Scott, were arrested for allegedly robbing heroin from someone on Greenbush Street in the City of Cortland at gunpoint. Both men are in Cortland County Jail with no bail.
Suspects sought in alleged Ithaca gang assault
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for at least three people in an alleged gang assault. Police say it happened Friday evening shortly after 7:15. The victim told officers he was punched and kicked by three men, who had already left the scene before police arrived. There is no description of the suspects available.
Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
Police: Drunk driver strikes Ithaca building
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is facing charges after police say he drove drunk and crashed into a building. Officers say no one was injured and the building on the 200 block of East Green Street sustained minor damage after Ernest Grant struck it shortly after 10 o’clock last night. The 42-year-old is charged with DWI and resisting arrest, after police say he initially refused to cooperate with officers at the scene.
Another challenge for staffing levels at IPD: officer retainment
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Department is running into challenges recruiting new officers. They’re also having a tough time retaining officers. Tom Condzella is president of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association. Staffing levels also add to their burden and burn-out. Condzella blames the reimagining process for...
Cortland’s Clinton Avenue project nearing completion
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Several roads in Cortland are being repaired. One project that’s set to end in the next few months is Clinton Avenue. Bob Haight at the Cortland Area Chamber of Commerce says progress is visible. For shops along the way, Haight says it’s been business...
Ithaca green-lights repairs at wastewater facility
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in the Town of Ithaca are working on the sewer system. Improvements are planned at the Ithaca Area Wastewater Treatment Facility. Officials say a boiler needs to be replaced right away. Director of Engineering Dan Thaete says more repairs are to come. It’ll cost...
Harmful algal blooms reported
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Harmful algal blooms reported in Tompkins County. The Health Department issuing the alert today that blooms have been reported in the county portion of Cayuga Lake and are being monitored. The toxic cyanobacteria can be harmful to people as well as animals. In some cases, it can be fatal for animals. Do not ingest or come into contact with water if it appears cloudy, discolored, or has an unpleasant odor.
Proposed athletics merger in Ithaca, Trumansburg under consideration
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The school board in Ithaca will vote tonight on merging two sports teams. Under the proposal, the Varsity Girls Ice Hockey team in Ithaca would merge with the Trumansburg team for the upcoming school year. Wrestling teams in the two districts would also merge. The unified teams would still operate under the same rules of the New York State Public High School Athletics Association.
Oil, gas prices continue falling across New York
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Oil prices have fallen, meaning less pain at the pump. Triple A notes a barrel of oil is down to between 89 and 95 dollars, the first time it’s been below 100 dollars since before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Gas prices continue gradually dropping. This morning, drivers in Ithaca are paying an average of four dollars 59 cents, down six cents from last Monday.
