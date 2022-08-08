ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

ithaca.com

Newfield Man Arrested For Burglarizing Enfield Home, Second Suspect Sought

On Wednesday at 1:37 PM, Tompkins County deputies responded to a residence on Weatherby Road in the Town of Enfield for a burglary in progress. The homeowner, who was at work in the Town of Lansing, observed on his home surveillance camera app two male subjects inside his home carrying long guns. The subjects were gone from the home upon law enforcement's arrival.
NEWFIELD, NY
literock973.com

Authorities: Cortland man busted for cocaine, meth

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police say drugs were found inside a car in Homer. Authorities say they noticed suspicious activity from a parked car early Saturday morning. Inside the vehicle was allegedly illegal drugs. On Tuesday, officers arrested 56-year-old David Sneed II of Cortland. He’s accused of possessing cocaine,...
HOMER, NY
literock973.com

Ithaca Police searching for alleged purse thieves

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for two people who allegedly stole a purse. Police say the crime happened just before 1 PM on Monday. The victim told officers the purse was stolen from a restaurant on North Aurora Street. Afterwards, the suspects allegedly charged thousands of dollars on the victim’s credit card.
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

High Speed Chase Through Cortland and Broome Counties

No injuries are reported following a high-speed chase early August 10 on Interstate 81 through 2 counties. Law enforcement agencies were heard on radio transmissions at 2:40 a.m. pursuing a vehicle southbound from Cortland County into Broome County. Pursuing units reported to Central Communications speeds reaching and possibly exceeding 110...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Drug Task Force: Man found in possession of variety of drugs

A City of Cortland man was arrested Tuesday morning after he was found to be in possession of a variety of drugs, according to a Cortland County Drug Task Force report. According to the report, back on Aug. 6, an officer from Homer Police Department “located an occupied vehicle” in the parking lot of a closed business on Route 11 in the Town of Homer.
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Office Searching for Wanted Man

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on Sex Abuse in the 1st degree charges. According to the sheriff's office, they are searching for Mykle A. Branch. Branch was last known to frequent the E. Frederick Street area in the City of Binghamton. Branch is described...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Cortland Men Flee Tractor Supply Theft, Found With Drugs

Two City of Cortland men are facing felony counts following an investigation into a complaint abut a man stealing from Tractor Supply on Route 13 then taking off in a vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to the business in the Town of Cortlandville on Sunday, August 7 when Tractor Supply staff said they saw a man steal something then drive off.
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Vestal Police Department Name Victims In Monday Night Accident

The Vestal Police Department continue their investigation into a fatal crash that claimed two lives Monday night on the Vestal Parkway. It happened between Murray Hill and Plaza Drive. Vestal Police Captain Christopher Streno said in a press release an initial investigation found 21 year old Stephen Moran was driving...
VESTAL, NY
WETM 18 News

Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual

ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she was approached by a man whose […]
ONEIDA, NY
FL Radio Group

Brooklyn Man Admits to Violent Felony Charges in Cayuga County

A Brooklyn man faces eight years in prison after pleading guilty in Cayuga County Court to armed violent felony charges of burglary and criminal possession of a weapon. Hassan Glenn admitted to being in possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun when entering an enclosed porch of a residence in the town of Mentz on March 2nd. Once inside, he stole a crossbow and a pair of snow pants. As he was fleeing from police, the 34-year-old threw the handgun near the Thruway. Officers also recovered methamphetamine.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Three Arrested for Trespass and Stolen Car in Chenango County

Chenango County Sheriff’s officials say a man and two women are being charged following reports of trespass and a stolen vehicle in the Town of Norwich last week. 41-year-old Aaron Gabriel, who is said to be homeless, 33-year-old Tami Lyn Gray of the Town of Norwich and 37-year-old Jennifer May Pollock of the City of Norwich were arrested August 4 and charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree and Conspiracy in the 5th Degree.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Drugs, gun found when CNY village home busted; man charged, police say

Canastota, N.Y. — A Canastota man is facing felony drug and weapons charges after Madison County sheriff’s deputies searched his home. Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant Thursday at 110 New Boston St. in the village of Canastota “following a lengthy investigation into controlled substance sales occurring at the residence,” according to the sheriff’s office.
CANASTOTA, NY

