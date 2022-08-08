Read full article on original website
Related
Elmira Police respond to four related shootings in less than a week
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police said the department has responded to at least four related reports of shots fired in the City in less than a week, one of which reportedly left one person injured and another that involved a 14-year-old boy. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, EPD responded to the 200 block of […]
ithaca.com
Newfield Man Arrested For Burglarizing Enfield Home, Second Suspect Sought
On Wednesday at 1:37 PM, Tompkins County deputies responded to a residence on Weatherby Road in the Town of Enfield for a burglary in progress. The homeowner, who was at work in the Town of Lansing, observed on his home surveillance camera app two male subjects inside his home carrying long guns. The subjects were gone from the home upon law enforcement's arrival.
literock973.com
Authorities: Cortland man busted for cocaine, meth
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police say drugs were found inside a car in Homer. Authorities say they noticed suspicious activity from a parked car early Saturday morning. Inside the vehicle was allegedly illegal drugs. On Tuesday, officers arrested 56-year-old David Sneed II of Cortland. He’s accused of possessing cocaine,...
literock973.com
Ithaca Police searching for alleged purse thieves
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for two people who allegedly stole a purse. Police say the crime happened just before 1 PM on Monday. The victim told officers the purse was stolen from a restaurant on North Aurora Street. Afterwards, the suspects allegedly charged thousands of dollars on the victim’s credit card.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High Speed Chase Through Cortland and Broome Counties
No injuries are reported following a high-speed chase early August 10 on Interstate 81 through 2 counties. Law enforcement agencies were heard on radio transmissions at 2:40 a.m. pursuing a vehicle southbound from Cortland County into Broome County. Pursuing units reported to Central Communications speeds reaching and possibly exceeding 110...
cortlandvoice.com
County Drug Task Force: Man found in possession of variety of drugs
A City of Cortland man was arrested Tuesday morning after he was found to be in possession of a variety of drugs, according to a Cortland County Drug Task Force report. According to the report, back on Aug. 6, an officer from Homer Police Department “located an occupied vehicle” in the parking lot of a closed business on Route 11 in the Town of Homer.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Office Searching for Wanted Man
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on Sex Abuse in the 1st degree charges. According to the sheriff's office, they are searching for Mykle A. Branch. Branch was last known to frequent the E. Frederick Street area in the City of Binghamton. Branch is described...
Man Charged After Alleged Theft at Storage Facility
A Herkimer County man is under arrest after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility. Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. says 31-year-old Kyle R. Davis of Mohawk was arrested following an investigation into a theft from a storage unit in Otego, New York. Police say...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cortland Men Flee Tractor Supply Theft, Found With Drugs
Two City of Cortland men are facing felony counts following an investigation into a complaint abut a man stealing from Tractor Supply on Route 13 then taking off in a vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to the business in the Town of Cortlandville on Sunday, August 7 when Tractor Supply staff said they saw a man steal something then drive off.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police: Shooting victim flees hospital after refusing to cooperate with investigation
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Roe Avenue Tuesday morning. Officers say they would later find out that a person showed up to the Arnot Ogden Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound. Investigators went to go speak with the gunshot victim -- but police say the victim refused to cooperate.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Police Department Name Victims In Monday Night Accident
The Vestal Police Department continue their investigation into a fatal crash that claimed two lives Monday night on the Vestal Parkway. It happened between Murray Hill and Plaza Drive. Vestal Police Captain Christopher Streno said in a press release an initial investigation found 21 year old Stephen Moran was driving...
Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual
ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she was approached by a man whose […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brooklyn Man Admits to Violent Felony Charges in Cayuga County
A Brooklyn man faces eight years in prison after pleading guilty in Cayuga County Court to armed violent felony charges of burglary and criminal possession of a weapon. Hassan Glenn admitted to being in possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun when entering an enclosed porch of a residence in the town of Mentz on March 2nd. Once inside, he stole a crossbow and a pair of snow pants. As he was fleeing from police, the 34-year-old threw the handgun near the Thruway. Officers also recovered methamphetamine.
Three Arrested for Trespass and Stolen Car in Chenango County
Chenango County Sheriff’s officials say a man and two women are being charged following reports of trespass and a stolen vehicle in the Town of Norwich last week. 41-year-old Aaron Gabriel, who is said to be homeless, 33-year-old Tami Lyn Gray of the Town of Norwich and 37-year-old Jennifer May Pollock of the City of Norwich were arrested August 4 and charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree and Conspiracy in the 5th Degree.
Johnson City Man’s Body Pulled from Ithaca-Area Gorge
The body of a Johnson City man has been pulled from a gorge in Tompkins County. New York State Police are investigating the death of the 39-year-old Broome County man whose body was pulled from Taughannock Falls gorge. Several media accounts, including an article in the Ithaca Voice, reports recovery...
WKTV
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following Utica crash
Utica police say 29-year-old Quadre Deberry died following a crash off of I-790 Tuesday night. Another occupant of the vehicle is hospitalized in critical condition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drugs, gun found when CNY village home busted; man charged, police say
Canastota, N.Y. — A Canastota man is facing felony drug and weapons charges after Madison County sheriff’s deputies searched his home. Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant Thursday at 110 New Boston St. in the village of Canastota “following a lengthy investigation into controlled substance sales occurring at the residence,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Corning man sentenced for leaving grandmother to die in meth lab fire
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the brothers charged with leaving his grandmother to die in a meth lab fire in 2019 will be headed to prison. Justin Gause, 24, was sentenced to three to nine years in prison for a 2nd-degree Manslaughter charge, according to court records. He is currently being held in the […]
Police: Husband and Wife Died As Result of Vestal Parkway Crash
Authorities say a Binghamton man was driving the wrong way on the Vestal Parkway before a head-on collision that killed a Johnson City couple. Vestal police on Wednesday afternoon released the names of those involved in Monday night's crash on Route 434 between Plaza Drive and Murray Hill Road. Based...
Man indicted for stabbing, attempted murder in Elmira
One man has been accused of trying to kill another man by stabbing him and causing serious injuries in June, according to court documents.
Comments / 0