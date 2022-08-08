Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
These Are Grand Junction Colorado’s Favorite Pieces of Technology
Judging by the looks of things, Grand Junction, Colorado has chosen to embrace technology to the same degree as the Amish. I asked on Facebook, "What is your favorite piece of technology that you own?" It might have been better to ask "What's your least favorite piece of technology?" Here's what you had to say.
Your Artwork Could Be Part of New Grand Junction Fire Station
Grand Junction, Colorado's brand new Fire Station #8 is expected to reach completion this winter. The new fire station will need a little artwork to spruce up the place. This is where you come in. Interested artists looking to have their work on display at the fire station are asked...
New Colorado Taco Bell Hiring – 10 Questions They Will Ask You
The brand new Taco Bell on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado is nearing completion. The banner out front says they are looking to hire. What interview questions will they ask you?. There are a number of questions they are bound to ask. A "leadership and career" blog has shared...
3 Reasons to Share Your Artwork at Grand Junction’s Comic Con
Once again, you have an opportunity to get your artwork in front of the public with Mesa County Libraries Comic Con Juried Art Show. If you or someone you know is an aspiring artist with a flair for comics, this might just be your event. Mesa County Libraries will host...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CONFIRMED: Guitar Center is Coming to Grand Junction
For musicians, especially guitarists, bassists, keyboard players, drummers, and vocalists, there is typically one favorite store that is shared by all of these people and that is Guitar Center. Now, it has just been confirmed that a Guitar Center store will be opening in Grand Junction, Colorado. Guitar Center in...
Shout Outs to Businesses that Made Growing Up in Grand Junction Great
It's time for some local shout-outs. A few days ago we got to talking about some of our favorite local businesses in Grand Junction that used to be around back in the day. This branched out into a list of places that simply made Grand Junction an awesome place to grow up. So, reach back into your memory and see if you can come up with a couple of great shoutouts. It's ok if those places are not around anymore, we're more focused on who made life great in Grand Junction, Colorado.
This Star Trek Actor Is Now a Dentist In Colorado
Are you in need of a dental checkup? There's a dentist in Colorado who once helped Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock foil the bad guys in an episode of Star Trek. Make your appointment today!. Seriously, a dentist practicing in Colorado was once a child actor who appeared on a...
Low Water Levels at Rifle Gap Reservoir Force the Boat Ramp to Close
As Western Colorado moves through the dog days of summer, many are noticing the low water levels in our rivers, lakes, and reservoirs. In Grand Junction, many have noticed the low water level of the Colorado River at Las Colonias River Park. Earlier in the year, Highline Lake had to delay the opening of its boat ramp due to low water levels. Here in August, we have word that low water at Rifle Gap Reservoir has forced an early closure of that access point.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What You Need To Know About Passing A Stopped School Bus In Grand Junction
Are you certain about what the law says about passing a stopped school bus in Colorado?. Another school year is upon us and I want to raise some awareness about the kids who will be getting on and off a school bus every day in Grand Junction. It's up to every driver in the Grand Valley to do their part to keep our kids safe.
Grand Junction Tries to Recall Grandma’s Funny Old Colorado Sayings
We have all probably heard a few words of wisdom from a parent or grandparent through the years that we wish we would have written down. My grandfather was always saying funny things that often got me in trouble when I repeated them in front of other adults. What Colorado...
Fans of HBO’s Westworld Will Love this Airbnb in Gateway, Colorado
Fans enjoying season 4 of the HBO series Westworld are bracing for a big ending to the season over the next couple of weeks. Have you ever watched the show and thought there was something familiar about the scenic backdrops that reminded you of Colorado?. Several of the breathtaking landscapes...
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shallow Reasons Why Grand Junction Won’t Date Someone
Ask anyone who's played the dating game and they'll tell you it can be an absolute nightmare. I asked Grand Junction, Colorado, "What's a shallow reason you wouldn't date someone?" Here's what you had to say. There's a reason why it's called "dating." We each have our own shallow little...
Grand Junction Band To Perform At Huge Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
A Grand Junction band will be performing at one of the biggest events in the country this month. Peach Street Revival Joins Big-Name Bands At Sturgis. The Grand Junction-based band Peach Street Revival will join some of the biggest and most well-known artists in the music industry at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this week. They'll be performing at the Sturgis Rally on Friday and Saturday.
Surprise Delivery: Teen Lifeguard Helps Woman Deliver Baby at YMCA Pool
A lifeguard in Colorado learned a new skill when she helped a couple deliver their baby at the pool. According to a report from the Washington Post, quick-acting YMCA lifeguard, Natalie Lucas, 18, helped bring new life into the world during what she thought, would be an average day. The...
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0