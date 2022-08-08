ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Colorado Taco Bell Hiring – 10 Questions They Will Ask You

The brand new Taco Bell on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado is nearing completion. The banner out front says they are looking to hire. What interview questions will they ask you?. There are a number of questions they are bound to ask. A "leadership and career" blog has shared...
CONFIRMED: Guitar Center is Coming to Grand Junction

For musicians, especially guitarists, bassists, keyboard players, drummers, and vocalists, there is typically one favorite store that is shared by all of these people and that is Guitar Center. Now, it has just been confirmed that a Guitar Center store will be opening in Grand Junction, Colorado. Guitar Center in...
Shout Outs to Businesses that Made Growing Up in Grand Junction Great

It's time for some local shout-outs. A few days ago we got to talking about some of our favorite local businesses in Grand Junction that used to be around back in the day. This branched out into a list of places that simply made Grand Junction an awesome place to grow up. So, reach back into your memory and see if you can come up with a couple of great shoutouts. It's ok if those places are not around anymore, we're more focused on who made life great in Grand Junction, Colorado.
This Star Trek Actor Is Now a Dentist In Colorado

Are you in need of a dental checkup? There's a dentist in Colorado who once helped Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock foil the bad guys in an episode of Star Trek. Make your appointment today!. Seriously, a dentist practicing in Colorado was once a child actor who appeared on a...
Low Water Levels at Rifle Gap Reservoir Force the Boat Ramp to Close

As Western Colorado moves through the dog days of summer, many are noticing the low water levels in our rivers, lakes, and reservoirs. In Grand Junction, many have noticed the low water level of the Colorado River at Las Colonias River Park. Earlier in the year, Highline Lake had to delay the opening of its boat ramp due to low water levels. Here in August, we have word that low water at Rifle Gap Reservoir has forced an early closure of that access point.
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?

Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
Grand Junction Band To Perform At Huge Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

A Grand Junction band will be performing at one of the biggest events in the country this month. Peach Street Revival Joins Big-Name Bands At Sturgis. The Grand Junction-based band Peach Street Revival will join some of the biggest and most well-known artists in the music industry at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this week. They'll be performing at the Sturgis Rally on Friday and Saturday.
