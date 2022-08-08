ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Kane performs the toss for The Hundred clash before he and Tottenham team-mate Matt Doherty have a go

By Joshua Mbu
 4 days ago

TOTTENHAM striker Harry Kane performed the coin toss ahead of The Hundred clash between London Spirit and Manchester Originals.

He then joined Spurs team-mate Matt Doherty as the pair showed off their cricket skills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46R6TX_0h9oudCR00
Harry Kane alongside Eoin Morgan for the coin toss Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n8Vup_0h9oudCR00
Kane and Tottenham team-mate Matt Doherty then took part in a six hitting challenge Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WmTJh_0h9oudCR00
Both Kane and Doherty impressed in the challenge, getting significant height and distance on their batting Credit: Getty

The footie stars attended cricket clash off the back of a barnstorming start to the Premier League campaign.

Both featured in Spurs' opening day 4-1 demolition of Southampton.

However, neither managed to get in among the goals to open their Prem account for the season.

Instead, Kane and Doherty took part in the coin toss ahead of The Hundred cricket match, before trying to show off their batting skills.

The pair took on a six hitting challenge ahead of the big game.

Doherty in particular was impressive, getting significant height and distance with his batting.

Kane and Doherty weren't shy to hide their biases as they sported Spirit uniform.

Spurs are back in action next weekend against London rivals Chelsea.

The table toppers will be hoping to claim the scalp of one of their biggest rivals early on to make a statement of their intent.

Spurs are on a 15-year trophy drought, with their last cup lift coming in 2008.

Ledley King was the captain to lift the then Carling Cup.

Kane is yet to win silverware in his football career. His earliest opportunity will be at the Qatar World Cup in November-December with England.

