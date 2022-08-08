Read full article on original website
Top Disrespectful Things People Do on Colorado Hiking Trails
Hiking and walking are popular activities in the Grand Valley but, honestly, it's not always the most pleasant experience because of the disrespectful things some people do. Western Colorado is blessed with some awesome hiking trails as well as the ever-popular Colorado Riverfront Trail. We love to be active and enjoy the scenic beauty of the region whether it's on the Grand Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, Mt. Garfield, Bangs Canyon, or some other local trail. Unfortunately, there are a few bad apples that can spoil it for everybody else with their rude and disrespectful behavior.
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
Trail Through Time: Colorado’s South Platte River Trail Scenic and Historic Byway
When you think of a scenic byway you might think of the breathtaking Million Dollar Highway or the beautiful Grand Mesa Scenic Byway, but it might be time to broaden your horizons. Short in Length, Long In History. The South Platte River Trail Scenic and Historic Byway in northeast Colorado...
100 Photos: What Summer Fun Looks Like on Colorado’s Western Slope
Life is beautiful in Western Colorado. We're about to see several examples of this as we scroll through the many photos submitted for our 2022 Summer Photo Album. We asked you to pick a photo or two from your phone that captures your summer of 2022. It can be hard to select just one, and yet you did an amazing job. We hope you enjoy the view as much as we did.
Hike This Trail for the Best View of Colorado’s Independence Monument
Exploring the overlooks on Rim Rock Drive is a great way to enjoy the Colorado National Monument. In fact, I recommend seeing it for the first time from the overlooks. Once you have enjoyed that, start making plans to hike into the monument on foot for a breathtaking view of the canyons and rock formations from below. Today we will be looking at photos from the hike to Independence Monument from the Wedding Canyon entrance.
Is it Really Illegal to Tear off a Mattress Tag in Colorado?
As a kid growing up, I remember specifically thinking that the warning on mattress tags was serious and that if I tore one off, I could be hauled off to jail. In fact, I seem to remember an old Nickelodeon cartoon with an episode based on this exact theory. However,...
Check out Beautiful Instruments at Colorado Custom Guitar Show
It doesn't take much for a guitarist to start drooling over guitars. As a guitarist myself, the minute I walk into a Guitar Center I find myself transported to a new world where I can spend hours on end enjoying myself around the instruments. However, something similar with even pricier...
Best Destinations for Summer Day Trips in Colorado
Are you searching for one more getaway before summer comes to an end? You'll find several fascinating adventures in Colorado, all within a few hour's drive. If you're ready for a last-minute summer day trip in Colorado, here's a short list of getaways to consider. Day Tripping In Colorado. Sometimes...
Colorado Favorite: Casa Bonita Isn’t Re-opening Any Time Soon and Here’s Why
Originally rumored to be re-opening in December, the popular Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita most likely will not return in 2022. According to a report from the Denver Post, Casa Bonita's timeline for re-opening is pretty much in the air. What is Casa Bonita + Why Is It So Popular?. Casa...
Grand Junction Tries to Recall Grandma’s Funny Old Colorado Sayings
We have all probably heard a few words of wisdom from a parent or grandparent through the years that we wish we would have written down. My grandfather was always saying funny things that often got me in trouble when I repeated them in front of other adults. What Colorado...
Colorado’s Scariest Stories In Just Six Words
Is it possible to condense your worst nightmare into six short words? I asked people in Colorado to "Write a scary story in six words." Judging by your replies, it looks as though the Centennial State's biggest fears involve grocery shopping, politics, and our exes. Writing Your Horror Story. Stephen...
Brave Enough to Hike Colorado’s Thrilling Devil’s Causeway?
There are hikes for people of all skill levels throughout the state of Colorado. The trail-picking options are endless, from flat loops filled with wildflowers to famous 14ers, there's something for everyone to enjoy. One of Colorado's most heart-pounding hikes can be found in the Flat Tops Wilderness in Steamboat...
27 Sci-Fi and Fantasy Films That Were Filmed in Colorado
When you think of filming locations for movies, Colorado isn't usually the first place that comes to mind and this is true for the sci-fi and fantasy genres as well. For example, some of the most popular films in the genre like the Lord of the Rings trilogy were largely filmed across the globe in New Zealand, and the Star Wars films were largely filmed in different parts of California.
Breaking the Bank: The 5 Most Expensive Places for Renters in Colorado
It seems the price of homes in Colorado is steadily increasing and renters are trying their hardest to stretch their dollars. According to new data compiled by LawnLove, 5 metro areas in Colorado made the national listing of 2022’s Most Expensive Metro Areas to Rent. Big Cities Can Mean...
This Star Trek Actor Is Now a Dentist In Colorado
Are you in need of a dental checkup? There's a dentist in Colorado who once helped Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock foil the bad guys in an episode of Star Trek. Make your appointment today!. Seriously, a dentist practicing in Colorado was once a child actor who appeared on a...
Lane Splitting on a Motorcycle in Colorado: Is it Legal?
On Sunday, I hopped on Interstate 25 right as a heavy rain storm started. Driving north on Interstate 25 was a real treat. Weekend traffic and now standing water from the downpour made for quite the commute on Sunday afternoon. After passing 402, traffic is still slow at about 25...
Colorado Cairns: Is Rock Stacking Destructive or Desirable?
If you've ever hit the Colorado trails, you may have encountered small stacks of rocks balancing on top of each other. Those little piles of rocks are called cairns and they are deliberately placed in these formations. The practice of rock balancing dates back to prehistoric times. As years went...
Check Out The Highest And Lowest Points In Colorado
I thought it would be fun to play the high/low game because we all know Colorado is high (in more ways than one) but literally, it is because even our lowest point in the state is way higher than a lot of other states in the country, 18 of them to be exact.
Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Franktown, Colorado is Stunning
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Step Inside this Stunning Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado. Living here would be like having your...
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
