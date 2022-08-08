ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
95 Rock KKNN

Top Disrespectful Things People Do on Colorado Hiking Trails

Hiking and walking are popular activities in the Grand Valley but, honestly, it's not always the most pleasant experience because of the disrespectful things some people do. Western Colorado is blessed with some awesome hiking trails as well as the ever-popular Colorado Riverfront Trail. We love to be active and enjoy the scenic beauty of the region whether it's on the Grand Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, Mt. Garfield, Bangs Canyon, or some other local trail. Unfortunately, there are a few bad apples that can spoil it for everybody else with their rude and disrespectful behavior.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

100 Photos: What Summer Fun Looks Like on Colorado’s Western Slope

Life is beautiful in Western Colorado. We're about to see several examples of this as we scroll through the many photos submitted for our 2022 Summer Photo Album. We asked you to pick a photo or two from your phone that captures your summer of 2022. It can be hard to select just one, and yet you did an amazing job. We hope you enjoy the view as much as we did.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Cedaredge, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
95 Rock KKNN

Hike This Trail for the Best View of Colorado’s Independence Monument

Exploring the overlooks on Rim Rock Drive is a great way to enjoy the Colorado National Monument. In fact, I recommend seeing it for the first time from the overlooks. Once you have enjoyed that, start making plans to hike into the monument on foot for a breathtaking view of the canyons and rock formations from below. Today we will be looking at photos from the hike to Independence Monument from the Wedding Canyon entrance.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Best Destinations for Summer Day Trips in Colorado

Are you searching for one more getaway before summer comes to an end? You'll find several fascinating adventures in Colorado, all within a few hour's drive. If you're ready for a last-minute summer day trip in Colorado, here's a short list of getaways to consider. Day Tripping In Colorado. Sometimes...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Hunting License#Bear Hunting#Linus Hunting#Linus Outdoor#Coloradans#Cpw
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado’s Scariest Stories In Just Six Words

Is it possible to condense your worst nightmare into six short words? I asked people in Colorado to "Write a scary story in six words." Judging by your replies, it looks as though the Centennial State's biggest fears involve grocery shopping, politics, and our exes. Writing Your Horror Story. Stephen...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
95 Rock KKNN

27 Sci-Fi and Fantasy Films That Were Filmed in Colorado

When you think of filming locations for movies, Colorado isn't usually the first place that comes to mind and this is true for the sci-fi and fantasy genres as well. For example, some of the most popular films in the genre like the Lord of the Rings trilogy were largely filmed across the globe in New Zealand, and the Star Wars films were largely filmed in different parts of California.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?

Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy