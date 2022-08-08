Read full article on original website
Man in hospital after car rolls in Robinson Twp.
A man was taken to the hospital after his car rolled over several times in Robinson Township.
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
fox2detroit.com
70-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle after checking mail in west Michigan
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 70-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle after she checked her mail Wednesday morning in west Michigan. Police said Roberta Sites, of Allegan County's Gun Plain Township, was crossing Marsh Road near Pierce Road after getting the mail when she was hit by an SUV. Sites was pronounced dead at the scene.
Intoxicated woman fatally shoots boyfriend in Northern Michigan, calls 911
EMMET COUNTY, MI – A 48-year-old woman allegedly fatally shot her boyfriend while intoxicated then called 911 to report it, police said. At 8:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, a woman called Emmet County dispatch and said she had just shot her boyfriend, WPBN/WGTU reports. Deputies responded to a home on State Road in Friendship Township and found the woman holding a gun. They also found a deceased 50-year-old man with bullet wounds.
South Haven drowning victims identified by police
Police have identified the two people who drowned in South Haven on Monday.
Court docs: Suspect who fatally struck pedestrian planned to kill someone
The driver involved in the felonious assault at a Walmart parking lot earlier this week has officially been charged.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
abc12.com
Michigan man faces homicide charge after running over woman in parking lot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a southwestern Michigan man has been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after intentionally running over a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot. Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office say the woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township...
Police ID young Novi man, St. Clair County woman who drowned at Lake Michigan beach
Authorities in West Michigan have released the names of two young people who drowned in Lake Michigan off South Haven, Sunday afternoon. Police said they were unresponsive when they were pulled from the water.
abc57.com
One person in critical condition following semi, motorcycle crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash between a semi and motorcycle on M-66 Wednesday, the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office announced. At 4:18 p.m., deputies responded to the area of M-66 and Bogen Road for the crash. According to the investigation, a 50-year-old Albion...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seek missing UP woman with dementia
MUNSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for Linda Golden, a 77-year-old woman who went missing in Alger County. According to authorities, Golden is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and suffers from dementia. She was last seen Aug. 3. Police believe she might be driving a gold-colored 2006...
Fox17
Teen facing felony charges after threatening family at store
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17 year-old is facing multiple charges after witnesses say he pulled a gun on a family with a gun at Walmart. The teen reportedly had a confrontation with a family around 6:30 Wednesday evening at the store in Comstock Township when he threatened them.
MSP: Woman hit, killed while crossing street for mail
A pedestrian was hit and killed after getting her mail near Plainwell on Wednesday.
Man charged with murder after allegedly hitting pedestrian on purpose outside Walmart
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man is charged with murder after he allegedly hit a woman on purpose with his car. Xuan Thanh Vo was arraigned on one felony count of open murder Aug. 11 in Kalamazoo County District Court. Vo is accused of hitting Sandy Villarreal, 65, of Kalamazoo...
Kalamazoo Man Kills Woman in Walmart Parking Lot After Running Her Over
A Kalamazoo man was arrested earlier this week after he intentionally ran over a woman at a Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township. The incident took place Tuesday at around 12:10 pm. According to WDIV, the 65-year-old woman was walking in the parking lot when a car driven by a 32-year-old Kalamazoo man intentionally hit her.
One in custody after armed robbery at Target near Kzoo
A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery near Kalamazoo on Thursday.
abc12.com
Michigan firefighter killed by falling tree on Oregon blaze
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter who was hit by a falling tree while battling a wildfire near Oakridge, Oregon has died of his injuries, authorities said Thursday. Collin Hagan, who was with the Craig Interagency Hot Shots from Colorado, died Wednesday of injuries he sustained while working on the Big Swamp fire in the Willamette National Forest, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said in a statement.
Police seize guns from teens who attended massive rural Michigan party promoted on TikTok
WELLS TWP, MI — A party advertised on TikTok that drew as many as 1,000 people to rural Tuscola County has resulted in police seizing three handguns from three teen attendees. The party, dubbed “Project X 2.0,” took place Friday, Aug. 5, on property in the 200 block of...
Semi-truck driver sentenced for crash with state trooper
A semi-truck driver has been sentenced to years behind bars after a crash that injured a state trooper in April, according to court records.
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
