Elon Musk demands Twitter’s CEO publicly debates him over bots ahead of lawsuit over $44billion takeover fail

ELON Musk has publicly challenged Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal to a debate about bots on the platform.

The billionaire Tesla CEO wants to debate with Agrawal ahead of the lawsuit he faces over his failed Twitter purchase.

Elon Musk tweeted Twitter's CEO and challenged him to a public debate Credit: Twitter/@elonmusk

Musk recently tweeted: "I hereby challenge @paraga to a public debate about the Twitter bot percentage.

"Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!"

Musk backed out of his $44billion Twitter purchases after saying that statements regarding how many users of the platform are bots are misleading.

The Twitter CEO previously said that analysis has found that fake profiles make up “well under” 5% of Twitter users and claims external analysis of the figures wouldn't be possible.

However, Musk disputes this and thinks the number of fake accounts is far higher.

Bots weren't the only reason that Musk stopped the purchase.

He claims that Twitter wasn't running its business how he expected as the acquisition was closing.

Musk and Twitter executives have had their showdown in court officially scheduled.

Twitter will face off against the world's richest man in the Delaware Chancery Court starting on October 17th and continuing for five days.

Lawyers for Twitter had requested to begin the trial as early as September to prevent Musk from further disparaging the company.

Musk had asked the court for a February 2023 start date.

He claims a "warp speed" trial is an attempt to derail his argument the platform is cluttered with spambots.